Beers and hair braiding bring dads seeking deeper connections together
Your morning catch-up: Santa Barbara County dad group hosted its own version of Pints and Ponytails, we know why the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool turned green so fast and more big stories
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The challenges of fatherhood take several forms.
For some men, the difficulties stem from not having had a proper father figure to learn from, or from unexpected battles with postpartum depression.
The biggest hurdle for first-time dad Austin Nieves was finding male camaraderie.
Sure, there are popular social media accounts that offer practical help. But where were all the father’s clubs and help, he wondered.
I spoke with Nieves last week, who created two such father groups — Orange County Dads and Santa Barbara Dads — for fathers looking for bonding and shared experiences.
Here’s some of our conversation.
The science behind the struggles of fatherhood
Studies have shown that as fathers have taken a more active role in child rearing, they’ve faced loneliness, doubt and confusion.
Researchers Chris Knoester and David J. Eggebeen wrote in 2006 in the “Journal of Family Issues” that fatherhood leads “to declines in feelings of well-being and participation in social activities” as fathers spend less time with friends.
Clinical psychologists Hillary Halpern and Maureen Perry-Jenkins documented that the transition from single life to fatherhood is often accompanied by a roller coaster of emotions.
And researchers from Stockholm’s Karolinska Institute determined in a 2021 study that fathers might require help “during their transition to fatherhood.
Solutions found in bonding
One such way to assist men is specifically a group for fathers, according to the 2021 study.
Men “were mostly satisfied with participating in father groups and described that they positively impacted their relationship with their partner and child.”
Nieves agreed that his leisure time and focus changed sharply after the birth of his child, Hudson, now 3 years old, as did his friend group updates.
“They were talking about all this crazy fun or TV shows, and I was talking about my son being able to lift his head,” Nieves said. “That’s when I knew I had to branch out.”
Next steps
Nieves, then living in Costa Mesa with his wife, Katie, created the Orange County Dads club in October 2023.
His group of merry men held meetups at coffee shops, beer halls and the zoo, hosted holiday hootenannies and even offered CPR classes.
Its success helped spawn a chapter in the Whittier area.
After moving to Santa Barbara in April 2025, Nieves established a Santa Barbara-based dads group in May 2025.
Santa Barbara’s version of UK sensation
Perhaps the Santa Barbara Dads’ most successful event was the May 22 Pints and Ponytails gathering at Goleta’s Captain Fatty’s Brewery.
Goleta’s version of the viral U.K.-inspired event was sold out.
The idea is to have expert hairstylists train uninitiated or intimidated fathers on how to comb and braid their kids’ hair, using salon-type head mannequins in a setting for bros.
Six mannequin heads and an hour of instruction for 15 men came courtesy of Santa Barbara cosmetologist Chi Jou “Belle” Lin, who offers area mobile services.
“I saw the social media post and a lot of people reached out to me to teach the class,” Lin said. “I had to help.”
She also taught the fathers basic hair-care techniques, including shampooing, detangling, checking for lice and how to tie ponytails and braids.
What one dad thought
Austin Jones, a Santa Barbara-based real estate agent and investor, was intrigued as he’s battled the hair-care needs of his 2½-year-old daughter, Noa, and her textured, curly locks.
In a short while, Jones had gained enough confidence in whipping his mannequin’s hair into a ponytail that he vowed to try with his daughter soon.
“I’m a husband, a dad and businessman, and it ends up being a lot of hats but very little support, at times,” Jones said. “It’s nice to find people in the trenches with you.”
Check out the entire story here.
The week’s biggest stories
Boyle Heights warehouse fire
- Los Angeles faces a state of emergency as a stubborn Boyle Heights warehouse fire continues spewing smoke across region. The corrugated steel walls of the 500,000-square-foot commercial building are filled with very dense foam that is burning slowly and emitting gases despite ongoing water drops from helicopters.
- The latest Boyle Heights shelter-in-place order has been lifted as crews battle the cold-storage facility fire.
World Cup 2026
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- ‘The U.S. men’s team made history in a 2-0 World Cup win over Australia.
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- Opinion: The joy of Mexico’s World Cup soccer triumph in the Trump era.
Anger over the Los Angeles Police Department’s killing of a dog
- The LAPD‘s shooting and killing of a family dog amid a Knicks celebration sparks outrage. The New York Knicks had just won the NBA title last Saturday night when Los Angeles police were called to an apartment complex in Canoga Park amid reports of a person screaming.
- The LAPD releases graphic footage of an officer shooting to death a dog after the Knicks’ victory.
Architectural challenges and beauty
- Los Angeles’ landmark downtown apartment tower, Metropolitan, faces foreclosure.
- A fake mountain and real magic transform Paris’ oldest bridge.
What else is going on
- Giants players’ Pride Night protest now involves backlash from all sides.
- Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani announces birth of second child.
- Another plan to expand the L.A. City Council got shelved once again.
- Low-budget horror films are beating big-budget studio bets from YouTube to the multiplex. Here’s how.
- Just days after a peace deal, Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again over continued fighting in Lebanon.
- Actress Sarah Goldberg didn’t want to be ‘the girl next door.’ So she charted a tougher path.
Must-reads
James Burrows’ comedies created on-screen families that continue to shape how television feels like home.
Other meaty reads
- The cost of trust: The rise and fall of a well-connected Newport Beach jeweler accused of duping his clients.
- Opinion: Behested payments aren’t illegal, but they are a problem. Especially for Newsom.
- Opinion: Angelenos found a new park hiding in plain sight in the middle of Los Angeles.
For your downtime
Going out
- Sunday Funday: Comedian Patton Oswald shares his perfect Sunday, which includes a trip to Studio City’s Farmers Market.
- Quite the journey: We walked 25 miles in 12 hours to Long Beach and actually enjoyed it.
- Bird’s-eye view: Here are seven new rooftops for soaking up the L.A. sun this summer.
- Film review: AI meets angst in ‘Toy Story 5,’ in which the gang and the plot feel obsolete.
Staying in
- Television review: The hottest new rock star is the Vampire Lestat — with help from Bowie, Iggy and Freddie.
- Book review: Country legend Kenny Chesney didn’t think his life was a story. Then his memoir changed everything.
- 🥗 Here’s a recipe for José Andrés’ olive oil fried eggs and potatoes.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, Sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
L.A. Affairs
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Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Hailey Branson-Potts, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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