From hidden gems to L.A. classics, readers share top picks for California beaches

Over the last few weeks, we’ve asked you, our Essential California readers, to tell us what your favorite summer beach getaways are. You flooded our inboxes with responses.

In today’s edition, we’re highlighting a few of your favorite coastal destinations, plus some of the best beaches in L.A. County — because when June gloom passes, you’ll want to spend your hot summer days relaxing in the sand as the ocean breeze cools you down.

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Now let’s get into those beach getaways:

Responses have been lightly edited for style and clarity.

“The most glorious beach in the city is the Marina Peninsula. Wide, spotless, never crowded as there is very little local parking. The best!” – Marcia Seligson

“For the past several years, I’ve taken my children and grandchildren to Cayucos, a very small beach town on the Central Coast. I discovered it when my girlfriend (now wife of 49 years) and I searched for remote and lesser known getaways. Incredibly, at least for me, the tiny town has remained relatively obscure from the ravages Instagram and social media have wrought on so few remaining small California beach towns. Great vibes that harken back to more innocent times.” – Jonathan Evans

Cayucos, a small town of around 2,500 in San Luis Obispo County, is known for its vintage pier and stellar coastline. (Laura Dickinson / For The Times)

“If I’m up for local, easy, great vibes, and lots of excellent restaurants, I head to my backyard town of Laguna Beach. The bluff-top Heisler Park is about as good as it gets for a romantic sunset walk. Hang out late enough, and the clubs help close out a fabulous day.

“It’s hard to beat the drive up the coast, especially through Big Sur. Anyone who’s done it, which is every Californian ever, knows what I’m talking about, especially the McWay Falls stop. It’s a drive I often make as part of a loop drive to my family in Oregon, which also includes U.S. 395 (which, it should be noted, is about the only route that actually beats PCH for road-tripping and scenery).” – Shane O.

“I have to say, my favorite summer beach getaway has always been La Jolla Shores down in San Diego. It has the perfect combination of sun, sand and water, along with a great beachside park for picnics and lounging about, taking naps and reading books.” – William Barnes

La Jolla Shores in San Diego wins an Essential California reader’s praise for naps and reading. (Alan Nakkash / For The Times)

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“Corona del Mar in the early 1950s, when everything east of the sleepy coast was the Irvine Ranch. A full day at Little Corona Beach with the tidepools, my sisters and Dad, starting with breakfast at the Snack Shop. Or a day at Balboa with its sandy sliver of bayside beach adjacent to the Fun Zone. Or maybe the big beach at Laguna after waving to The Greeter, with an hour during the late afternoon to browse the Pottery Shack with Mom.” – Leigh Segel

The best beaches in L.A. County

Last month, The Times put together a list of the 15 best beaches in L.A. County , which include quintessential L.A. scenes with roller skaters, surfers, firepits and hang gliders, expansive views, hidden gems and some spots where dogs are allowed.

Visitors to Dockweiler Beach roast hot dogs around a firepit. (Jade Sadler / For The Times)

Venice and Santa Monica beaches made the list, with their beautiful white sand and beachside amenities. Just don’t swim within 100 yards to the north or south of the Santa Monica Pier. For the fifth year in a row, that area made Heal the Bay’s dirtiest beaches list . The water tends to meet quality standards for the rest of the 3.5-mile stretch of the state beach, however.

Local favorites also are highlighted in the roundup, including Dockweiler State Beach in Playa del Rey — known for its many firepits — and White Point/Royal Palms Beach in San Pedro, where scuba divers go to experience the underwater hot springs .

Today’s top stories

A woman watches as workers clean debris on Sept. 19 from mudslides that were triggered by a storm in Forest Falls, Calif. (William Liang / For The Times)

El Niño has arrived

A potentially historic El Niño is rapidly building in the Pacific, raising the odds of extraordinary weather and coastal effects in California this winter and beyond.

Scientists warn it could unleash storms and flooding, while higher tides and surf threaten to erase already-eroding beaches.

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California’s slow vote count stirs frustration

California’s push to expand accessibility and increase security in elections has come with a tradeoff: slower ballot counts.

Some election watchdogs are calling for reforms that could ease the rush of last-minute mail-in ballots, but it’s unlikely they would come very quickly — or if they would go far enough to dramatically speed up counts.

Historic swells

Historic swells continue to batter California beaches. When will the surf die down?

A woman swept out to sea in Santa Cruz became California’s second death amid continuing hazardous ocean conditions.

What else is going on

Slow vote counting creates a window for MAGA conspiracy theories, which is why California should fix it, writes columnist George Skelton .

. This historic Nevada mining town has seen better days, writes columnist Mark Z. Barabak. Trump is excavating hope.

Trump is excavating hope. The enemy of my enemy is a billionaire, argues columnist Anita Chabria. Get over it.

This morning’s must-read

Other must-reads

For your downtime

Instructor Leah Gutentag leads students through a Floating Fitness workout at the Annenberg Community Beach House. (Alisha Jucevic / For The Times)

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Going out

Staying in

A question for you: What’s your favorite California summer song?

Brooke H. says, “Summertime Girls” by Bay Area boys Y&T.

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... your photo of the day

U.S. striker Folarin Balogun, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his second goal against Paraguay in the World Cup match at SoFi Stadium on Friday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Robert Gauthier at the second World Cup match played on U.S. soil. Team USA dominated in a 4-1 win over Paraguay.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Hailey Branson-Potts, staff writer

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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