Diarrhea-causing illness spreads in the U.S. What you need to know about the growing outbreak

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection that spreads when people ingest food or water contaminated with feces.

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One of the nation’s largest outbreaks of cyclosporiasis , a parasitic disease that can cause debilitating diarrhea, has grown to more than 1,500 cases in Michigan alone, with federal officials reporting hundreds of cases across 31 states.

As cases pile up in multiple states, officials say the true number of the infected is likely higher because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for the parasite.

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There have been cases of cyclosporiasis infection in California this year, my colleague Karen Garcia wrote, but none has been linked to the current outbreak.

“From January to June 2026, California has reported 41 provisional cases of cyclosporiasis, compared to 80 cases during the same period in 2025,” said Beth Deines, information officer for the state agency.

Most of these cases are associated with recent international travel, she told Karen.

There have been four domestic cases reported since May 1. Two of the people infected reported that they had traveled to the Midwest, but the investigation of these cases is ongoing. To protect patient privacy, the state public health department does not disclose where in the state the patients reside.

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Here’s more on the parasitic disease, its symptoms and what you can do to protect yourself.

What is cyclosporiasis and how is it spread?

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by several species of the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis and is spread through the feces from an infected person that has contaminated food or water, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

People become infected with the illness by consuming food or water that has been contaminated with the parasite. The infection is not transmitted from person to person.

In the United States, foodborne outbreaks of cyclosporiasis have been linked to various types of fresh produce imported from Latin America, including raspberries, cilantro, basil, snow peas and mixed salad, according to the California Department of Public Health .

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had reports of more than 800 domestic cases of the illness as of Friday and said more than 1,500 “required further analysis to confirm.”

Those who have contracted cyclosporiasis have ranged in age from 5 to 86.

What are the symptoms?

Although cyclosporiasis cases are reported year-round, infections are most common in the summer and early fall when temperatures are warmer.

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Infected people experience symptoms from two days to two weeks after consuming food or drinking water containing the parasite.

Some people who are infected, particularly those from areas where cyclosporiasis is endemic, may not have any symptoms.

Those who do develop symptoms could experience:



Watery diarrhea

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Cramping

Bloating

Increased gas

Nausea

Fatigue

Less common symptoms may include:



Vomiting

Body aches

Headache

Low-grade fever

Other flu-like symptoms

Cyclospriasis can be treated with a combination of antibiotics. Without treatment, symptoms can last from a few days to a month or longer.

How can you protect yourself from cyclosporiasis?

Because most foodborne outbreaks of cyclosporiasis in the U.S. have been linked to various types of imported fresh produce, public health officials in California and in states reporting cases recommend:



Wash your hands with soap and water before and after handling or preparing raw fruits and vegetables. Note that hand sanitizer does not kill the parasite that causes cyclosporiasis.

Wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water before eating, cutting or cooking.

Scrub firm fruits and vegetables, such as melons and cucumbers, with a clean produce brush.

Cut away any damaged or bruised areas on fruits and vegetables before preparing and eating.

Refrigerate cut, peeled or cooked fruits and vegetables as soon as possible.

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And finally ... your photo of the day

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Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Robert Gauthier at North Hollywood Park last week, when temperatures reached the low 90s.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Hailey Branson-Potts, staff writer

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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