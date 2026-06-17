David Hockney created an L.A. to lust over. Not all of us could fit into it
Your morning catch up: What David Hockney meant, the B-52 crash and more big stories.
-
-
- Share via
I found my first David Hockney print leaning against a beat-up Volkswagen Rabbit at the edge of an apartment complex carport in West Hollywood. The cheap aluminum frame was slightly bent, the print itself was water damaged and when I asked how much it was, the garage sale guy said “name your price.”
This was the mid-1990s, and Los Angeles was flooded with Hockney posters. You could buy them at the mall, at framing stores like Aron Brothers and even at Michaels, where a few months later I grabbed his “Nichols Canyon” landscape in a black plastic frame on clearance.
Hockney might not have been the best artist Los Angeles ever produced, but during those years, he was definitely the most popular. In the wake of his death, art critics and aficionados have debated why he was such a singular, long-lasting talent.
An artist who made us desire a piece of L.A.
The New York Times titled one of its tributes “How David Hockney Taught Los Angeles to See Itself.”
I would argue he taught us to see the Los Angeles we wanted.
Hockney’s classics were so ubiquitous as to be instantly familiar: The abstract panorama of Mulholland Drive, the photo collage of Pearblossom Highway, various swimming pools and tropical backyards set against hillsides and oceans. Hockney apparently approved of mass market art, writing in his memoir: “The posters are worth keeping, people might like them; they can pin them on a wall.’’
Hockney’s poster popularity peaked in an era when hillside real estate and sensual male swimwear were not the images associated with Los Angeles. The mid 1990s were a dark period of economic collapse, crime, riots, graffiti and earthquakes capable of knocking those skyline view properties off their foundations and down the canyon.
I doubt I was alone in finding inspiration and aspiration in his art. .
I lived in a dark 300-square-foot space where the window looked out onto a cinder block wall. I was closeted, lonely and obese, living in a place that felt the opposite of all that. But I could still have a piece of the Hollywood Hills on my wall and dream of one day sharing a pool with someone.
Everyone had a poster
I first heard of David Hockney during a chance meeting with a man who lived in the fancy apartment in the front of my complex. He was in the fashion industry, dressed to the nines and decorated his apartment with antiques. A large print of a Hockney swimming pool hung above his faux French sofa. I developed a bit of a harmless crush and looked for opportunities to “bump” into him in the hallways.
During one of our impromptu chats, he professed his love for Hockney’s art and I nodded eagerly pretending to know who he was talking about. It was very important, he said, that Hockney was a gay artist, and that his work celebrated the male form in an overtly sexual way. My face turned red with embarrassment. West Hollywood was filled with gay men, but this was still the era of AIDS and I was surprised he saw queer desire in that pool. It was only later that I noticed the faint figure of a man in white trunks swimming underwater in that print.
When I came across that garage sale, it felt like a way to bring us closer together. So the geometric blue swimming pool went up first, followed by the abstract landscape charting Nichols Canyon Road’s jagged path up the Hollywood Hills and then a colorful WeHo streetscape. It was enough to get my neighbor into my apartment for a 3-minute appreciation — the first person besides me to ever step foot inside.
A vision of L.A. that now feels small
It’s easy now to see the limits of Hockney’s vision of L.A. and the many zip codes and lifestyles he does not capture. His L.A. seems a bit small and over-idolized through my 2026 eyes. You see far fewer of those prints around these days, and all of mine went to the garage years ago.
But I have a keen appreciation of what Hockney did for me. He gave me a way of seeing L.A. — and seeing myself.
Like most of my friends who turned to Hockney in the 1990s, I never got that mansion in the Hollywood Hills. But I do have a small pool in my suburban tract backyard. It’s empty the vast majority of the time. But when the morning light makes the blue water flicker against my Home Depot potted palm, I look out at it and still dream of what is possible.
Four reads about David Hockney’s L.A.:
- ‘If you ever wanna fly…” Mulholland Drive (L.A. Times)
- A winking queer life (Guardian)
- ‘He colonized the tulip and by extension invented Los Angeles’ (L.A. Times)
- Special effects (The New Yorker)
Today’s top stories
B-52 crash
- Eight people were aboard the B-52 and are presumed dead. Their names have not been released. Here’s what else we know.
- “Immediately after takeoff, it crashed and burst into flames,” Col. James Hayes told reporters.
- The crash came as Air Force was upgrading its legendary workhorse.
The World Cup
- He lost his father to Iran’s regime. At the World Cup in L.A., he cheered for Team Melli.
- Iranians divided on war united to watch the World Cup.
- Fox versus Telemundo: How hydration breaks and commercials are disrupting World Cup viewing.
Elections
- People are betting on elections in prediction markets. Congress is watching.
- L.A. voters could be asked to boost spending on parks. Finding the money comes later.
What else is going on
- Two beatings and a shooting by L.A. sheriff’s deputies are at the center of a watchdog records lawsuit.
- Lawmakers fight to stop dismantling of $386-million ocean observation network by Trump administration
- L.A. Zoo, tattered and losing members, needs new leadership, grand jury finds.
- Plane slides off runway in San Fernando Valley after landing gear fails, officials say.
- The woman who championed Big Bear’s celebrity eagles leaves behind a $10-million mission.
Commentary and opinions
- Political columnist Mark Z. Barabak looks at the fight for control of congress.
- Gustavo Arellano has a column about O.C.’s fighter for ‘los otros’.
This morning’s must read
Wilber Urbina Garcia was at a routine ICE check-in when he was taken away. He and his family had applied for asylum after leaving Nicaragua in 2022.
Other must reads
- L.A. defies the skeptics for a World Cup marked by unity, fearless fun.
- Sex has always sold in Hollywood. This popular app is changing how.
For your downtime
Going out
- Restaurants: Food is L.A.’s love language. Here are the 50 dining experiences that define living here.
- Help! Tell us what we missed: What are the most essential L.A. dining experiences?
- Live music: Ziggy Marley turns grief into light on “Brightside” and brings the vibration to the Hollywood Bowl
Staying in
- Books: Here are the week’s bestselling books.
- 🥗 Here’s a recipe for Niçoise Salad Baked Potato.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
Question of the day: What’s your favorite California song of the summer?
Judge Kelvin D. Filer wrote in: “‘Hot Fun In the Summertime’ by Sly & the Family Stone”
Eric L wrote in: “How on Earth could it be anything but the Beach Boys’ ‘California Girls?’”
Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.
And finally ... the photo of the day
Today’s great photo is from L.A. Times reporter Jaclyn Cosgrove of Signal Hill Stair Walk.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Hailey Branson-Potts, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.