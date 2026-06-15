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From hidden gems to L.A. classics, readers share top picks for California beaches

Beach goers enjoy nice weather at Torrance Beach
Beachgoers visit Torrance Beach, one of The Times’ 15 best beaches in L.A. County.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Your morning catch-up: Readers’ favorite California beaches, California’s slow vote count and more big stories

Los Angeles Times staffer Kevinisha Walker
By Kevinisha Walker
Multiplatform Editor, Newsletters Follow

Over the last few weeks, we’ve asked you, our Essential California readers, to tell us what your favorite summer beach getaways are. You flooded our inboxes with responses.

In today’s edition, we’re highlighting a few of your favorite coastal destinations, plus some of the best beaches in L.A. County — because when June gloom passes, you’ll want to spend your hot summer days relaxing in the sand as the ocean breeze cools you down.

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Now let’s get into those beach getaways:

Responses have been lightly edited for style and clarity.

“The most glorious beach in the city is the Marina Peninsula. Wide, spotless, never crowded as there is very little local parking. The best!” – Marcia Seligson

“For the past several years, I’ve taken my children and grandchildren to Cayucos, a very small beach town on the Central Coast. I discovered it when my girlfriend (now wife of 49 years) and I searched for remote and lesser known getaways. Incredibly, at least for me, the tiny town has remained relatively obscure from the ravages Instagram and social media have wrought on so few remaining small California beach towns. Great vibes that harken back to more innocent times.” – Jonathan Evans

Two surfers walk to the waves in Cayucos.
Cayucos, a small town of around 2,500 in San Luis Obispo County, is known for its vintage pier and stellar coastline.
(Laura Dickinson / For The Times)

“If I’m up for local, easy, great vibes, and lots of excellent restaurants, I head to my backyard town of Laguna Beach. The bluff-top Heisler Park is about as good as it gets for a romantic sunset walk. Hang out late enough, and the clubs help close out a fabulous day.

“It’s hard to beat the drive up the coast, especially through Big Sur. Anyone who’s done it, which is every Californian ever, knows what I’m talking about, especially the McWay Falls stop. It’s a drive I often make as part of a loop drive to my family in Oregon, which also includes U.S. 395 (which, it should be noted, is about the only route that actually beats PCH for road-tripping and scenery).” – Shane O.

“I have to say, my favorite summer beach getaway has always been La Jolla Shores down in San Diego. It has the perfect combination of sun, sand and water, along with a great beachside park for picnics and lounging about, taking naps and reading books.” – William Barnes

Scenes from La Jolla Shores in San Diego
La Jolla Shores in San Diego wins an Essential California reader’s praise for naps and reading.
(Alan Nakkash / For The Times)
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“Corona del Mar in the early 1950s, when everything east of the sleepy coast was the Irvine Ranch. A full day at Little Corona Beach with the tidepools, my sisters and Dad, starting with breakfast at the Snack Shop. Or a day at Balboa with its sandy sliver of bayside beach adjacent to the Fun Zone. Or maybe the big beach at Laguna after waving to The Greeter, with an hour during the late afternoon to browse the Pottery Shack with Mom.” – Leigh Segel

The best beaches in L.A. County

Last month, The Times put together a list of the 15 best beaches in L.A. County, which include quintessential L.A. scenes with roller skaters, surfers, firepits and hang gliders, expansive views, hidden gems and some spots where dogs are allowed.

Three people roast hot dogs around a fire pit on Dockweiler Beach.
Visitors to Dockweiler Beach roast hot dogs around a firepit.
(Jade Sadler / For The Times)

Venice and Santa Monica beaches made the list, with their beautiful white sand and beachside amenities. Just don’t swim within 100 yards to the north or south of the Santa Monica Pier. For the fifth year in a row, that area made Heal the Bay’s dirtiest beaches list. The water tends to meet quality standards for the rest of the 3.5-mile stretch of the state beach, however.

Local favorites also are highlighted in the roundup, including Dockweiler State Beach in Playa del Rey — known for its many firepits — and White Point/Royal Palms Beach in San Pedro, where scuba divers go to experience the underwater hot springs.

Today’s top stories

A woman watches as workers clean debris from mudslides.
A woman watches as workers clean debris on Sept. 19 from mudslides that were triggered by a storm in Forest Falls, Calif.
(William Liang / For The Times)

El Niño has arrived

  • A potentially historic El Niño is rapidly building in the Pacific, raising the odds of extraordinary weather and coastal effects in California this winter and beyond.
  • Scientists warn it could unleash storms and flooding, while higher tides and surf threaten to erase already-eroding beaches.
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California’s slow vote count stirs frustration

  • California’s push to expand accessibility and increase security in elections has come with a tradeoff: slower ballot counts.
  • Some election watchdogs are calling for reforms that could ease the rush of last-minute mail-in ballots, but it’s unlikely they would come very quickly — or if they would go far enough to dramatically speed up counts.

Historic swells

What else is going on

Commentary and opinions

This morning’s must-read

LOS ANGELES-- APRIL 25, 2026: Nelly Nazarian and Sahak Ter-Sahakyan's wedding at The Landmark in Mission Hills, California on Saturday, April 25, 2026. (Armen Keleshian / For The Times)

Food

Inside L.A.’s Armenian banquet halls, where the caviar flows and the party never stops

L.A.’s Armenian banquet halls host lavish parties with caviar, food trucks and two-foot skewers of khorovats that keep traditions of celebrating alive.

Other must-reads

For your downtime

An instructor leads students through a workout during the Floating Fitness class
Instructor Leah Gutentag leads students through a Floating Fitness workout at the Annenberg Community Beach House.
(Alisha Jucevic / For The Times)
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Going out

Staying in

A question for you: What’s your favorite California summer song?

Brooke H. says, “Summertime Girls” by Bay Area boys Y&T.

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... your photo of the day

United States of America forward Folarin Balogun.
U.S. striker Folarin Balogun, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his second goal against Paraguay in the World Cup match at SoFi Stadium on Friday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Robert Gauthier at the second World Cup match played on U.S. soil. Team USA dominated in a 4-1 win over Paraguay.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Hailey Branson-Potts, staff writer
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
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Kevinisha Walker

Kevinisha Walker is a multiplatform editor for newsletters at the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked as a social media editor at the Daily Beast and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Orleans and a master’s in journalism from Roosevelt University. Walker is a proud New Orleanian, but currently calls Long Beach home.

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