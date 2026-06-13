Once-eradicated flesh-eating screwworms threaten cattle industry (and price of your burgers)

The New World screwworm, a parasitic fly, is making an unwelcome comeback this summer, 60 years after it was officially eradicated from the United States.

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My colleague Karen Garcia, who has been reporting on the pests, told me all about the flies’ flesh-eating babies while she microwaved her lunch in the Los Angeles Times newsroom.

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Unlike most maggots, which feed off decaying organic matter such as rotten food or roadkill, screwworm larvae feast upon live flesh and burrow into open wounds, she told me over her carnitas and white rice with cilantro.

Bon appétit!

Screwworms pose a deadly threat to wildlife and livestock and have, in the past, devastated the American cattle industry. As of Friday, no screwworm cases have been reported in California — a state that’s home to 5 million head of cattle, about 6% of the national herd — but their reemergence in other parts of the country has set off alarm bells across the agricultural industry at a time when beef prices are already on the rise.

The first cases

On June 3, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the first confirmed screwworm case after a 3-week-old calf in South Texas, near the U.S.-Mexico border, was found to have maggots “in its umbilical area.”

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Since then, federal officials have reported eight more cases in Texas and New Mexico: five heads of cattle, two goats and one dog.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture on Thursday announced tightened restrictions on animals — including domestic pets such as cats and dogs and rabbits — entering the state from screwworm-affected places. The animals must be inspected by a veterinarian who provides a statement saying they are free of screwworm and to obtain a California entry permit, among other requirements.

Not for the squeamish: The basics of screwworm infection

Female screwworms lay their eggs — up to 200 to 300 at a time — in open wounds and bodily orifices such as the nose, ears, mouth or genitals, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Human infections are rare but possible.

The eggs hatch into maggots that “eat live tissue, causing a worsening, often painful and foul-smelling wound,” per the CDC. If not treated early, the infection can cause extensive tissue damage or death.

The most horrifying fact Garcia shared was that a wound as tiny as a tick bite or a scratch can attract a female screwfly to lay her eggs.

She said humans are most at risk of being infected if they live near or work with livestock or if they travel to a place where the flies are present, such as South America or the Caribbean.

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Ew. What was done about them in the past?

After a 1965 outbreak in the American Southwest, livestock producers in the U.S. and Mexico established a joint program for the eradication of the screwworm on both side of the border.

Scientists developed what’s called a sterile insect technique, exposing male screwworm flies to gamma radiation to make them infertile and then releasing them into the wild, where they began breeding with females.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, center, at the opening of a New World screwworm sterile fly production facility in Edinburg, Texas, to combat the northward spread of the flesh-eating parasite.

(Eric Gay / Associated Press)

Since female New World screwworm flies normally only mate once, the “population progressively reduces and is, ultimately, eradicated,” according to the USDA.

The U.S. was declared free of indigenous screwworms in 1966, though cases have occurred in people and animals arriving from places where the flies still exist.

Garcia reported that the screwworm is endemic in South America and parts of the Caribbean and has been steadily moving north from Central America to Mexico since 2023. The federal agriculture department says it has actively monitored the fly’s movement. As of Friday, there were more than 2,000 active cases in Mexico.

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Screwworm and beef prices

The arrival of the screwworm is “disrupting the transportation of animals and threatening to squeeze margins further for the struggling beef industry,” Bloomberg reported.

The U.S. cattle herd, with some 86 million head, is the smallest it has been since 1951, in large part because of drought and elevated production costs. That has raised the price of beef.

In May, American consumers paid an average of $7.064 for a pound of ground beef — up to 13% higher than a year earlier, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The screwworm is now threatening to make your burgers even more expensive.

Today’s top stories

(Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Mayor Election

Upstart mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt appears to concede election in aggressive video threatening his two opponents. In a three-minute video, Pratt said the “campaign portion of my mission to save Los Angeles is coming to a close.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass carried more Latino neighborhoods than Nithya Raman and Spencer Pratt combined. Bass won 35 Latino-majority neighborhoods in the June 2 election, compared to seven for Raman and just one for Pratt.

Several unfounded claims of homeless voter fraud roiled L.A. Times reporters went to Skid Row searching for answers.

World Cup 2026

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Trump Administration policies and reactions

The U.S. and Iran are close to a deal to end their war, officials say. The emerging deal would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, ease sanctions and release frozen Iranian assets, potentially calming energy markets roiled by blocked Gulf shipments and a U.S. naval blockade.

There are fewer ICE raids in Trump’s quiet crackdown. However, harsher rules are pushing immigrants to leave.

Crime, courts and policing

What else is going on

This morning’s must read

Other must reads

For your downtime

(Ron De Angelis/For The Times)

Going out

I know what you’ll do this summer: This cozy Echo Park bistro is the answer to the question: “Where should you be eating this summer?”

This cozy Echo Park bistro is the answer to the question: “Where should you be eating this summer?” Good eats: Seven of the best Portuguese-style egg tarts in L.A.

Seven of the best Portuguese-style egg tarts in L.A. What to do this weekend: The Kennedy Center without Trump’s name is still tainted: L.A. arts and culture this weekend.

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Staying in

L.A. Timeless

A selection of the very best reads from The Times’ 143-year archive.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Hailey Branson-Potts, staff reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer

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