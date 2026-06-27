East Los Angeles’ journalism dean recalls exile, triumph and a lasting legacy
Your morning catch-up: East Los Angeles College’s students under journalism chair Jean Stapleton challenged authority, and they’re thankful for her leadership; a mistrial was declared in the case of a former Uber driver accused of starting the Palisades fire; and more big stories.
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After more than five decades at East Los Angeles College, journalism professor Jean Stapleton found herself this week packing up trophies, plaques and newspaper clips that documented the many journalism awards and blockbuster stories she helped shepherd as advisor to the college’s 81-year old student-run outlet, Campus News.
Stapleton’s tenure has not been easy. She has mentored several of Los Angeles’ top journalists but has also had to overcome scandal and a brief demotion.
All of that is now in the past. Stapleton, chair of and the only full-time staffer in ELAC’s journalism department, is retiring.
Her replacement has not been announced yet.
“This is going to be someone’s project and it’s a big and important one,” she said in an interview about the position and her departure. “There’s just so much to process.”
Her publication won several awards, including the 2015 General Excellence Award, and the Mark of Excellence Award from the Society of Professional Journalists. She help guide journalism stars such as my colleague Steve Padilla, former Times and Washington Post art director Susana Sanchez, Eastsider publisher Jesus Sanchez and Associated Press reporter Dorany Pineda.
Through a time when journalism and newspapers struggled to maintain relevancy in an age of 24-hour cable news, pervasive social media sites and the decline of civic engagement, Stapleton taught would-be journalists to challenge campus and community authorities, break news stories and even rectify mistakes when needed.
Stapleton spoke with Essential California about some of the key milestones in her 55-year career.
ELAC enjoys its Watergate moment
Campus News documented in February 1988 what became an embarrassing scandal for the school and the Los Angeles Community College District, which oversees ELAC and eight other campuses.
Hal Mintz, chairman of ELAC’s business department, had the license of a West Hollywood message parlor that he co-owned, revoked based on recommendations from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.
The agency noted at least 10 women had been arrested at the business for sex-related offenses over a three-year period, according to documents discovered by the student newspaper.
Mintz had also been using the campus’ address for other personal business, a violation of the district policy.
The drama was covered in the Campus News by student David Courtland.
“He was driving to the court everyday and enjoyed feeling what it was like to be a professional journalist,” she said. “He was even speaking with and swapping info with L.A. Times reporters, which is important for our students.”
Within months, Mintz pleaded no contest to conspiracy to maintain a house of prostitution and two counts of state income tax evasion.
The semester Stapleton was exiled
Campus News also published a leaked student transcript in May 1988 that appeared to show that ELAC’s student body president was short two classes of being a full-time student, making her ineligible for the post.
The story enraged campus and district officials and played a role in Stapleton’s ousting, despite a later retraction.
She was transferred against her wishes from ELAC to Pierce College in Woodland Hills in May 1989 and was demoted from journalism head to an instructor, according to Times reporting. LACCD officials said then that the move was “for the good of the school.”
“The school tried to chill freedom of the press and I’m grateful for all those in the news industry who came to my defense,” she said.
Stapleton fought the transfer and, with the aid of the teacher’s union, returned to ELAC in February 1990.
One graduate’s thoughts
When Christopher Yee arrived at ELAC in 2010, journalism wasn’t on his mind. But one day, he received a nudge.
“I was working at the ELAC Writing Center and a fellow tutor who wrote for the newspaper told me to consider Journalism 101,” he said. “That’s when it started.”
Yee moved into covering sports at Campus News and then edited the front page before he became editor-in-chief in 2011.
“I’m like most students who graduate from the program in that she made us well-rounded and ready to jumped into journalism,” Yee said. “She was a stickler for AP style and grammar and we learned to recognize a good news story.”
Yee eventually covered local government in parts of the San Gabriel Valley for the Southern California News Group from 2016 to 2020. He has since transitioned into a communications specialist for the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.
“So many of the students who came through her program owe our interests and our career to Jean,” Yee said. “We wouldn’t be where we’re at without her.”
