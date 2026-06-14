Still don’t have a Father’s Day gift? We have some ideas, including one of L.A.’s best cookies
Your morning catch-up: We’ve got your Father’s Day gift list, a new survey says Los Angeles has one of the deadest downtowns in the world and more big stories
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Father’s Day is exactly one week away, and you are panicking because you haven’t shopped for a gift, right?
There’s good news for procrastinators and last-minute shoppers.
Our Lifestyle team, led by colleagues Lisa Boone and Betty Hallock, curated a list of gifts for the men in your life — places, experience and products — that he is sure to appreciate.
And one of the best parts about this selection is that we didn’t just land on Amazon. Each was picked from small businesses throughout Southern California.
Enough preamble, let’s jump into this guide.
Rose Bowl Tour (Pasadena)
Join Pasadena Heritage for a special Father’s Day tour of the nearly 104-year-old Rose Bowl stadium with expert guides.
You don’t have to be a sports fan to get a kick out of seeing the original 1922 locker rooms, the press box and the broadcast center. And you can even walk onto the field.
The stadium, designed by Myron Hunt, has evolved over time to meet new needs but still keeps its original character. During the tour, you’ll learn how the Rose Bowl operates and how it has changed and hear stories about some of its most memorable events.
Tours at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 21.
Price: $65
Learn the basics of blacksmithing with Fell Knives (East Los Angeles)
Join bladesmith Nicholas Berkofsky of Fell Knives in his Los Angeles studio to learn the basics of blacksmithing and create your own hand-forged piece. In these classes, you’ll practice forging by hand on an anvil, shaping hot steel, controlling tongs and pounding away with various types of hammers.
Berkofsky offers several options: Intro to Blacksmithing ($250), where you make a hand-forged wall hook shaped like the letter J; a class to learn to make a bottle opener ($140); a one-day Intro to Bladesmithing class to make a utility or paring knife ($450); and a two-day Intro to Bladesmithing class for $800.
You can take some classes solo, with dad or in a group of up to four — maybe you, dad, some relatives or friends. Classes are scheduled after you pay and usually take place Monday through Friday.
If you’re giving a class as a gift, please share the recipient’s name, email and phone number with Berkofsky, and he can contact the recipient on the date you choose. The studio’s address will be provided after you sign up for a class.
Make a statement in a handmade leather belt from Dean Accessories (Los Feliz)
Danny Dean Davis makes everything from dopp kits ($90) to luggage ($495) at his Los Feliz showroom and studio, but says his belts are a popular choice for Father’s Day.
Along with the eye-catching grommet belt ($95), a 1.5-inch-wide full grain latigo leather belt with a brass core buckle in a pewter finish is perfect for dads who prefer a more understated look.
The belt is available in sizes 32, 34, 36, 38 and 40 in black and brown leather. Price: $75
Treat him to some chocolate chip cookies from Doubting Thomas (Historic Filipinotown)
It may be surprising to some, but Los Angeles is home to many great bakeries. And Naomi Shim runs one of them.
The passion fruit tart at her Historic Filipinotown cafe and bakery, Doubting Thomas, is a fan favorite, but the chocolate chip cookie also sells out quickly (so go early). Everything about Doubting Thomas’ palm-size chocolate chip cookie is a delight: the crumpled concentric rings, crisp-crunchy edges, chewy interior, lots of dark Tcho chocolate and requisite flakes of coarse sea salt.
There’s so much chocolate in it, that it nearly forms an edge-to-edge layer inside the cookie. Also, if you’re looking for a gluten-free version, none are better than her oat cookie made with almond flour and milk chocolate.
Check out the entire list here.
The week’s biggest stories
California and L.A. mayoral primary elections
- President Trump’s prosecutor in L.A. is pushing for an unusual public search for voter fraud before count is final. First Assistant U.S. Atty. Bill Essayli’s actions conflict with formal Justice Department guidance which says federal prosecutors should not publicly weigh in on allegations of election fraud while an election count is still occurring.
- Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt appears to concede election.
- Claims of homeless voter fraud that were unfounded have roiled L.A.
- Who loved Karen Bass, Nithya Raman and Spencer Pratt the most? A district-by-district breakdown.
World Cup
- Opinion: U.S. soccer makes stirring first impression, delivers big unifying World Cup win. Backed by 70,000-plus roaring fans and a diverse, attack-minded roster, the U.S. made a statement.
- Your guide to 2026 World Cup stadiums.
- Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun lead U.S. to impressive World Cup win in Los Angeles over Paraguay.
- U.S. men’s soccer fans roar at the L.A. Coliseum watch party, enjoy inexpensive World Cup energy.
Elon Musk and SpaceX
- Elon Musk’s vast empire includes everything from from rockets to brain implants. Over time, more and more of these ventures have found themselves under the same roof.
- SpaceX shares rose 19% in its stock market debut on Friday after historic IPO.
- Opinion: Elon Musk’s rocket launches are a nuisance for one California town.
Environmental news
- Northern California braces for dry, dangerous fire season as SoCal faces typical conditions.
- U.S. federal judge rejects fired biologist’s free speech lawsuit over Yosemite trans flag demonstration.
- A woman was swept out to sea in Santa Cruz, becoming California’s second death amid ongoing swell.
- Low-resistance tires could cut drivers’ costs while supporting environment in California.
What else is going on
- The L.A. Grand Prix, a preview of the upcoming Olympics, is back on track.
- Gene Shalit, beloved and bushy film critic on the ‘Today’ show, dies at 100.
- A federal judge orders the Trump administration to restore national park signage about climate change, slavery.
- A fugitive wanted for two killings in California was found after 8 years on the run in Laos.
Must reads
At Riverside’s Mission Inn, former owner departs with historic art — and locals are outraged
Before the sale of the landmark hotel closed, Kelly Roberts removed two beloved paintings that had been a part of the property for more than a century.
Other meaty reads
- Santa Monica Mountains’ last steelhead trout survived the Palisades fire and had babies.
- What to know about the White House bouts, Paramount and the lawsuit at UFC Freedom 250.
- Opinion: America was much more of a mess at the bicentennial than it is today.
- Opinion: From the scene of South L.A.’s erupting sidewalks, five questions for Bass and Raman.
For your downtime
Going out
- Sunday Funday: Actor Fred Armisen shares his perfect Sunday, which includes lunch at Frogtown’s Spoke Bicycle Cafe.
- Jump on in: One of the largest pools in America is Hansen Dam Aquatic Center. It’s packed with beach vibes and fun.
- Taking the reins: Artist Jakob Nowell, son of lead singer Bradley Nowell, used to call Sublime ‘his dad’s band.’ But ‘now it’s our band. It’s us.’
- Quite a journey: Walking the entire 75-mile L.A. coastline: The good, the bad and the breathtaking.
Staying in
- Television review: Step away from the athleisure. ‘Brentwood mom’ fashion is TV’s hottest trend.
- What to read: Here are this week’s bestselling books.
- 🥗 Here’s a recipe for iconic Japanese spaghetti glistening with butter.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, Sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
L.A. Affairs
Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.
L.A. Affairs: The rocker guy I dated bragged too much. But he taught me a big lesson about myself
Clayton tells us that he moved to L.A. from Georgia and that he received ‘the biggest signin’ deal of any first-time recording artist.’
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Hailey Branson-Potts, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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