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Beachgoers, beware: Your giant shade canopy might be illegal

A Huntington Beach Lifeguard keeps an eye on people in the water as thousands of beach-goers celebrate Independence Day
A Huntington Beach lifeguard keeps an eye on people in the water as thousands of beachgoers celebrate the Fourth of July in Huntington Beach in 2024.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Your morning catch-up: Cities crack down on huge beach shades, West Nile is spreading in SoCal and more big stories

Los Angeles Times reporter Hailey Branson-Potts
By Hailey Branson-Potts
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Nothing soothes the soul quite like the sun and sand — and, for some people, a giant shade canopy, indoor couch and a table decked out with flatware and a fancy meal.

Thinking about sprawling out on the sand in Orange County with the kind of setup that one Laguna Beach resident described to The Times as “a freaking living room on the beach?” Maybe, um, don’t.

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My colleague Hannah Fry reported this week that two iconic O.C. beach cities are cracking down on large shade structures, which local officials have called unsafe because they limit visibility for lifeguards and can slow down first responders during beach emergencies.

Throwing shade at your shade

Laguna Beach this summer banned the use of shade structures larger than a standard beach umbrella — including tents, canopies and pop-ups — on all city beaches except for designated areas at Aliso Beach and Main Beach. Violators can be charged up to $500.

Newport Beach this year outlawed canopies larger than 6 feet by 6 feet and now forbids beachgoers from linking multiple shade structures together. The city requires canopies to be five feet apart and only allows them from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. — earlier than a summertime sunset.

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Fry reported that cities on that other coast are enacting similar bans.

Along stretches of the Jersey Shore, tents, canopies and cabanas have been banned or restricted for the last two years. Officials in Myrtle Beach, S.C., enforce an “umbrellas-only rule” from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Last summer, Ocean City, Md., banned tents on the beach and limited canopy size to 10 feet by 10 feet — although this year, officials relented a bit and upped the size limit to 15 feet by 15 feet, given the popularity of canopies like Shibumi shades with long anchor poles.

What ever happened to just a towel and some sunscreen?

Heightened concerns about the health effects of sun exposure have led to an ever-growing number of giant shade structures on the shoreline in recent years, Fry reported.

At the same time, she reported, more people are going to the beach in large groups and for special events, hence the indoor furniture and nicely adorned meal tables. Some beachgoers arrive early in the morning to set up their compounds and stay until sunset and beyond.

Fry reported that some beachgoers in Orange County have lamented the policies as too restrictive, noting that long days on the sand require more shade than a small umbrella provides — especially for families with small children.

A buffet? On the sand? But why?

Fry is a native of Orange County, and I asked her what the most elaborate beach setup she has come across in all her years on the sand was.

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She said she once saw a beachgoer plop an inflated air mattress inside a tent.

“But the best one recently,” she said, “was the group that dragged their massive gas grill onto the sand and had a setup with multiple E-Z Up tents and long folding tables with full-size chafing dishes” — as in those big metal serving pans that keep food warm at catered events and banquets.

“It looked like a ton of work for a day at the beach, but I’m more of a ‘bring a towel, a small chair and some sand toys’ kind of beachgoer,” Fry said. “My rule is if we can’t all carry it in one trip, it’s not coming onto the sand.”

Personally, I’ve hauled a diaper bag and portable changing pad to the sand (love my kids but don’t miss slathering on sandy diaper cream). I’ve set up a small beach cabana from Buc-ee’s, featuring the giant smiling beaver logo from my favorite gas station/brisket mecca.

Mostly, though, I, too, am a basic lawn chair and blanket beachgoer.

What’s the craziest beach setup that you, dear readers, have seen?

Today’s top stories

A female Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito.
In this photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a female Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito, also known as the southern house mosquito, sits on a person’s skin before taking a blood meal in 2022.
(Lauren Bishop/CDC )

West Nile is spreading in SoCal

  • A growing number of deadly West Nile virus-carrying mosquitoes are spreading rapidly across Southern California and local officials are urging residents to take action to ward off a bite.
  • Federal public health officials say cases are at an all time high for this time of the year, the highest number of human cases reported in June since 2004.

Thousands could lose their California driver’s licenses

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California’s billionaire tax measure

  • California voters will decide Proposition 40, a one-time 5% tax on roughly 200 billionaires that backers say is needed to plug Trump-era cuts to the state’s healthcare system.
  • Instead of uniting the left, the measure has split Democratic allies, with some major unions and healthcare groups opposing it and Gov. Gavin Newsom working — and failing — to keep it off the ballot.

2026 Emmy nominations

What else is going on

Commentary and opinions

This morning’s must-read

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25, 2026: Vehicles whiz by as Ricos Tacos Naomi street stand serves a customer on Obama Boulevard on June 25, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. Co-owner of the taco stands Mariana Yepez and two other Ricos Tacos Naomi employees are charged with allegedly killing a co-worker. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California

For Subscribers

A charred body, tacos and ICE: L.A. food stand owner, employees accused in murder plot

The co-founder of the popular Tacos Rios Naomi stands and two other employees are charged with conspiring to kill a co-worker, whose burned body was found following a financial dispute. The investigation has been complicated by ICE targeting two of the suspects.

Other must-reads

For your downtime

A hot dog with "Los Angeles" written in ketchup and mustard at Walt's Bar on a red bar top.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
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Going out

Staying in

A question for you: What’s the craziest beach setup that you’ve seen?

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... your photo of the day

Dalton Rushing is doused in ice by teammate Alex Call after hitting a walk-off single
Dalton Rushing is doused in ice by teammate Alex Call after hitting a walk-off single in the 11th inning of an 8-7 win over the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on Monday night.
(Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Ronaldo Bolaños during Monday night’s Dodgers win against the Rockies.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Hailey Branson-Potts, staff writer
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
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Hailey Branson-Potts

Hailey Branson-Potts is a state reporter who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2011. She reports on a wide range of issues and people, with a special focus on rural communities. She grew up in the small town of Perry, Okla., and graduated from the University of Oklahoma.

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