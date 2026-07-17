A sculpture of a giant naked woman goes on sale in San Francisco. Bring a crane
Your morning catch-up: A nude statue sparks controversy, what we know about the boat accident near Alcatraz and other big stories
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For sale in San Francisco: A 45-foot-tall metal sculpture of a naked woman.
Her name is R-Evolution. Her hair is pulled back and her facial expression is serene. Her mechanized chest expands and contracts, as if she’s breathing. And she tips the scales at 13,000 pounds (not that it’s anyone’s business what a lady weighs).
She will stand in Embarcadero Plaza across from the historic Ferry Building until October. Then she goes on sale. The artist says “she can go anywhere in the world,” but whoever buys or leases her will need a crane and a 60- to 80-foot bucket lift to resurrect her.
Since she was first unveiled as a temporary installation in April 2025, the giant statue, created by artist Marco Cochrane and modeled after California dancer and singer Deja Solis, has spurred debate about whether privately funded works are really public art. It also questions whether R-Evolution is a celebration of femininity in a free-spirited city that has long embraced public nudity or a hypersexualized shock piece from a male artist.
But debate, per the public and private entities who brought her to the plaza, is kind of the point. Art, they say, is supposed to be controversial.
An attempt to revitalize public space
R-Evolution is part of Big Art Loop, a privately funded initiative that aims to bring up to 100 temporarily installed large-scale sculptures — a minimum of 10 feet high or wide preferred — to public spaces along a 34-mile walking and biking trail over the next few years.
Big Art Loop is funded by the Sijbrandij Foundation, a nonprofit established by billionaire Sid Sijbrandij, co-founder of the software company GitLab. It is curated by the art production agency Building 180, in partnership with the city’s Recreation and Parks Department and other public agencies.
“We’re going to continue to lean in to our arts and culture because that is driving our comeback here in San Francisco,” Mayor Daniel Lurie said in a September video promoting the Big Art Loop.
A city news release last year said R-Evolution’s arrival “aligns with San Francisco’s broader efforts to revitalize downtown” by increasing foot traffic to the battered business district, where office vacancy rates soared to record-high rates of more than 30% amid the pandemic-era pivot to remote work.
Controversial lady and Burning Man
Like a few of the Big Art Loop pieces, R-Evolution originally debuted at Burning Man, towering above the sweaty and stoned desert masses in 2015.
Critics of R-Evolution say the statue and other massive pieces along the billionaire-backed Big Art Loop did not get as much community input and were not subject to the same intense scrutiny by the San Francisco Arts Commission as other public artworks.
“I think what a lot of people, myself included, are frustrated by is the fact that these private entities are able to remake the public landscape in their own image,” Max Blue, a San Francisco Examiner art critic, told Gazetteer San Francisco in October, adding: “I don’t like these sculptures. I think a lot of them are just left over from Burning Man.”
Visual artist DJ Meisner told the Gazetteer: “It’s just so clear when you see the art that it’s like, ‘Oh, I’m supposed to be unbelievably wealthy and high looking at this.’ I’m neither of those things, so I’m just annoyed to be looking at it.”
Female representation or inappropriate?
Before R-Evolution was installed, an art vendor with a booth in Embarcadero Plaza wrote in a letter to the Arts Commission, saying she thought the statue, whose bare butt faces the Ferry Building, “might be very inappropriate for children.”
Another vendor wrote: “A naked woman statue designed by a man feels out of step with the times.”
The creator of the piece, Cochrane, said in a statement: “Women’s presence in public art is rare. When they are depicted, it is often through outdated or passive narratives. R-Evolution challenges that. She stands strong, aware, and grounded — calling for a world where all people can walk freely and without fear.”
Love her or hate her, she gets eyeballs
Julie Richter, a spokeswoman for Big Art Loop, told me in an email Thursday that R-Evolution, which had been slated for removal in April, got “very positive” feedback that led to her Arts Commission-approved extended stay through October. That feedback included positive reviews from most tourists, art vendors and nearby local businesses, according to a pitch to extend the statue’s stay by Big Art Loop and Building 180.
Near R-Evolution’s current perch, Vaillancourt Fountain — a colossal, crumbling Brutalist concrete sculpture that was unveiled in Embarcadero Plaza in 1971 and became a skateboarding mecca — was equally reviled and revered. Despite fans’ efforts to save it, the city removed it this spring.
Today’s top stories
These are California’s most affordable and least affordable cities
- On the “affordable” list, far-flung Central Valley and desert communities offer lower prices but long commutes.
- Coastal and upscale enclaves top the “least affordable” list, where buyers often need more than 14 years of income.
What we know about the boat accident near Alcatraz
- A memorial cruise turned tragic when a boat sank near Alcatraz Island, leaving one passenger dead, three missing and 17 rescued.
- The search for the missing was challenged not only by high winds and rough seas, but because the incident took place in a particularly deep channel of the bay dredged for cargo ships.
Scientists fear when the San Andreas fault finally snaps
- Scientists warn the region’s long earthquake drought is building dangerous strain on the San Andreas and San Jacinto faults, raising the odds of a devastating multi-county “Big One” in coming decades.
- With scenarios forecasting violent shaking from downtown L.A. to the Inland Empire, experts say the fault’s growing stress is a stark reminder to strengthen preparedness before nature resets the clock.
What else is going on
- A massive water main break flooded Sunset Boulevard Thursday morning, creating a sinkhole in West Hollywood.
- Mobile homes, an overlooked refuge of affordability, are disappearing in L.A. Residents fight to stay.
- “Fiscal cliff” for drinking water fixes: Californians with bad tap water could have a longer wait.
- The feds will pay millions to prop up a dwindling Lake Mead, as part of a broader effort to keep the country’s largest reservoir from reaching critically low levels.
Commentary and opinions
- Since Donald Trump regained the presidency 18 months ago, at least 22 people have been shot at by ICE agents and six of those have been killed. It’s time to send Trump a message that the ICE killings have consequences, writes columnist Jackie Calmes.
This morning’s must-read
After wildfires destroyed 95% of this California tribe’s forests, members uncovered 1,200 ancestral sites
After devastating fires turned their forest into a moonscape, members of the Konkow Valley Band of Maidu found evidence of their vibrant tribal history everywhere.
Other must-reads
- Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer really have become each other’s ride or die.
- Netflix is the king of streaming. So why is its stock down this year?
For your downtime
Going out
- Dining: There’s no shortage of Italian restaurants in Beverly Hills, but Baldi, a self-described steakhouse, may be your new favorite place for pasta.
- Festivals: Olivia Dean and the Killers will headline a new Santa Monica music festival in September.
- Hikes: Here are three shady morning hikes around L.A. where you can escape the heat.
Staying in
- Books: Is “The Catcher in the Rye” phony or still cool? Six writers reflect on its legacy at 75.
- Podcasts: Fabrizio Guido talks “Running Point,” the new wave of Latino Hollywood and stand-up comedy on the latest episode of “The De Los Podcast.”
- Recipe: Here’s a recipe for “white Amatriciana” or pasta alla gricia.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
A question for you: As temperatures rise in SoCal, how do you stay cool?
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And finally ... your photo of the day
Today’s photo is from Times photographer Allen J. Schaben in West Hollywood, after a water main break sent thousands of gallons of water rushing down Sunset Boulevard and the surrounding area on Thursday morning.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Hailey Branson-Potts, staff writer
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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