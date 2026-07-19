Advertisement
Newsletter Newsletter

Don’t let summer pass by without trying one of these amazing hot dogs

People gather ahead of the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest on Coney Island.
People gather ahead of the 2023 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Coney Island.
(Yuki Iwamura / Associated Press)

Your morning catch-up: SoCal’s best hot dogs, two California Forest Service workers were taken hostage and more big stories.

Andrew J. Campa. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. Campa
Staff Writer Follow

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

There’s just something very American about hot dogs.

Is there another dish that consumers routinely devour despite scientific research showing each serving takes about 36 minutes off your life, at least according to the University of Michigan?

While Costco is known for its rotisserie chickens, pizzas and jumbo everything, it’s the $1.50 all-beef hot dog that is routinely cited as the warehouse company’s top dish.

I feel fortunate to live about 20 minutes away from one of the only two California locations for Chicago’s famed Portillo’s hot dogs and its divine jumbo tomato-pepper-pickle dog.

Advertisement

If you love a great hot dog, our Food Team has curated a list of delectable delights from around Southern California for your sampling pleasure this summer.

You're reading the Essential California newsletter

Sign up to start every day with California's most important stories.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Here’s a look at four selections from the full list, since you’re going to need to save every minute.

Advertisement

Amboy (Chinatown)

The chili cheese dog from Amboy in Chinatown.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times )

The chili cheese dog at Amboy may be the most decadent (and certainly the messiest) hot dog in the city, according to colleague Jenn Harris.

It starts with a wrinkled, wonderfully snappy dog that extends well beyond the buttery brioche bun.

It’s smothered in rich, beefy chili and a house-made cheese sauce that lands somewhere between queso and melted American cheese. And it’s crowned with a smattering of diced raw onion. It’s a once-in-a-while indulgence worth the chili stains at the corners of your mouth, the mountain of soiled napkins and the need to lie down.

Cupid’s Hot Dogs (Winnetka)

A signature Cupid dog with chili, mustard and onions in a cardboard box at Cupid's Hot Dogs in Winnetka.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Few L.A. hot dog spots feel as quintessential as Cupid’s, where the food is just as steeped in family lore as nostalgia, according to my colleague Stephanie Breijo.

Advertisement

The Walsh family’s been slinging hot dogs across the Valley since 1946, with sisters Morgan and Kelly Walsh serving as third-generation stewards.

Their thin, steamed all-beef dogs still snap with each bite. The signature Cupid dog — a creation of their father’s in the 1980s — is punchy with mustard, chili and onions, and the chili here is so thick it’s practically a flavor-packed paste. Drop by Simi Valley for newer digs, or by the old-school Winnetka location for a walk-up window and that iconic red heart-shaped sign.

Larry’s Chili Dog (Burbank)

An overhead photo of a Chicago dog atop red-and-white-checkered paper on a red table at Larry's Chili Dog in Burbank.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Larry’s Chili Dog has been serving glizzy-hungry patrons since the early 1950s, and its dogs and breakfast burritos can be purchased as early as 7 a.m. from a busy walk-up window, Breijo wrote.

The little yellow shack under a vintage puppy-in-a-bun sign is one of the region’s oldest and most classic roadside hot dog stands, and it specializes in house-made chili: You can find it on the signature chili dog, atop fries, in a cup by its lonesome, or smothering a spicy grilled link in a tray.

For all of Larry’s classic items, there’s plenty of room for modernization. There are corn dogs, Chicago dogs, bacon-wrapped dogs, pastrami-laden dogs and sauerkraut-topped dogs, and any signature snappy dog can be swapped out for a Louisiana hot link, a Polish sausage, a turkey dog or a veggie dog. Just be sure to get your fix on the early end: Larry’s closes at 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Wezzarepas (Whittier)

The choriperro or "mastiff" dog from Wezzarepas in Whittier.
(Angela Osorio / Los Angeles Times)

Hot dogs are a popular late-night craving you’ll find at any street food stand in Colombia, known for loaded toppings and an array of sauces, creating a chaotic but delicious combination of sweet, savory and tangy flavors, wrote my colleague Angela Osorio.

At the Wezzarepas food truck, you’ll find a choriperro (dubbed the “Mastiff” dog) stuffed with spicy chorizo sausage instead of a hot dog frank and topped with shredded mozzarella, bacon, crumbled potato chips and a drizzle of in-house sauces: creamy cilantro aioli, pink sauce (mayo and ketchup), and a sweet, tangy pineapple sauce. Also worth trying are the arepas de choclo, sweet yellow corn cakes filled with gooey mozzarella.

For more, check out the full list.

The week’s biggest stories

Two U.S. Forest Service employees are now home safe after they were kidnapped.
(Google Maps)

Crime, court and policing

Advertisement

West Hollywood flooding

Bay Area news

Environmental issues

What else is going on

Must-read

An exterior of the Buellton location of Pea Soup Andersen's in 2017.

California

For Subscribers

It was a California roadside icon. Then, vandals wrecked it. The sad end for Pea Soup Andersen’s

After abruptly closing in 2024, Buellton’s iconic Pea Soup Andersen’s faces a sad, sudden end following severe vandalism and copper theft.

Other must-reads

For your downtime

Photo of a person on a background of colorful illustrations like a book, dog, pizza, TV, shopping bag, and more
(Illustrations by Lindsey Made This; photograph by Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Going out

Staying in

L.A. Affairs

Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.

illustration of a man and a woman walking, with the shadows of two other figures alongside theirs on the ground behind them

Lifestyle

L.A. Affairs: After losing our spouses, we found love again. But were we cheating on our children?

As much as I knew my sons needed me, I was racked by survivor’s guilt. If I was mortified just to breathe, how could I even think about loving another man?

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Hailey Branson-Potts, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
CaliforniaFoodNewsletterThings to Do

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Earth, Wind, And Fire (Humans, too): The Multiple Factors Impacting California’s Wildfires

    UCLA professor and climate scientist, Alex Hall, joins host Kate Cagle to talk about how we can better prepare ourselves for the next mega-fire, including a proposal to create a classification system – and a standardized response – for Santa Ana wind storms, similar to the one we use for hurricanes in the U.S.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Advertisement