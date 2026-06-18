A vital California highway is sliding into the sea. A proposed $2.5B tunnel would go around it
Your morning catch up: Last Chance Grade, World Cup fans ‘Ride the D’ and more big stories.
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There’s an eroding, three-mile stretch of Highway 101 in California’s remote northwest corner that hugs fog-shrouded cliffs between the redwood forest and the Pacific Ocean.
It is ominously named Last Chance Grade. And it is steadily sliding toward the sea. For decades, residents of rural Del Norte County have pleaded for government officials to do something about it.
After many years of patching holes and building retaining walls, the California Department of Transportation is pursuing a long-term solution: a $2.5 billion tunnel through the redwood forest that would bypass the highway’s fast-eroding cliffs.
The project recently achieved a major milestone: In late May, state officials issued the final environmental impact report on the 1.1-mile tunnel — a 712-page, $55 million study that comes after more than a decade of public outreach and coordination with government agencies, Indigenous tribes, businesses and environmental groups.
“It’s a proud moment,” said Jaime Matteoli, the Last Chance Grade project manager for Caltrans. “It’s a huge quality of life issue for people, feeling safe on that road. It’s universally recognized that this project is needed.”
The alternative? A 449-mile detour
Highway 101 is the only viable route linking Crescent City, a tsunami-prone town of 6,000 people, with neighboring Humboldt County and the rest of the state.
When Last Chance Grade is closed, the only alternative route between Crescent City and the little town of Klamath 20 miles south — aside from steep, unpaved logging roads — is a circuitous 449-mile, eight-hour detour through Redding and Southern Oregon.
Del Norte County Supervisor Valerie Starkey told me last year that many Klamath children attend school in Crescent City and rely on the campus’s free meals. When rocks and mud buried Last Chance Grade in early 2021, she said, school employees hauled lunches to the base of the landslide and handed them to Caltrans workers to take to kids on the other side.
Klamath residents also travel to the small hospital in Crescent City. And Crescent City residents use the road to access specialized medical care, including chemotherapy, more than 80 miles south in Humboldt County.
Engineers always knew the cliffs were unstable
Last Chance Grade was first built as a wagon trail through the dense redwood forest in 1894. It was constructed in its current alignment in the 1930s, but before the work began, an engineer noted that it would be expensive to maintain because of constant land movement.
During construction, “many slipouts and slides occurred, delaying construction,” according to a 2015 project feasibility study commissioned by Caltrans.
The warped, cracked roadway is perched atop four active landslides. It is so unstable that it was reduced to one-way traffic for nine years straight, reopening in October 2023 — only to be repeatedly reduced since then.
Portions of the highway have shifted 40 feet horizontally and 30 feet vertically since the 1930s, according to Matteoli. The movement has accelerated over the last decade, with some sections now slipping several feet a year toward the Pacific.
Crews have built more than two dozen retaining walls to prop up the roadway. But those, too, have shifted, cracked and broken. In 1972, Last Chance Grade crumbled in the predawn darkness, and a married couple died after their Ford sedan went over the cliff.
The tunnel tunnel would run through an ancient Redwood forest
The proposed underground tunnel, east of the existing highway, would bypass the areas with the most intense geologic instability, according to the environmental impact report.
At 6,000 feet, it would become the longest highway tunnel in California, far surpassing the 4,233-foot Wawona Tunnel in Yosemite National Park.
The highway runs through Redwood National and State Parks, a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site. Tunnel construction would result in the loss of 16 old-growth redwood trees wider than 4 feet, in addition to other trees, according to the environmental impact report.
The timeline
Caltrans is expected to ask the California Transportation Commission for $225 million later this summer to fund the tunnel’s design phase, which involves international experts in tunnel design and construction in seismically active zones, Matteoli said.
Matteoli said the project is on track to begin construction by about 2031, with the tunnel potentially opening by 2038.
Locals have told me they’re not thrilled about the long timeline. But, they said, at least there is finally a plan.
Today’s top stories
B-52 crash victims
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Plot to attack White House UFC fight
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L.A. Metro on the rise
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Renewable energy
- The Trump administration is paying $765 million to have a company abandon four offshore wind leases, including one off California.
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What else is going on
- Inside the FBI’s battle to keep drones out of World Cup sites amid heightened terrorism fears.
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- In a dramatic vote, the county board blocked an LAUSD takeover of Locke High.
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- A 19-year-old was injured following a bear encounter in his room.
Commentary and opinions
- Michael Hiltzik has a surprising column about a porn company going after Facebook for copyright infringement.
- A hidden benefit to climate change? Steve Lopez uncovered on Angelenos will appreciate.
This morning’s must read
More than 30 years after the first film came out, the “Toy Story” franchise has continued to resonate with audiences, making it a juggernaut for Disney.
Other must reads
- An arrest. A breakup. Turning 30. With ‘I Love L.A.,’ Rachel Sennott made comedy from chaos.
- Lost in LACMA’s new galleries, a serene still life serves as a compass
For your downtime
Going out
- The great outdoors: Now you can visit dozens of state historic parks for free through 2026. Here’s how
- Father’s Day: Dads are swapping kid chaos for golf at this L.A. wellness club
Staying in
- Television: The stars of ‘Industry’ reveal how they want the HBO show to end.
- 🥗 Here’s a recipe for Anissa Helou’s bulger ‘risotto,’ which is perfect for hot summer days.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
Question of the day: What’s your favorite beach read?
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And finally ... the photo of the day
Today’s great photo is from L.A. Times photographer Allen J. Schaben of Morro Rock with ash visible from a 2016 fire.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Hailey Branson-Potts, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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