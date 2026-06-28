From fun to elegance, here are a few SoCal rooftops bars and restaurants to check out this summer
Your morning catch-up: Enjoy the sun this summer at some of these amazing rooftop bars and restaurants, water used to fight the Boyle Heights warehouse fire is carrying foam into the L.A. River. and more big stories
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There’s a certain elegance and sophistication to rooftop bars and restaurants captured in the American imagination.
I think about actors Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray sipping whiskey and vodka tonics and swapping stories of marital struggle in Tokyo in the 2003 film “Lost in Translation,” a role that vaulted the former to stardom.
There’s also actor Jeremy Irons calmly carving a steak, drinking red wine and discussing the nature of financial collapses, including the one underway in the 2011 film “Margin Call,” to Kevin Spacey from a New York high-rise.
Personally, I used to dream about sipping a cocktail at LAX’s Encounter, the Jetsons-esque circular window-laden establishment at the heart of the airport, before it closed in 2013.
Whether you’re looking for romance, refinement or fun, my colleague Danielle Dorsey created a list of seven locales worth visiting from Long Beach and downtown L.A. to Pasadena.
Here are a few of her selections and thoughts from her full list.
Blondie (West Hollywood)
When one door closes, a window opens.
While famed West Hollywood rooftop E.P. and L.P. recently shut its doors for good, on the other side of La Cienega, a second-story terrace destination is now welcoming diners onto its sprawling indoor-outdoor patio with swaying string lights, climbing ivy and sunset views.
The menu at Blondie is the kind that you can spend hours working your way through — starting with French onion dip and lemon-pepper-coated Marcona almonds, followed by prawn toast and fried baby artichokes, and finishing with a flame-kissed spicy mezcal pasta or burger with sinus-clearing horseradish onions.
Oh, and don’t forget the eponymous Blondie bar that’s sticky with caramel and topped with a thick layer of vanilla cream. Hoping to stand out among West Hollywood’s fine dining restaurants, the relaxed rooftop prices its cocktails between $14 and $16, and bottles of natural wine are just $55 each, with wine by the glass for $15.
Look for live DJs on the weekends as the brand-new bar hits its groove.
Halo (Long Beach)
Just blocks from the beach on the 14th floor of the Fairmont Breakers hotel is Halo, the highest rooftop in Long Beach, with jade tiles, arched entryways and vibrant, jungle-inspired wallpaper on the interior and a sun-drenched, glass-walled terrace with views of the nearby harbor.
The cocktail menu is short and sweet with playful renditions of classic drinks, like mezcal and banana bread old-fashioneds and a pisco sour garnished with Luxardo cherries.
If you get hungry, you can head to Nettuno on the lobby floor for seafood-driven Italian dishes, or make a reservation for the Sky Room, a historic fine-dining restaurant just one floor down from the rooftop that first opened in 1938.
Osa Rooftop (Pasadena)
Pasadena’s only rooftop restaurant on the sixth floor of the AC Hotel, with sweeping views of Old Town and the San Gabriel Mountains, is Osa Rooftop.
Sushi by Scratch and Rokusho vet Carlos Couts heads a global menu that spotlights local ingredients, including charred strawberry gazpacho with goat cheese mousse, chorizo- and queso Oaxaca-stuffed arancini and grilled swordfish served over creamy Brentwood yellow corn, with gelato for dessert.
Cocktails take similar inspiration, including a cucumber vesper with California and French vermouths and Drop the Beet, a tart, garden-forward tequila drink with beets, raspberry and lime.
An olive tree with wraparound seating anchors the patio, while an interior bar with hanging plants offers TVs that screen live sports.
Inanna Bar (Downtown L.A.)
Taking over a section of the former Cabra space on the 10th-floor rooftop of the Hoxton hotel in downtown L.A. is this Mediterranean-inflected lounge with comfortable seating and high-rise views.
