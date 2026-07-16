With temperatures rising in L.A., these cheap, exciting and surprising pools beckon

A child lounges in the pool at Santa Monica Swim Center, one of 24 of the best, cheapest and most surprising L.A. pools to beat the heat.

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I once found relief from a brutal L.A. heatwave by sneaking into a chic hotel pool. I bought a Topo Chico at the bar as my cover before plunging into the cool water. With each stroke, I washed away the stink of my studio apartment’s temperamental A/C and recast myself as a figure in a sun-drenched David Hockney painting.

I wish I would have had this guide to L.A.’s best, cheapest and most surprising pools then.

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L.A. may conjure visions of personal kidney-shaped pools splashed across every backyard, but in reality, most of us need to get in the car and find a pool that works.

Especially this week as temperatures soar across Southern California, there’s an extreme heat warning in effect and monsoon moisture has brought sticky humidity.

Reporters for The Times spent months researching trek-worthy affordable pools for swim and play across L.A. County. They stretched on lounge chairs in the Valley, splashed with toddlers near the Sawtelle-area, glided in the water at the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center, swam laps oceanside in Long Beach and even tried out a aqua workout class in Burbank.

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The reporters also did the legwork to compile details on parking, pool size and activities. One major finding? Pool hours vary widely. Call ahead, or check the facilities’ website, before you toss a towel over your shoulder.

Dive in

Here’s some standout pools from the list — no gate-crashing required — to start planning your next dip:



Some call it the crown jewel of the Westside: The Annenberg Community Beach House pool is what California dreams are made of with its stunning marble-lined, beachside pool. Parents and kiddos also love the nearby splash pad. It’s absolutely worth an across-town visit.

is what California dreams are made of with its stunning marble-lined, beachside pool. Parents and kiddos also love the nearby splash pad. It’s absolutely worth an across-town visit. The rooftop pool at West Hollywood Aquatics Center overlooking the sweeping Hollywood Hills feels more like a resort than a public pool with its vintage-inspired sun deck, pop soundtrack blaring and beckoning turquoise waters.

overlooking the sweeping Hollywood Hills feels more like a resort than a public pool with its vintage-inspired sun deck, pop soundtrack blaring and beckoning turquoise waters. The lap-swimmer’s favorite, shiny new facilities at Hilda Solis Aquatic Center in the San Gabriel Valley include wafting notes of lavender and sage from a nearby indigenous garden.

in the San Gabriel Valley include wafting notes of lavender and sage from a nearby indigenous garden. One of the largest pools in the country is in the Valley, the sprawling Hansen Dam Aquatic Center features a 1.5 acre pool that is surrounded by a strip of sand that makes swimmers feel like they’re at the beach.

Nab a free pool pass from the library

One extra tip: The Los Angeles Public Library is handing out free, one-day family pool passes as part of its “Summer with the Library” program. Each pass covers up to four people and is good at any L.A. City Parks pool until Sept. 7.

Some city favorites from our guide include the mid-century-inspired Hollywood Pool , Expo Center’s John C. Argue Swim Stadium’s palm tree and lounge chair setup, and neighborhood favorite Lincoln Park Pool . You can pick up a pass at a local library branch, but we’re told supplies are limited.

Stay cool, L.A. Maybe we’ll see you in the deep end.

Today’s top stories

Seen through a magazine, Christin Evans is photographed at her bookstore, the Booksmith, in San Francisco. Evans says health insurance costs have leaped 17% this year, forcing her to cut staff hours. (Josh Edelson / For The Times)

Rising costs for California employer health premiums

California employers face the steepest health premium jump in 16 years, pushing average family coverage above $30,000 in 2027.

Rising costs are fueled by powerful hospital systems, expensive cancer and obesity drugs, and a new insurance tax to fund Medi-Cal, driving premiums faster than inflation for millions.

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Inside the states’ case to block the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger

California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta is leading 12 states into a high-stakes court fight to halt Paramount’s $111-billion takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery, alleging it violates antitrust laws.

The litigation poses a major headache for David Ellison, who wants to wrap up the deal by September.

How to eat safely amid outbreak of diarrhea-causing cyclosporiasis

Experts urge Californians and other Americans to keep eating produce but step up safety: wash hands, rinse and scrub fruits and vegetables, discard outer leaves and cook greens when possible.

If your produce comes in a package that says “pre-rinsed,” experts say you should still take the time to rinse it yourself.

What else is going on

Too many congressional races are over before they start, writes columnist Mark Z. Barabak . Here’s a remedy.

. Here’s a remedy. The states’ lawsuit to block the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger shows they’re willing to step in when the federal government abandons antitrust cases, writes columnist Michael Hiltzik .

. Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” is a mighty Trojan horse of his thematic obsessions, argues film critic Amy Nicholson.

This morning’s must-read

Other must-reads

For your downtime

Noche de Cumbia at the Ford, Sept. 21, 2024. (Farah Sosa)

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Going out

Outdoor theater: Here are 11 enchanting places to see outdoor theater in Southern California.

Here are 11 enchanting places to see outdoor theater in Southern California. Restaurants: Watch out, In-N-Out: Another chain is targeting California consumers with its big burgers.

Staying in

A question for you: As temperatures rise in SoCal, how do you stay cool?

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... your photo of the day

Artist Betye Saar at her home in Laurel Canyon a month before her 100th birthday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Christina House at the home of pioneering L.A. assemblage artist Betye Saar, who is getting ready to mark her 100th birthday.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Hailey Branson-Potts, staff writer

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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