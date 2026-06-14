Still don’t have a Father’s Day gift? We have some ideas, including one of L.A.’s best cookies

Father’s Day is exactly one week away, and you are panicking because you haven’t shopped for a gift, right?

There’s good news for procrastinators and last-minute shoppers.

Our Lifestyle team, led by colleagues Lisa Boone and Betty Hallock, curated a list of gifts for the men in your life — places, experience and products — that he is sure to appreciate.

And one of the best parts about this selection is that we didn’t just land on Amazon. Each was picked from small businesses throughout Southern California.

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Enough preamble, let’s jump into this guide.

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Rose Bowl Tour (Pasadena)

Join Pasadena Heritage for a special Father’s Day tour of the nearly 104-year-old Rose Bowl stadium with expert guides.

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You don’t have to be a sports fan to get a kick out of seeing the original 1922 locker rooms, the press box and the broadcast center. And you can even walk onto the field.

The stadium, designed by Myron Hunt, has evolved over time to meet new needs but still keeps its original character. During the tour, you’ll learn how the Rose Bowl operates and how it has changed and hear stories about some of its most memorable events.

Tours at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 21.

Price: $65

Learn the basics of blacksmithing with Fell Knives (East Los Angeles)

Join bladesmith Nicholas Berkofsky of Fell Knives in his Los Angeles studio to learn the basics of blacksmithing and create your own hand-forged piece. In these classes, you’ll practice forging by hand on an anvil, shaping hot steel, controlling tongs and pounding away with various types of hammers.

Berkofsky offers several options: Intro to Blacksmithing ($250), where you make a hand-forged wall hook shaped like the letter J; a class to learn to make a bottle opener ($140); a one-day Intro to Bladesmithing class to make a utility or paring knife ($450); and a two-day Intro to Bladesmithing class for $800.

You can take some classes solo, with dad or in a group of up to four — maybe you, dad, some relatives or friends. Classes are scheduled after you pay and usually take place Monday through Friday.

If you’re giving a class as a gift, please share the recipient’s name, email and phone number with Berkofsky, and he can contact the recipient on the date you choose. The studio’s address will be provided after you sign up for a class.

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Make a statement in a handmade leather belt from Dean Accessories (Los Feliz)

Danny Dean Davis makes everything from dopp kits ($90) to luggage ($495) at his Los Feliz showroom and studio, but says his belts are a popular choice for Father’s Day.

Along with the eye-catching grommet belt ($95), a 1.5-inch-wide full grain latigo leather belt with a brass core buckle in a pewter finish is perfect for dads who prefer a more understated look.

The belt is available in sizes 32, 34, 36, 38 and 40 in black and brown leather. Price: $75

Treat him to some chocolate chip cookies from Doubting Thomas (Historic Filipinotown)

It may be surprising to some, but Los Angeles is home to many great bakeries. And Naomi Shim runs one of them.

The passion fruit tart at her Historic Filipinotown cafe and bakery, Doubting Thomas, is a fan favorite, but the chocolate chip cookie also sells out quickly (so go early). Everything about Doubting Thomas’ palm-size chocolate chip cookie is a delight: the crumpled concentric rings, crisp-crunchy edges, chewy interior, lots of dark Tcho chocolate and requisite flakes of coarse sea salt.

There’s so much chocolate in it, that it nearly forms an edge-to-edge layer inside the cookie. Also, if you’re looking for a gluten-free version, none are better than her oat cookie made with almond flour and milk chocolate.

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Check out the entire list here.

The week’s biggest stories

(Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

California and L.A. mayoral primary elections

World Cup

Elon Musk and SpaceX

Environmental news

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What else is going on

Must reads

Other meaty reads

For your downtime

(Illustrations by Lindsey Made This; photograph by Presley Ann / Getty Images for Netflix)

Going out

Sunday Funday: Actor Fred Armisen shares his perfect Sunday, which includes lunch at Frogtown’s Spoke Bicycle Cafe.

Actor Fred Armisen shares his perfect Sunday, which includes lunch at Frogtown’s Spoke Bicycle Cafe. Jump on in: One of the largest pools in America is Hansen Dam Aquatic Center. It’s packed with beach vibes and fun.

One of the largest pools in America is Hansen Dam Aquatic Center. It’s packed with beach vibes and fun. Taking the reins: Artist Jakob Nowell, son of lead singer Bradley Nowell, used to call Sublime ‘his dad’s band.’ But ‘now it’s our band. It’s us.’

Artist Jakob Nowell, son of lead singer Bradley Nowell, used to call Sublime ‘his dad’s band.’ But ‘now it’s our band. It’s us.’ Quite a journey: Walking the entire 75-mile L.A. coastline: The good, the bad and the breathtaking.

Staying in

L.A. Affairs

Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Hailey Branson-Potts, staff reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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