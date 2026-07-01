Californians, pay attention: The Colorado River is drying up at its headwaters

Rancher Doug Bruchez looks out over Williams Fork Reservoir near Kremmling, Colorado, on June 4. The reservoir is about half empty.

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The mighty Colorado River — that carved the Grand Canyon and was dammed by the epic Hoover Dam — is in big trouble.

The long-overused river, a major water source for millions of people in California and six other states, has shrunk dramatically since 2000 due to a megadrought in the western U.S. that scientists say was probably the most severe in 1,200 years. The conditions are only being intensified by climate change.

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My colleagues Ian James, a water and climate change reporter, and photographer Robert Gauthier, recently traveled to the Rocky Mountains to see the river’s headwaters.

What they found was that the Rocky Mountains have very little snow and the landscape is so parched that two longtime ranchers described it as “terrifying.”

James answered a few of my questions about his gripping recent report. Our conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

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Rancher Doug Bruchez’s sons, Emmett,12, and Eli,10, fly fish the Colorado River near Kremmling, Colorado. Bruchez said they would normally not be able to stand in this part of the river, which is usually much deeper this time of year. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

You reported that the Colorado River is drying up at its source. How much does California rely upon the river?

It’s a major source of water throughout Southern California, providing nearly a fourth of what flows from taps in the region’s cities. To get here, the water crosses the desert in the 242-mile Colorado River Aqueduct, which includes a 13-mile-long tunnel through Mt. San Jacinto near Cabazon.

The river is also the only source of water for the Imperial Valley and other farming areas in Southern California.

California actually uses more water from the Colorado River than any other state. It has made some progress in using less — but with the river’s reservoirs rapidly shrinking, there is urgent pressure on all states to cut back more.

Farmers in Colorado’s Uncompahgre Valley have left many fields dry and unplanted this year because they’re only getting about half of the water they normally receive. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

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You spoke to ranchers and farmers in Colorado who can literally see drying streams and the place where the vital Rocky Mountain snowpack once was. Should Californians be paying more attention to this crisis?

Everyone who uses Colorado River water should be paying attention because the shortages are serious and getting worse. The river flow has shrunk dramatically over the last quarter-century, and now the reservoirs Lake Mead and Lake Powell — which we depend upon — are approaching their lowest levels on record.

Scientists who study the river have found that natural drought cycles are only part of what’s happening, and that global warming is making the dryness significantly worse. Just since 2020, the flow of the Colorado has averaged about one-third less than during the last century.

The water was originally divided among the states in 1922 under an agreement that over-promised what the river could provide. Now that legal system is colliding with a stark reality: The region is drying out and the river is smaller.

A large share of the Colorado River is used for agriculture. How can the industry can use less water?

In speaking with farmers, ranchers, scientists and water managers, I’ve heard a wide range of ideas about how agriculture can use less, including farms switching to more efficient irrigation and crops that require less water.

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Rafts sit on the banks of the Colorado River in Eagle County, Colorado, on June 4. Warm, dry conditions have persisted in the Rocky Mountains this year, and the river has shrunk dramatically. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Currently, about three-fourths of the water diverted from the river is used for agriculture — and nearly half is used to grow alfalfa and other crops used to feed cattle.

Over the last three years, farmers in California and Arizona have agreed to leave hay fields dry part of the year in exchange for federal payments. Now some are calling for the government to buy farmland from willing growers and leave that land dry.

You reported that seven states are deadlocked in negotiations over how much each takes from the river, and that the Trump administration is now preparing its own plan to impose water cuts. What do we know so far?

California, Arizona and Nevada have offered a water-saving proposal for the next two years. But Trump administration officials have said they are looking at a plan that would allow for larger mandatory water cutbacks — potentially as much as 40% of those three states’ combined water allotments.

What sort of plan the administration settles on remains to be seen.

It’s complicated by the fact that there have been tensions between the three downstream states — California, Arizona and Nevada — and the four upstream states — Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico. Whatever the federal government does, disagreements among the states could lead to legal battles.

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Today’s top stories

Lakers forward LeBron James will play an unprecedented 24th NBA season, but his days as a Laker are over. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Lebron James leaves the Lakers

LeBron James informed the Lakers on Tuesday he will sign with another team this offseason, extending his career to an unprecedented 24th season.

The Lakers now have up to $51 million in salary cap space, among the most of any team in the league, depending on how they spend it.

“LeBron is gone, and he left without a fight, and the Lakers couldn’t be luckier,” writes columnist Bill Plaschke.

Supreme court decisions

The Supreme Court ruled states may ban trans athletes from girls’ sports teams. But for states such as California that have laws that forbid schools from discriminating based on gender, they are free to make their own decision.

The Supreme Court rejected President Trump’s plan to end citizenship at birth for newborns whose parents were in the country illegally or temporarily.

The Supreme Court also struck down Watergate-era limits on how much political parties can spend in a coordinated campaign with their candidates.

World Cup 2026

Here’s everything you need to know about World Cup knockout stage matches being played across the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Plus, read why Christian Pulisic is the spark the U.S. will need in the World Cup’s knockout stages.

What else is going on

In his latest column, Gustavo Arellano writes about the sad inevitability of Justice Alito’s birthright citizenship dissent.

writes about the sad inevitability of Justice Alito’s birthright citizenship dissent. Happy 100th birthday to Mel Brooks. I’m not sure I want to be around that long, writes columnist Steve Lopez.

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This morning’s must-read

For your downtime

(Holly Stapleton / For The Times)

Going out

Staying in

A question for you: What are the most unique town names in California?

Scott E. writes: Ocotillo for sure! Most folks associate the name with the beautiful and unique desert plant which decorates the landscape in the southern most section of central California. For my son and me though, the rather modest town brings back fond memories of an amateur rocketry launch site at the base of a mountain just south of the town off Interstate 8. Good friends, camping, and rockets were a magical mix!

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... your photo of the day

Two young women pose for pictures in their quinceañera dresses at Pasadena City Hall. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

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Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Eric Thayer at Pasadena City Hall where two young women posed in their quinceañera dresses.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Hailey Branson-Potts, staff writer

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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