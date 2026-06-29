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Newsom says California’s ‘first partner’ is being targeted by Trump. Here’s why

Gavin Newsom looks on as his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, speaks at a school
Gov. Gavin Newsom says the Trump administration is investigating Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s charity and business finances in what he calls a politically motivated abuse of power.
(Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Your morning catch-up: California’s ‘first partner’ is being targeted by Trump, how AI is reshaping the search for love and more big stories

Los Angeles Times staffer Kevinisha Walker
By Kevinisha Walker
Multiplatform Editor, Newsletters Follow

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While running for his second term in office, President Trump promised to seek retribution against those he considered his political enemies. His Justice Department wasted no time pursuing charges against a number of them, including former FBI Director James B. Comey and New York Atty. Gen. Letitia James.

Now, Gov. Gavin Newsom says his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, is in the crosshairs.

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Newsom says the Trump administration is investigating his wife’s charity and business finances in what he calls a politically motivated abuse of power, my colleagues Nicole Nixon and Ana Ceballos write.

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The investigation targets the millions in donations received by Siebel Newsom’s nonprofits and a production company she founded. Those donations, also known as “behested payments,” or private donations made to organizations at the urging of government officials, are legal in California.

In fact, politicians from across the political spectrum have used them. Jerry Brown used millions in behested payments for charter schools he supported, and Arnold Schwarzenegger used them to pay for travel and after-school programs.

Columnist Anita Chabria points out Trump’s corporate-paid ballroom and birthday bash as examples of items funded with behested payments.

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Still, some find behested payments to be distasteful. As political back-and-forth between Newsom and Trump escalates, payments to the first partner’s nonprofits could be a “rich target for scrutiny,” said David McCuan, a political science professor at Sonoma State University.

What’s at the center of the investigation

Among the entities Siebel Newsom has founded or led are the Representation Project, a nonprofit that advocates for gender equity through film and education programs, and Girls Club Entertainment, a for-profit production company she owns that holds the copyrights to her documentaries. She also founded the California Partners Project, a second nonprofit that works closely with her government office and receives donations solicited by the governor, though she does not draw a salary from the organization.

Since its creation in 2020, the California Partners Project has received nearly $5.1 million from so-called behested payments.

California law allows officials to solicit donations to specific charitable or governmental causes when the payments are reported within 30 days. The public donation system, however, came under scrutiny in 2020 when payments made at Newsom’s behest — to a variety of organizations, not just the California Partners Project — ballooned to an unprecedented $226 million to help fund the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What sparked the investigation

Although the Justice Department and FBI have not commented on the Siebel Newsom investigation, a source who was not authorized to speak publicly told The Times that two separate investigations originated last year in the U.S. attorney’s office in Sacramento as a result of whistleblower reports regarding Siebel Newsom’s taxes and Dana Williamson, Newsom’s former chief of staff.

Last month, Williamson pleaded guilty to fraud charges in an investigation that began in 2022 under the Biden administration.

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Newsom said he and his wife had nothing to hide, and promised to release all of his recent tax returns — though he has not announced when.

“These are dark days in our nation’s history when the leader of the free world spews animus openly and without shame — aiming to silence and destroy not only his political opponents, but their friends, colleagues, and families,” Siebel Newsom said in a statement to The Times. ”My husband and I will continue to push back on this vindictive attack — and I certainly will not let this distract me from the important work ahead to protect the health, wealth, and safety of women and children and give California kids the best start in life. Together, we can set an example of strong leadership that protects people rather than preys on them.”

Today’s top stories

An aerial view of Manhattan Beach at sunset
Manhattan Beach, south of Los Angeles International Airport and El Segundo, is expected to be ground zero for SpaceX-rich house hunters.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Race for luxury housing in Southern California

  • With SpaceX’s historic initial public offering minting a small army of new millionaires overnight, the Southern California housing market is bracing for a big wave of buyers looking to upgrade their residence or buy a second home.
  • Real estate agents from Hawthorne to Manhattan Beach, Venice and Santa Monica report early inquiries on $5-million-plus properties, raising fears of speculative price spikes and even tighter inventory.

Scenes from Venezuela and SoCal after massive quakes

  • In quake-ravaged coastal Venezuela, L.A. County’s elite search-and-rescue team races through pancaked high-rises, straining to reach trapped survivors as hope fades and the death toll climbs.
  • Across SoCal, Venezuelan restaurants have become aid hubs, drawing steady streams of donors bearing medicine, toiletries and food as families anxiously await word on missing loved ones.
  • The wife and kids of Dodgers’ Miguel Rojas were in Caracas when the earthquakes hit Venezuela.

LAUSD superintendent’s resignation

  • Before Alberto Carvalho resigned as L.A. schools superintendent, the school board threatened to dismiss him over alleged financial benefits that he did not disclose.
  • One issue was travel to a White House event that was allegedly paid for by AllHere, the company behind the LAUSD’s ill-fated chatbot.
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What else is going on

Commentary and opinions

This morning’s must-read

Singles attend Known App's date party at The Left Door on Thursday, June 25, 2026 in San Francisco, CA. Known AI, founded by a 22-year-old Stanford Dropout, uses Ai and human matchmakers to pair up couples while AI is reshaping the search for love. (Camille Cohen/For The Times)

Business

Swipeless online dating? How AI is reshaping the search for love

Traditional dating apps including Tinder, Grindr and Bumble and California startups are experimenting with how AI could reshape how people find love online.

Other must-reads

For your downtime

Carne asada, chorizo and chicharron accompanied by rice, beans, maduro, a fried egg and an arepa
A classic take on bandeja paisa is served at La Fonda Antioquena in East Hollywood.
(Kayla Bartkowski/Los Angeles Times)

Going out

Staying in

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And finally ... your photo of the day

A child chases a digital hummingbird in the Infinity room at the world's first Museum of AI Arts
A child chases a digital hummingbird in the Infinity room at Dataland, billed as the world’s first museum of AI arts.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Genaro Molina at Dataland, billed as the world’s first museum of AI arts. The show is an immersive exhibition by Refik Anadol Studio that uses artificial intelligence, ecological data and audience interaction to explore the relationship between technology and the natural world.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Hailey Branson-Potts, staff writer
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
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Kevinisha Walker

Kevinisha Walker is a multiplatform editor for newsletters at the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked as a social media editor at the Daily Beast and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Orleans and a master’s in journalism from Roosevelt University. Walker is a proud New Orleanian, but currently calls Long Beach home.

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