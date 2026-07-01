Californians, pay attention: The Colorado River is drying up at its headwaters
Your morning catch-up: The Colorado River is in big trouble, Lebron James is leaving the Lakers and more big stories
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The mighty Colorado River — that carved the Grand Canyon and was dammed by the epic Hoover Dam — is in big trouble.
The long-overused river, a major water source for millions of people in California and six other states, has shrunk dramatically since 2000 due to a megadrought in the western U.S. that scientists say was probably the most severe in 1,200 years. The conditions are only being intensified by climate change.
My colleagues Ian James, a water and climate change reporter, and photographer Robert Gauthier, recently traveled to the Rocky Mountains to see the river’s headwaters.
What they found was that the Rocky Mountains have very little snow and the landscape is so parched that two longtime ranchers described it as “terrifying.”
James answered a few of my questions about his gripping recent report. Our conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
You reported that the Colorado River is drying up at its source. How much does California rely upon the river?
It’s a major source of water throughout Southern California, providing nearly a fourth of what flows from taps in the region’s cities. To get here, the water crosses the desert in the 242-mile Colorado River Aqueduct, which includes a 13-mile-long tunnel through Mt. San Jacinto near Cabazon.
The river is also the only source of water for the Imperial Valley and other farming areas in Southern California.
California actually uses more water from the Colorado River than any other state. It has made some progress in using less — but with the river’s reservoirs rapidly shrinking, there is urgent pressure on all states to cut back more.
You spoke to ranchers and farmers in Colorado who can literally see drying streams and the place where the vital Rocky Mountain snowpack once was. Should Californians be paying more attention to this crisis?
Everyone who uses Colorado River water should be paying attention because the shortages are serious and getting worse. The river flow has shrunk dramatically over the last quarter-century, and now the reservoirs Lake Mead and Lake Powell — which we depend upon — are approaching their lowest levels on record.
Scientists who study the river have found that natural drought cycles are only part of what’s happening, and that global warming is making the dryness significantly worse. Just since 2020, the flow of the Colorado has averaged about one-third less than during the last century.
The water was originally divided among the states in 1922 under an agreement that over-promised what the river could provide. Now that legal system is colliding with a stark reality: The region is drying out and the river is smaller.
A large share of the Colorado River is used for agriculture. How can the industry can use less water?
In speaking with farmers, ranchers, scientists and water managers, I’ve heard a wide range of ideas about how agriculture can use less, including farms switching to more efficient irrigation and crops that require less water.
Currently, about three-fourths of the water diverted from the river is used for agriculture — and nearly half is used to grow alfalfa and other crops used to feed cattle.
Over the last three years, farmers in California and Arizona have agreed to leave hay fields dry part of the year in exchange for federal payments. Now some are calling for the government to buy farmland from willing growers and leave that land dry.
You reported that seven states are deadlocked in negotiations over how much each takes from the river, and that the Trump administration is now preparing its own plan to impose water cuts. What do we know so far?
California, Arizona and Nevada have offered a water-saving proposal for the next two years. But Trump administration officials have said they are looking at a plan that would allow for larger mandatory water cutbacks — potentially as much as 40% of those three states’ combined water allotments.
What sort of plan the administration settles on remains to be seen.
It’s complicated by the fact that there have been tensions between the three downstream states — California, Arizona and Nevada — and the four upstream states — Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico. Whatever the federal government does, disagreements among the states could lead to legal battles.
Today’s top stories
Lebron James leaves the Lakers
- LeBron James informed the Lakers on Tuesday he will sign with another team this offseason, extending his career to an unprecedented 24th season.
- The Lakers now have up to $51 million in salary cap space, among the most of any team in the league, depending on how they spend it.
- “LeBron is gone, and he left without a fight, and the Lakers couldn’t be luckier,” writes columnist Bill Plaschke.
Supreme court decisions
- The Supreme Court ruled states may ban trans athletes from girls’ sports teams. But for states such as California that have laws that forbid schools from discriminating based on gender, they are free to make their own decision.
- The Supreme Court rejected President Trump’s plan to end citizenship at birth for newborns whose parents were in the country illegally or temporarily.
- The Supreme Court also struck down Watergate-era limits on how much political parties can spend in a coordinated campaign with their candidates.
World Cup 2026
- Here’s everything you need to know about World Cup knockout stage matches being played across the U.S., Mexico and Canada.
- Plus, read why Christian Pulisic is the spark the U.S. will need in the World Cup’s knockout stages.
What else is going on
- A Minnesota Marine who went missing after training activity off San Diego was declared dead.
- Dozens of deportees who were flown back to Venezuela hours before the twin quakes are trapped under rubble.
- A reinstated professor is suing a California university, alleging retaliation over pro-Palestinian protests.
- An L.A. dad saved his toddler in a crash but lost his foot.
Commentary and opinions
- In his latest column, Gustavo Arellano writes about the sad inevitability of Justice Alito’s birthright citizenship dissent.
- Happy 100th birthday to Mel Brooks. I’m not sure I want to be around that long, writes columnist Steve Lopez.
This morning’s must-read
The Sparkletts building is now a historic monument. What’s next for L.A.’s mosque-like oasis?
City officials are hoping to save the former bottling plant, which the L.A. Conservancy calls a bold example of Moorish Revival industrial design.
For your downtime
Going out
- Pools: Here are 24 affordable L.A. pools to beat the heat on scorchingly hot summer days.
- Theme parks: Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean goes high tech.
- Sports: At Mindful Archery, L.A. women take aim at their exes, toxic jobs and Donald Trump.
Staying in
- Music: How Donny Hathaway turned this soft rock cover into America’s defining song.
- Books: This buzzy new novel is a millennial time capsule, dripping with American Apparel and AIM angst.
- 🥗 Here’s a recipe for summer kale salad with peaches and pepitas.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
A question for you: What are the most unique town names in California?
Scott E. writes: Ocotillo for sure! Most folks associate the name with the beautiful and unique desert plant which decorates the landscape in the southern most section of central California. For my son and me though, the rather modest town brings back fond memories of an amateur rocketry launch site at the base of a mountain just south of the town off Interstate 8. Good friends, camping, and rockets were a magical mix!
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And finally ... your photo of the day
Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Eric Thayer at Pasadena City Hall where two young women posed in their quinceañera dresses.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Hailey Branson-Potts, staff writer
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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