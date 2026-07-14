Advertisement
Newsletter Newsletter

They invented the ‘car of the future’ for L.A.. Here’s why we never got it

A rendering of the personal rapid transit system pitched for L.A. in 1976.
A rendering of the personal rapid transit system pitched for L.A. in 1976.
(Los Angeles Times)

Your morning catch-up: The ‘perfect car’ that wasn’t, ‘dangerous heat’ to broil SoCal this week and more big stories

LOS ANGELES, CA-MAY 17, 2017: Shelby Grad, Assistant Managing Editor, California/Metro, Los Angeles Times
By Shelby Grad
Deputy Managing Editor Follow

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Los Angeles was buzzing 50 years ago over what backers insisted was the perfect vehicle for our car-dependent city.

It combined the privacy and versatility of a car with the network of a mass transit system, built around the conviction that Angelenos were never going to surrender their daily commute over to a bus or a train.

Forget the fact that by now everyone knew car exhaust was a major cause of the smog that plagued the region. Forget that drivers were still recovering from the long lines and empty gas tanks of the Arab oil embargo. Forget that traffic gridlock was worsening.

Advertisement

You're reading the Essential California newsletter

L.A. Times reporters guide you through the most important news, features and recommendations of the morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Introducing ‘personal rapid transit’

A few days after the end of bicentennial celebrations in 1976, a USC instructor named C.G. Burke published a provocative story in the L.A. Times pitching the city on “personal rapid transit” as an alternative to the region’s nascent plans for a subway and light rail network.

Burke touted a system of elevated guideways running down many of Los Angeles’ major roads, above auto traffic. Instead of trains, users would enter an electric-powered personal pod and essentially punch their destination into a computer. There was room for several passengers. But it was designed for solo travelers to mimic the experience of car travel.

Advertisement

The emissions-free PRT sounded good on paper. The goal was 232 miles of track and 89 stations. The emission-free cars had stops every few blocks but also express lanes for longer commutes, with the pods topping out at 60 mph.

Burke and other backers were pretty open about why PRT was better than regular mass transit.

“Public transportation need not be a form of punishment, forced on an unhappy urban population,” he wrote.

Politicians and academics who were skeptical of traditional rail made a full court press over it that year, complete with a scale model showing the little pods zipping along the guideways like something out of “The Jetsons.”

“It’s the only system that works in this city … It’s the only system that is more desirable than the automobile,” L.A. Councilman Joel Wachs told a TV interviewer shortly before Burke’s article was published. “Like a car, it is private and goes nonstop and is safe.”

Passengers wait to board the first train to arrive at the Metro D Line at the Wilshire/Fairfax Station
Passengers wait to board the first train to arrive at the Metro D Line at the Wilshire/Fairfax Station.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

The dream of L.A.’s ‘perfect car’ did not last long

There was great skepticism about the technology and the costs and its very feasibility. No one could quite imagine a city where elevated guideways ran above many major streets. Mayor Tom Bradley was a big booster of rail, hoping to finish a subway down Wilshire Boulevard while he was still in office.

But the anti-rail sentiment continued for decades, and set L.A.’s quest for modern mass transit back dramatically.

L.A. finally got its Wilshire subway.

But not in 1976.

In 2026.

Excitement around transit is finally moving the needle

Looking back on the excitement over the “perfect car,” it’s remarkable how much the debate about mass transit has changed in five decades. Voters have taxed themselves to build a growing rail network around the county.

A Waymo car drives up a hill in San Francisco,
(Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

Solo car commuting still dominates, and rail and bus ridership is nowhere near where it needs to be. But there seems to be a widespread recognition that we cannot survive in our cars alone. I know a lot of people like me who don’t use mass transit regularly but want the network to expand.

Advertisement

The big debate these days is not whether to build but why some new lines are taking so long to open. The massive delays with the LAX people mover system has sparked frustration and outrage, including exposés in the right-wing press. But I don’t see people questioning whether it should have been built. You’d have to be a shut-in not to know how far behind L.A. is when it comes to airport mass transit.

The closest thing we have to the doomed PRT is Waymos and other self-driving cars. They are electric. They are for solo users. You type in a destination and get delivered there. The potential for how self-driving taxis might transform urban life has not been explored as much as it should. As author Andrew Miller recently told the New York Times, they could bring a world of cheap, safe travel with far less need for parking or a hellscape of worsening congestion, transportation inequity and even fewer mass transit options.

Sound familiar?

Today’s top stories

Newlywed couples and guests walk through San Francisco City Hall during its busiest wedding day of the year
Newlywed couples and guests walk through San Francisco City Hall during its busiest wedding day of the year on June 26.
(Sarahbeth Maney/For The Times)

California courthouse weddings get competitive

  • Reserving wedding dates at the state’s most popular courthouses and city halls has become a competitive process.
  • Municipal buildings in Santa Barbara, San Francisco and Beverly Hills are among the most popular venues in the state.

‘Dangerous heat’ to broil SoCal

  • A dangerous heat wave will grip SoCal through Friday, with widespread triple-digit highs from San Luis Obispo to San Diego counties and extreme heat alerts expanding Tuesday.
  • Forecasters warn of 95- to 110-degree temperatures in valleys such as Woodland Hills and Antelope Valley, with warm nights, high humidity and heightened risk of heat illness for vulnerable residents.

Permanent daylight saving time is on the table

Advertisement

What else is going on

Commentary and opinions

  • Two Mexican immigrants named Lorenzo built modest American Dreams, yet geography, timing and politics left one retired in Anaheim and the other shot dead by ICE in Houston, writes columnist Gustavo Arellano.
  • In his latest column, Michael Hiltzik writes about Trump giving the green light to California’s dumbest water project.

This morning’s must-read

Burbank, CA - February 23: A view of the Warner Bros. Studios water tower on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026 in Burbank, CA. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Hollywood Inc.

States sue to block Paramount’s $111-billion Warner Bros. takeover

California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta and 11 other state attorneys general expressed concern that the industry-reshaping deal could spell doom for movie theaters.

Other must-reads

For your downtime

Two stacked halves of basturma brisket pita on a white plate on a red table at Yerord Mas in Glendale.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Going out

Staying in

A question for you: What’s the craziest beach setup that you’ve seen?

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

Advertisement

And finally ... the photo of the day

A woman peers through the window at the corpse flowers bloom at The Huntington Gardens
Gastonia Goodman, 72, peers through the window at the blooming corpse flowers at The Huntington Gardens on Monday, July 13.
(Kayla Bartkowski/Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Kayla Bartkowski at The Huntington Gardens. A rare double bloom of two large corpse flowers drew thousands of visitors on Monday, hoping to catch their infamous stench.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Hailey Branson-Potts, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.
CaliforniaNewsletter

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Shelby Grad

As deputy managing editor for news, Shelby Grad supervises the Los Angeles Times’ daily report on all platforms. He manages a team that includes the Fast Break Desk, the Multiplatform Editing Desk, and editors overseeing A1 and the weekend edition.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Where Are The Federal Relief Funds? (With Rep. Judy Chu)

    The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently approved California’s request to extend housing assistance to survivors of the Eaton and Palisades fires. But more than 18 months after those January 2025 fires, survivors are still waiting on an additional $16 billion in federal disaster relief from the federal government, which was revised down earlier this year from nearly $34 billion.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Advertisement