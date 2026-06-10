Advertisement
Newsletter Newsletter

‘How do we know this won’t happen again?’: Neighbors of O.C. chemical crisis demand answers

Ruben Delgado lives directly behind GKN Aerospace in Garden Grove.
Ruben Delgado lives directly behind GKN Aerospace in Garden Grove.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Your morning catch-up: Garden Grove chemical crisis neighbors demand answers, general election begins and more big stories

Hannah Fry.
By Hannah Fry
Staff Writer Follow

I decided to settle in Orange County for the same reasons my maternal grandparents did when they arrived from the frozen Midwest in the 1950s: Stunning beaches, clean air and the comfortable predictability and safety of life behind the so-called “Orange Curtain.”

You're reading the Essential California newsletter

Sign up to start every day with California's most important stories.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

But that sense of security which drew generations of families to this place was shattered Memorial Day weekend when a pressurized tank containing a toxic chemical at GKN Aerospace was at risk of exploding and leveling homes.

Advertisement

Thankfully, an explosion, which would have certainly caused catastrophic damage, was avoided. But the tanks, which contain a highly reactive liquid chemical known as methyl methacrylate, or MMA, used to make materials such as plexiglass, are still at the facility. Plans to remove the chemical from the tanks last week were postponed with no new date announced as of Tuesday.

The feeling of safety is gone

The ordeal has changed the way neighbors feel about living adjacent to the aerospace company.

It’s clear Ruben Delgado and his wife, Nancy, take great pride in their single-story house on Santa Rosalia Street, which sits just 100 yards from the tanks at GKN Aerospace.

Advertisement

They’ve lived there since the early 1980s, raised two boys and remodeled their property into an entertainer’s paradise where they host friends and family for BBQs, celebrations and big Thanksgiving dinners. They had never given much thought to the industrial operations just a stones throw away. Now they wonder if it’s even safe to sit outside on their patio or tend to their plants.

“I want that place shut down,” Ruben told me as we sat in his foyer on Monday. “People are scared.”

Industrial sites border neighborhoods in O.C.

This isn’t the first time an industrial site has been at odds with neighbors in O.C.

In 2023, All American Asphalt in Irvine closed after the city agreed to purchase the property for $285 million following years of complaints from residents about air pollution stemming from the plant.

The chaos in Garden Grove caused so much concern that neighboring Los Angeles County this month launched an online map to let people know whether they live or work near an industrial or waste site, as my colleague Rong-Gong Lin II reported.

Though the Delgado family has returned home, they still have many unanswered questions about the risks of living near GKN Aerospace.

Nancy wonders what chemicals, if any, they were exposed to before evacuation orders were given and air monitoring began. When they returned home days later, a putrid chemical smell lingered in the house, she said.

Advertisement

GKN Aerospace donated $3 million to Orange County United Way’s OC Community Resilience Fund to provide assistance to affected residents in the wake of the incident. But company representatives have yet to provide an accounting of what led to the tank’s failure and whether operations will be changed in the aftermath.

Many questions left unanswered

The company did not respond to questions emailed by The Times. GKN Aerospace is facing dozens of lawsuits stemming from the incident.

The Garden Grove City Council sent a letter to the company demanding answers and urging them to “step forward and address the community directly” at Tuesday’s council meeting.

“The community deserves a full accounting of how this incident happened and what actions must be taken to protect public health, safety and the surrounding community,” the letter reads. “GKN’s $3 million contribution to the OC Community Resilience Fund is a start, but it is not nearly enough to address the full impact experienced by the community.”

Most critically, Nancy wants to know what’s going to change going forward. The fear, as always, is in the unknown: “How do we know this won’t happen again?”

Today’s top stories

California gubernatorial candidates Steve Hilton, left, and Xavier Becerra.
(Allen J. Schaben, left, & Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Hilton will go up against Becerra for governor

Pratt is out. Now L.A. Dems can fight among themselves

More politics

Santa Rosa Island fire

Crystal clear waters of Santa Rosa Island.
(Lila Seidman / Los Angeles Times)

What else is going on

Advertisement

Commentary and opinions

  • Spencer Pratt could have been a real contender, argues Gustavo Arellano. His greatest enemy was himself.

This morning’s must-read

Los Angeles, CA - October 25: A large group of mostly illegal dirt bike and powerful E-bike riders take over the streets Downtown Los Angeles as they ride in and out of traffic, often doing tricks in Los Angeles Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

For Subscribers

California’s new Hells Angels: Teens on e-bikes cut a path of danger

As summer approaches, police warn that modified e-bikes are putting kids in the ER. Here is why some “bikes” are actually illegal 50-mph motorcycles.

Other must-reads

For your downtime

photo illustration of traffic lights with green arrows pointing to two World Cup 26 soccer balls
(Photo illustration by Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times; Photos by Getty Images)

Going out

Staying in

A question for you: What’s your favorite California summer song?

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

Advertisement

And finally ... your photo of the day

The Point Vicente lighthouse, perched above the water where Gray Whale Census volunteers keep watch.
(Jackie Snow)

Today’s great photo is from Jackie Snow, who walked the entire 75-mile L.A. coastline for this story.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Hailey Branson-Potts, staff writer
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
CaliforniaNewsletter

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. In 2020, she was part of the team that was a Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. Fry came to The Times from the Daily Pilot, where she covered coastal cities, education and crime. An Orange County native, Fry started her career as an intern at the Orange County Register.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Advertisement