The compact dinner menu features crowd-pleasing items such as grilled prawns doused in a harissa butter sauce, sumac wings sticky with Aleppo honey and steak frites with roasted garlic yogurt, while drinks take a light, refreshing approach, including the Sultan’s Emerald, a gin cocktail that glows gem green with kiwi puree, Persian cucumber and dill.
Here is the full list of bars and restaurants.
The week’s biggest stories
Southern California Fires
- Water used to fight the Boyle Heights warehouse fire is carrying foam into the L.A. River.
- Organizers from East Yard Communities for Environmental Justice are teaming up with scientists from UCLA and Columbia University to find out more about what’s in the runoff.
- Here’s what to expect as hazardous waste removal begins at Garden Grove’s GKN Aerospace, site of a fire, starts Monday.
- A mistrial was declared in the Palisades fire arson case.
- A red flag warning has been issued for critical fire weather across swaths of Southern California.
State government
- Will California’s increase of a health insurance tax affect your premium? We have answers.
- A family of four could pay $400 more a year in premiums, but the tax still needs federal approval to take effect.
- Newsom, California Legislature reach $351.7-billion budget deal.
Crime, courts and policing
- Woman accused of attacking a hot dog street vendor in downtown L.A. has been arrested.
- Relatives identified the food vendor as Arabelia Martinez, 62, and have raised more than $100,000 to pay for therapy and replace the items damaged in the incident.
- A pedestrian was killed in a Saturday morning accident in downtown L.A.
- Teen’s e-motorcycle impounded after trying to outrun police in O.C. park.
- A former youth pastor dies days after being arrested and accused of pushing wife off a cliff in Zion National Park.
In Memoriam
- Katsuya Uechi, pioneering sushi chef and creator of spicy tuna crispy rice, dies.
- Ann Blyth, Oscar nominee for ‘Mildred Pierce,’ dies at 98.
What else is going on
- The city of L.A. finally reaches a deal for recovering its Olympic costs not eligible for federal funding.
- Los Angeles will shell out $120,000 for outside lawyers to fight a lawsuit filed by Councilmember John Lee challenging an ethics fine.
- Lebanon’s deal with Israel requires Hezbollah to disarm. That might be difficult.
- A proposal to build a truck parking lot near the Port of Los Angeles is facing backlash from nearby residents.
- Tech billionaires hire Democratic dealmakers in push to build a new Bay Area city.
- Researchers tickle gorillas, other apes and find out they giggle.
Must-reads
‘People just forgot about Olvera Street.’ Historic L.A. restaurants on brink of closure
Long-standing Olvera Street businesses are grappling with low foot traffic, plummeting sales and falling behind on rent.
Other meaty reads
- He turned his one-bedroom West Hollywood apartment into an entertainer’s paradise.
- Mystery surrounds bizarre ‘El Chapo’ letters sent to federal court in Brooklyn.
- Opinion: ‘The Fast and the Furious’ took the Asians out of an Asian American story.
- Opinion: Trump’s second term is a murky, embarrassing and costly spectacle.
For your downtime
Going out
- Sunday Funday: Techno DJ Charlotte de Witte shares her ideal Sunday, which includes a roller skate from Venice to Santa Monica.
- An iconic locale: This must be Malibu.
- Photo series review: After the Eaton fire, ‘In the Gardens of Eaton’ finds unexpected beauty in loss.
- Movie review: They’re finally too old for it in the middling clip reel ‘Jackass: Best and Last.’
Staying in
- Television review: Comedic writer and actor Larry David’s American history show is like ‘Curb’ in costume, its co-creator says.
- Book club read: Author James Ellroy on the real Hollywood fixer who inspired his books.
- 🥗 Here’s a recipe for tapioca pudding.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, Sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
L.A. Affairs
Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories ab out dating, relationships and marriage.
L.A. Affairs: After decades of near-misses, I finally told him: ‘I’m not leaving here without you’
We would come together and drift apart — sometimes as lovers but mostly as friends. Then everything changed.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Hailey Branson-Potts, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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