They invented the ‘car of the future’ for L.A.. Here’s why we never got it

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Los Angeles was buzzing 50 years ago over what backers insisted was the perfect vehicle for our car-dependent city.

It combined the privacy and versatility of a car with the network of a mass transit system, built around the conviction that Angelenos were never going to surrender their daily commute over to a bus or a train.

Forget the fact that by now everyone knew car exhaust was a major cause of the smog that plagued the region. Forget that drivers were still recovering from the long lines and empty gas tanks of the Arab oil embargo. Forget that traffic gridlock was worsening.

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Introducing ‘personal rapid transit’

A few days after the end of bicentennial celebrations in 1976, a USC instructor named C.G. Burke published a provocative story in the L.A. Times pitching the city on “personal rapid transit” as an alternative to the region’s nascent plans for a subway and light rail network.

Burke touted a system of elevated guideways running down many of Los Angeles’ major roads, above auto traffic. Instead of trains, users would enter an electric-powered personal pod and essentially punch their destination into a computer. There was room for several passengers. But it was designed for solo travelers to mimic the experience of car travel.

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The emissions-free PRT sounded good on paper. The goal was 232 miles of track and 89 stations. The emission-free cars had stops every few blocks but also express lanes for longer commutes, with the pods topping out at 60 mph.

Burke and other backers were pretty open about why PRT was better than regular mass transit.

“Public transportation need not be a form of punishment, forced on an unhappy urban population,” he wrote.

Politicians and academics who were skeptical of traditional rail made a full court press over it that year, complete with a scale model showing the little pods zipping along the guideways like something out of “The Jetsons.”

“It’s the only system that works in this city … It’s the only system that is more desirable than the automobile,” L.A. Councilman Joel Wachs told a TV interviewer shortly before Burke’s article was published. “Like a car, it is private and goes nonstop and is safe.”

Passengers wait to board the first train to arrive at the Metro D Line at the Wilshire/Fairfax Station. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

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The dream of L.A.’s ‘perfect car’ did not last long

There was great skepticism about the technology and the costs and its very feasibility. No one could quite imagine a city where elevated guideways ran above many major streets. Mayor Tom Bradley was a big booster of rail, hoping to finish a subway down Wilshire Boulevard while he was still in office.

But the anti-rail sentiment continued for decades, and set L.A.’s quest for modern mass transit back dramatically.

L.A. finally got its Wilshire subway.

But not in 1976.

In 2026.

Excitement around transit is finally moving the needle

Looking back on the excitement over the “perfect car,” it’s remarkable how much the debate about mass transit has changed in five decades. Voters have taxed themselves to build a growing rail network around the county.

A Waymo car drives up a hill in San Francisco, (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

Solo car commuting still dominates, and rail and bus ridership is nowhere near where it needs to be. But there seems to be a widespread recognition that we cannot survive in our cars alone. I know a lot of people like me who don’t use mass transit regularly but want the network to expand.

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The big debate these days is not whether to build but why some new lines are taking so long to open. The massive delays with the LAX people mover system has sparked frustration and outrage, including exposés in the right-wing press. But I don’t see people questioning whether it should have been built. You’d have to be a shut-in not to know how far behind L.A. is when it comes to airport mass transit.

The closest thing we have to the doomed PRT is Waymos and other self-driving cars. They are electric. They are for solo users. You type in a destination and get delivered there. The potential for how self-driving taxis might transform urban life has not been explored as much as it should. As author Andrew Miller recently told the New York Times, they could bring a world of cheap, safe travel with far less need for parking or a hellscape of worsening congestion, transportation inequity and even fewer mass transit options.

Sound familiar?

Today’s top stories

Newlywed couples and guests walk through San Francisco City Hall during its busiest wedding day of the year on June 26. (Sarahbeth Maney/For The Times)

California courthouse weddings get competitive

Reserving wedding dates at the state’s most popular courthouses and city halls has become a competitive process.

Municipal buildings in Santa Barbara, San Francisco and Beverly Hills are among the most popular venues in the state.

‘Dangerous heat’ to broil SoCal

A dangerous heat wave will grip SoCal through Friday, with widespread triple-digit highs from San Luis Obispo to San Diego counties and extreme heat alerts expanding Tuesday.

Forecasters warn of 95- to 110-degree temperatures in valleys such as Woodland Hills and Antelope Valley, with warm nights, high humidity and heightened risk of heat illness for vulnerable residents.

Permanent daylight saving time is on the table

Congress is again weighing legislation to put the nation on permanent daylight saving time and end the twice-yearly clock change.

In 2018, California voters approved Proposition 7, which gave the Legislature the authority to impose year-round daylight saving time — but only if the federal government allowed states to do so.

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What else is going on

Commentary and opinions



Two Mexican immigrants named Lorenzo built modest American Dreams, yet geography, timing and politics left one retired in Anaheim and the other shot dead by ICE in Houston, writes columnist Gustavo Arellano .

. In his latest column, Michael Hiltzik writes about Trump giving the green light to California’s dumbest water project.

This morning’s must-read

Other must-reads

For your downtime

(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Going out

Restaurants: Here’s how a $38 Armenian brisket sandwich ignited debate over culture and cost.

Here’s how a $38 Armenian brisket sandwich ignited debate over culture and cost. Dining: A meal with an animated Mona Lisa? Immersive dining goes high tech — but will L.A. eat it up?

Staying in

A question for you: What’s the craziest beach setup that you’ve seen?

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

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And finally ... the photo of the day

Gastonia Goodman, 72, peers through the window at the blooming corpse flowers at The Huntington Gardens on Monday, July 13. (Kayla Bartkowski/Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Kayla Bartkowski at The Huntington Gardens. A rare double bloom of two large corpse flowers drew thousands of visitors on Monday, hoping to catch their infamous stench.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Hailey Branson-Potts, staff reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.