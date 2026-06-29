Newsom says California’s ‘first partner’ is being targeted by Trump. Here’s why

Gov. Gavin Newsom says the Trump administration is investigating Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s charity and business finances in what he calls a politically motivated abuse of power.

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While running for his second term in office, President Trump promised to seek retribution against those he considered his political enemies. His Justice Department wasted no time pursuing charges against a number of them, including former FBI Director James B. Comey and New York Atty. Gen. Letitia James.

Now, Gov. Gavin Newsom says his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, is in the crosshairs.

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Newsom says the Trump administration is investigating his wife’s charity and business finances in what he calls a politically motivated abuse of power, my colleagues Nicole Nixon and Ana Ceballos write.

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The investigation targets the millions in donations received by Siebel Newsom’s nonprofits and a production company she founded. Those donations, also known as “behested payments,” or private donations made to organizations at the urging of government officials, are legal in California.

In fact, politicians from across the political spectrum have used them. Jerry Brown used millions in behested payments for charter schools he supported, and Arnold Schwarzenegger used them to pay for travel and after-school programs.

Columnist Anita Chabria points out Trump’s corporate-paid ballroom and birthday bash as examples of items funded with behested payments.

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Still, some find behested payments to be distasteful. As political back-and-forth between Newsom and Trump escalates, payments to the first partner’s nonprofits could be a “rich target for scrutiny,” said David McCuan, a political science professor at Sonoma State University.

What’s at the center of the investigation

Among the entities Siebel Newsom has founded or led are the Representation Project, a nonprofit that advocates for gender equity through film and education programs, and Girls Club Entertainment, a for-profit production company she owns that holds the copyrights to her documentaries. She also founded the California Partners Project, a second nonprofit that works closely with her government office and receives donations solicited by the governor, though she does not draw a salary from the organization.

Since its creation in 2020, the California Partners Project has received nearly $5.1 million from so-called behested payments.

California law allows officials to solicit donations to specific charitable or governmental causes when the payments are reported within 30 days. The public donation system, however, came under scrutiny in 2020 when payments made at Newsom’s behest — to a variety of organizations, not just the California Partners Project — ballooned to an unprecedented $226 million to help fund the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What sparked the investigation

Although the Justice Department and FBI have not commented on the Siebel Newsom investigation, a source who was not authorized to speak publicly told The Times that two separate investigations originated last year in the U.S. attorney’s office in Sacramento as a result of whistleblower reports regarding Siebel Newsom’s taxes and Dana Williamson, Newsom’s former chief of staff.

Last month, Williamson pleaded guilty to fraud charges in an investigation that began in 2022 under the Biden administration.

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Newsom said he and his wife had nothing to hide, and promised to release all of his recent tax returns — though he has not announced when.

“These are dark days in our nation’s history when the leader of the free world spews animus openly and without shame — aiming to silence and destroy not only his political opponents, but their friends, colleagues, and families,” Siebel Newsom said in a statement to The Times. ”My husband and I will continue to push back on this vindictive attack — and I certainly will not let this distract me from the important work ahead to protect the health, wealth, and safety of women and children and give California kids the best start in life. Together, we can set an example of strong leadership that protects people rather than preys on them.”

Today’s top stories

Manhattan Beach, south of Los Angeles International Airport and El Segundo, is expected to be ground zero for SpaceX-rich house hunters. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Race for luxury housing in Southern California

With SpaceX’s historic initial public offering minting a small army of new millionaires overnight, the Southern California housing market is bracing for a big wave of buyers looking to upgrade their residence or buy a second home.

Real estate agents from Hawthorne to Manhattan Beach, Venice and Santa Monica report early inquiries on $5-million-plus properties, raising fears of speculative price spikes and even tighter inventory.

Scenes from Venezuela and SoCal after massive quakes

In quake-ravaged coastal Venezuela, L.A. County’s elite search-and-rescue team races through pancaked high-rises, straining to reach trapped survivors as hope fades and the death toll climbs.

Across SoCal, Venezuelan restaurants have become aid hubs, drawing steady streams of donors bearing medicine, toiletries and food as families anxiously await word on missing loved ones.

The wife and kids of Dodgers’ Miguel Rojas were in Caracas when the earthquakes hit Venezuela.

LAUSD superintendent’s resignation

Before Alberto Carvalho resigned as L.A. schools superintendent, the school board threatened to dismiss him over alleged financial benefits that he did not disclose.

One issue was travel to a White House event that was allegedly paid for by AllHere, the company behind the LAUSD’s ill-fated chatbot.

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What else is going on

This morning’s must-read

Other must-reads

Mel Brooks at 100: Here are 8 scenes that define a comedy legend.

This 99-year-old ballet teacher once taught Parisian royalty. Now she teaches in Pasadena.

For your downtime

A classic take on bandeja paisa is served at La Fonda Antioquena in East Hollywood. (Kayla Bartkowski/Los Angeles Times)

Going out

Restaurants: From a longstanding restaurant in Larchmont to a favorite for modern Colombian cuisine in Long Beach, here are 7 L.A. spots for bandeja paisa.

From a longstanding restaurant in Larchmont to a favorite for modern Colombian cuisine in Long Beach, here are 7 L.A. spots for bandeja paisa. Bars: Here are 23 new L.A. drinking dens that invite you to choose your own bar adventure.

Here are 23 new L.A. drinking dens that invite you to choose your own bar adventure. Beaches: Expansive views. Accessibility. Hidden gems nearby. Here are 15 of the best beaches in L.A. County.

Staying in

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And finally ... your photo of the day

A child chases a digital hummingbird in the Infinity room at Dataland, billed as the world’s first museum of AI arts. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Genaro Molina at Dataland, billed as the world’s first museum of AI arts. The show is an immersive exhibition by Refik Anadol Studio that uses artificial intelligence, ecological data and audience interaction to explore the relationship between technology and the natural world.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Hailey Branson-Potts, staff writer

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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