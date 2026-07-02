How the Supreme Court ruled on birthright citizenship, transgender athletes and mail-in voting

Activist Macy Charles, center right, hugs Penny Nance as they celebrate a ruling about transgender athletes outside the Supreme Court on June 30 in Washington, D.C.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

The Supreme Court this week issued several significant rulings, including the validity of late-arriving mail-in ballots, a challenge to the concept of birthright citizenship and the participation of transgender athletes on girls’ sports teams.

Let’s jump right into the details of a few cases being closely followed in California.

Mail-in ballots that arrive after election day still count

The nation’s highest court on Monday “dealt a surprise setback to the GOP” by upholding state laws, including in California, that allow the counting of ballots that are postmarked by election day but arrive later, David G. Savage reported for The Times.

You're reading the Essential California newsletter Sign up to start every day with California's most important stories. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

Advertisement

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined with the court’s three liberals to form the majority in the 5-4 decision.

California automatically mails ballots to every active registered voter. Voters here overwhelmingly cast their ballots via mail — more than 80% did so in the November 2024 election — and those ballots take longer to receive, verify and count than in-person ballots.

The state has a seven-day grace period for the arrival of mailed ballots, which has contributed to slow tabulations but has not been shown to trigger widespread fraud or unreliable vote counts, as President Trump and other Republican leaders have alleged.

Advertisement

Jenny Harris, of Baltimore, protests in support of birthright citizenship on May 15, 2025, outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. (Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)

While state officials and election watchdogs cheered the Supreme Court ruling, calling it a win for voter participation and access including in the November midterm, they acknowledged the need to speed up vote counting.

Kevin Rector reported for The Times that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest budget includes $29 million to hire more county elections staff and upgrade technologies, as well as $10 million for voter education and outreach, and $750,000 for combating election misinformation.

The Constitution promises birthright citizenship — and that’s not changing.

In a major defeat for Trump, the Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the U.S. Constitution’s promise that all people born in the country are citizens of the United States, even if their parents are in the country illegally or temporarily.

In a 6-3 decision, the conservative court, which typically supports broad executive power, rejected Trump’s plan to revise the Constitution by executive order to limit birthright citizenship.

Shortly after the decision was released Tuesday, Trump, who has twice been married to immigrants, wrote on social media: “The Supreme Court upheld Birthright Citizenship, which is too bad for our Country.” He added that he wanted Congress to pass legislation ending the right.

Advertisement

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), the son of Mexican immigrants, said in a statement: “This is personal. I am a proud son of immigrants. I was born in the United States. I am a proud citizen of the United States with freedom to pursue the American Dream.”

Padilla said he applauded the warning but said it was “certainly not the end of Trump’s attacks on our Constitution, our democracy, and the notion of what it means to be American.”

States can ban transgender athletes from girls’ sports teams

In a 6-3 decision issued Tuesday, the Supreme Court upheld laws in Idaho and West Virginia that forbid transgender athletes from competing on girls’ sports teams.

AB Hernandez, a transgender athlete and high school senior from Jurupa Valley, shares the first place podium (on the right) at the California Interscholastic Federation state track championship in Clovis in May. (Tomas Ovalle / For The Times)

The court determined that the federal Title IX law of 1972 — which sought to end discrimination on the basis of sex in athletics and other programs at schools receiving federal funds — envisioned separate teams for girls and boys based on their biological sex at birth, not their gender identity.

“Separate sports teams for biological males and biological females are reasonable,” wrote Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, who coached his daughters’ basketball teams for many years. “Given the inherent physical differences between the sexes, allowing only biological females to play on women’s and girls’ teams can reduce the risk of physical injury and ensure fair competition.”

Advertisement

Savage reported that Kavanaugh’s decision emphasizes states’ rights to make their own laws about the matter — and his opinion does not say states such as California must change more inclusive policies, which have been challenged by the Trump administration.

Today’s top stories

An aerial of the Metro E Line as it passes the intersection of West Exposition Boulevard and Buckingham Road near the Expo/Crenshaw Metro stop June 4 in Los Angeles. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

California’s historic housing bill

Senate Bill 79 has officially kicked in across California, in hopes of addressing the state’s housing crisis.

Instead, L.A. is using a new Low-Rise Ordinance to lightly upzone 57 neighborhoods with townhomes, row houses and bungalow courts near transit.

See which neighborhoods are getting upzoned.

Why more Americans are installing solar batteries at home

Americans can no longer get federal tax credits to install solar panels at home, but a growing number are using state incentives to add home batteries.

States with high electricity prices and policies that encourage battery installation drove the surge. California and Hawaii led the country in new storage.

Power is stripped from state schools superintendents

California’s new state budget transfers most powers from the elected schools superintendents to an appointee of the governor.

Backed by Newsom and reform advocates, supporters call the overhaul long overdue.

What else is going on

Advertisement

More money and patience could help California’s vote count. A little duct tape, too, writes columnist Mark Z. Barabak .

. The birthright citizenship ruling was a win for democracy — and a warning about erasing history, argues columnist Anita Chabria .

. Is Elon Musk really a “trillionaire?” Only on paper, writes columnist Michael Hiltzik.

This morning’s must-read

For your downtime

(Photo illustration by Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times; Source photo by Getty Images)

Going out

Fireworks shows: Here are 52 L.A. places and favorite spots to watch Fourth of July fireworks and drone shows.

Here are 52 L.A. places and favorite spots to watch Fourth of July fireworks and drone shows. Theme parks: Disneyland will offer $59 evening tickets next month for select evening admission to either theme park as part of a new promotion.

Disneyland will offer $59 evening tickets next month for select evening admission to either theme park as part of a new promotion. Travel: Travelers are flocking to this enchanting West Coast town. Thank William Shakespeare.

Staying in

A question for you: What are the most unique town names in California?

Laraine T. writes: There’s a spot along the 395 south of Owens Lake that used to have an old wooden sign labeled “Dunmovin” and I see it’s still on Google Maps.

Michael W. writes: Smartsville on Highway 20 in Yuba County & just over the Nevada County line is Rough & Ready.

Advertisement

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... your photo of the day

Fans use their cell phones to capture the moment Mexico beats Ecuador 2-0 during a World Cup watch party at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in Los Angeles. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Gina Ferazzi at a World Cup watch party in Los Angeles.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Hailey Branson-Potts, staff writer

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.