The week’s biggest stories
Los Angeles Fires
- A mistrial was declared Friday in the federal trial of a 30-year-old former Uber driver accused of starting the Palisades fire.
- Jurors deliberated for 13 hours before telling U.S. District Judge Anne Hwang they were deadlocked on all three felony counts, with 10 saying they would acquit.
- Overgrown lots in Altadena, Palisades pose a fire risk.
- Cleanup of the rotting meat and scorched debris begins at the Boyle Heights cold storage warehouse that burned.
- Opinion: With Boyle Heights recently on fire, it’s time to get mad.
World Cup
- USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s World Cup lineup gamble doesn’t pay off in U.S. loss to Turkey.
- His bold decision to go with a nine-man rotation backfired in a 3-2 World Cup loss.
- 2026 World Cup full TV schedule, game previews, results and standings.
- Pacific Northwest joins Los Angeles in an embrace of World Cup fever.
- Opinion: Forward Christian Pulisic is the spark the U.S. will need in the World Cup’s knockout stages.
Crime, courts and premature deaths
- A Superior Court judge rejects L.A. County prosecutor’s request to freeze $4-billion sex abuse payout.
- L.A. County Dist. Atty Nathan Hochman sought to halt the distribution of $4 billion to victims of childhood sexual abuse amid an investigation into alleged fraud.
- Possibly ‘distracted’ lifeguard drives over sunbather in Half Moon Bay, officials say.
- California boy drowns after jumping into lake to escape three vicious dogs.
- The parents of NFL star running back Doug Martin are alleging ‘excessive force’ by Oakland police in wrongful death lawsuit.
- A call about illegal dumping in Palmdale leads to an 800-pound meth bust.
L.A. voters flex their muscles
- L.A. city property owners reject an $80-million streetlight funding increase.
- The assessment, unchanged since 1996, generates about $45 million annually. The increase would have brought the total to $125 million annually.
- L.A. voters nearly had a chance to gut the ‘mansion tax.’ Instead, the city approved $544 million in spending.
What else is going on
- Terrifying ‘doublet’ earthquakes add to California’s seismic dangers.
- Deliveries are beginning for an electric truck that costs less than $25,000.
- The Trump administration takes aim at California Coastal Commission again.
- Journalist Katie Couric rips into former ’60 Minutes’ boss.
- Alyssa Thomas’ flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark has been ‘blown out of proportion,’ says WNBA legend.
Must-reads
In a no man’s land for law enforcement, hundreds of disabled veterans are moving in
As the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs prepares to build housing for thousands of veterans its West Los Angeles campus, security has become a challenge for an unincorporated area that is miles from the nearest Sheriff’s station.
Other meaty reads
- They started playing L.A. Municipal softball 50 years ago. They’re still at it.
- California’s ‘first partner’ targeted by Trump, Newsom says. Here is what we know about her career, finances.
- Opinion: The rise of Democrats’ left wing will hurt democracy.
- Opinion: Don’t blame algae for the Reflecting Pool mess.
- Opinion: The ‘hapless dad’ trope is tired and counterproductive.
For your downtime
Going out
- Must try dishes: 9 great places to try Midwest-style tavern pizza in L.A.
- When in Australia: Explore Melbourne’s ambitious dining scene with 25 coffee shops, restaurants and bars.
- Movie Review: ‘Maddie’s Secret’ won’t be one for long — it’s the indie arrival of the year.
Staying in
- Television Analysis: ‘The Bear’ at closing time: Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White reflect on five seasons.
- Music that makes you dance: K-pop singer Samuel honors his Latino roots with flair in new EP ‘Samuelito.’
- 🥗 Here’s a recipe for Anissa Helou’s bulgur ‘risotto.’
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, Sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
L.A. Timeless
A selection of the very best reads from The Times’ 143-year archive.
One last trip: Gabriella Walsh’s decision to die — and celebrate life — on her own terms
Long before she got her terminal cancer diagnosis, Gabriella Walsh had considered the situation as a hypothetical: If her time was limited, she didn’t want to prolong her life. Her priority was the quality of the days that remained.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Hailey Branson-Potts, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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