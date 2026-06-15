From hidden gems to L.A. classics, readers share top picks for California beaches
Your morning catch-up: Readers’ favorite California beaches, California’s slow vote count and more big stories
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Over the last few weeks, we’ve asked you, our Essential California readers, to tell us what your favorite summer beach getaways are. You flooded our inboxes with responses.
In today’s edition, we’re highlighting a few of your favorite coastal destinations, plus some of the best beaches in L.A. County — because when June gloom passes, you’ll want to spend your hot summer days relaxing in the sand as the ocean breeze cools you down.
Now let’s get into those beach getaways:
Responses have been lightly edited for style and clarity.
“The most glorious beach in the city is the Marina Peninsula. Wide, spotless, never crowded as there is very little local parking. The best!” – Marcia Seligson
“For the past several years, I’ve taken my children and grandchildren to Cayucos, a very small beach town on the Central Coast. I discovered it when my girlfriend (now wife of 49 years) and I searched for remote and lesser known getaways. Incredibly, at least for me, the tiny town has remained relatively obscure from the ravages Instagram and social media have wrought on so few remaining small California beach towns. Great vibes that harken back to more innocent times.” – Jonathan Evans
“If I’m up for local, easy, great vibes, and lots of excellent restaurants, I head to my backyard town of Laguna Beach. The bluff-top Heisler Park is about as good as it gets for a romantic sunset walk. Hang out late enough, and the clubs help close out a fabulous day.
“It’s hard to beat the drive up the coast, especially through Big Sur. Anyone who’s done it, which is every Californian ever, knows what I’m talking about, especially the McWay Falls stop. It’s a drive I often make as part of a loop drive to my family in Oregon, which also includes U.S. 395 (which, it should be noted, is about the only route that actually beats PCH for road-tripping and scenery).” – Shane O.
“I have to say, my favorite summer beach getaway has always been La Jolla Shores down in San Diego. It has the perfect combination of sun, sand and water, along with a great beachside park for picnics and lounging about, taking naps and reading books.” – William Barnes
“Corona del Mar in the early 1950s, when everything east of the sleepy coast was the Irvine Ranch. A full day at Little Corona Beach with the tidepools, my sisters and Dad, starting with breakfast at the Snack Shop. Or a day at Balboa with its sandy sliver of bayside beach adjacent to the Fun Zone. Or maybe the big beach at Laguna after waving to The Greeter, with an hour during the late afternoon to browse the Pottery Shack with Mom.” – Leigh Segel
The best beaches in L.A. County
Last month, The Times put together a list of the 15 best beaches in L.A. County, which include quintessential L.A. scenes with roller skaters, surfers, firepits and hang gliders, expansive views, hidden gems and some spots where dogs are allowed.
Venice and Santa Monica beaches made the list, with their beautiful white sand and beachside amenities. Just don’t swim within 100 yards to the north or south of the Santa Monica Pier. For the fifth year in a row, that area made Heal the Bay’s dirtiest beaches list. The water tends to meet quality standards for the rest of the 3.5-mile stretch of the state beach, however.
Local favorites also are highlighted in the roundup, including Dockweiler State Beach in Playa del Rey — known for its many firepits — and White Point/Royal Palms Beach in San Pedro, where scuba divers go to experience the underwater hot springs.
Today’s top stories
El Niño has arrived
- A potentially historic El Niño is rapidly building in the Pacific, raising the odds of extraordinary weather and coastal effects in California this winter and beyond.
- Scientists warn it could unleash storms and flooding, while higher tides and surf threaten to erase already-eroding beaches.
California’s slow vote count stirs frustration
- California’s push to expand accessibility and increase security in elections has come with a tradeoff: slower ballot counts.
- Some election watchdogs are calling for reforms that could ease the rush of last-minute mail-in ballots, but it’s unlikely they would come very quickly — or if they would go far enough to dramatically speed up counts.
Historic swells
- Historic swells continue to batter California beaches. When will the surf die down?
- A woman swept out to sea in Santa Cruz became California’s second death amid continuing hazardous ocean conditions.
What else is going on
- What COVID is teaching doctors about the relationship between viruses and cancer.
- 2026 FIFA World Cup: Live updates, TV schedule, results, standings and highlights
- A person with an infectious case of the measles likely visited San Francisco International Airport, a Bay Area county has warned.
- Nara Organics recalled its whole-milk baby formula after a California child and two others were sickened by potentially fatal infant botulism, federal officials said.
- This startup was supposed to revolutionize California’s wine industry: “It totally failed.”
- L.A. mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt campaigned against animal abuse. But he wasn’t the only one seeking to win the votes of animal rights activists.
Commentary and opinions
- Slow vote counting creates a window for MAGA conspiracy theories, which is why California should fix it, writes columnist George Skelton.
- This historic Nevada mining town has seen better days, writes columnist Mark Z. Barabak. Trump is excavating hope.
- The enemy of my enemy is a billionaire, argues columnist Anita Chabria. Get over it.
This morning’s must-read
L.A.’s Armenian banquet halls host lavish parties with caviar, food trucks and two-foot skewers of khorovats that keep traditions of celebrating alive.
Other must-reads
- Here’s how SoCal’s car washes are learning to operate in the Trump era.
- Why your people-pleasing is making you lonely. Here’s how to build a village.
For your downtime
Going out
- Fitness: Pilates on a floating mat? This beachfront pool workout in L.A. will challenge your core.
- Walks: A group of walkers strolled 25 miles in 12 hours to Long Beach and actually enjoyed it.
- Restaurants: There’s a new L.A. waffle to obsess over, and it comes with Filipino-style fried chicken.
Staying in
- Books: David Sedaris discusses his career and “The Land and Its People,” his new wide-ranging collection of essays.
- Recipe: Here’s a recipe for Norwegian orange cake.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
A question for you: What’s your favorite California summer song?
Brooke H. says, “Summertime Girls” by Bay Area boys Y&T.
Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.
And finally ... your photo of the day
Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Robert Gauthier at the second World Cup match played on U.S. soil. Team USA dominated in a 4-1 win over Paraguay.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Hailey Branson-Potts, staff writer
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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