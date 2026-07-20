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El Niño is back: What a ‘very strong’ climate pattern could mean for California this winter

The Santa Ana River wash is churning at a high level as heavy rains pound the Inland Empire
The Santa Ana River wash churns on Jan. 6, 2016, as heavy rains pound the Inland Empire near the 10 Freeway in Redlands.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Your morning catch-up: Forecasters brace for a powerful El Niño, more water pipes burst in Venice and Hollywood and more big stories.

Los Angeles Times staffer Kevinisha Walker
By Kevinisha Walker
Multiplatform Editor, Newsletters Follow

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It’s been a little over a month since El Niño arrived, and California may be in for a wet and wild winter.

Oceanic conditions have rapidly changed in recent months, giving scientists greater confidence of a strong or very strong El Niño later this year, my colleague Rong-Gong Lin II reports.

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The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center said earlier this month there’s a 97% chance that El Niño will be either “strong” or “very strong” over a three-month period ending this December.

El Niño is associated with some of California’s most memorably destructive winter seasons.

The strong El Niño of winter 2023-24 saw well above average rainfall across coastal Southern California and slightly above-normal precipitation in coastal Northern California, the state Department of Conservation said.

During three of the four very strong El Niños in the global record, downtown Los Angeles received significantly more rain than average. In two — 1982-83 and 1997-98 — downtown L.A. got more than double its usual yearly rainfall.

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This year, forecasters are saying it may end up being one of the strongest such events on record.

Let’s take a look at the weather phenomenon’s potential effects.

What is El Niño?

El Niño is a pattern that typically emerges every two to seven years and lasts nine to 12 months, according to NOAA.

It is one of the most powerful climate patterns on Earth, capable of reshaping global weather and affecting rainfall and drought.

Map showing the typical effects of an El Niño pattern on winter in North America.
(Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)

Although it’s characterized by warmer water in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, it will also increase the risk of heat waves on land and at sea, which are already being exacerbated by human-caused global warming, Lin reports.

What are its potential impacts?

El Niño typically brings different weather effects across the world, depending on the season.

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As warm water extends off Mexico, Central America and northern South American during an El Niño, that usually causes jet-stream energy in the atmosphere to bring more stormy weather than usual to the southern United States, including Southern California, Texas and Florida, during the winter, said Ariel Cohen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

For Southern California, it would mean a higher chance of above-average rainfall, risking a winter of landslides and high-tide flooding.

The very strong El Niño of 2015-16 brought “record coastal erosion along many California beaches,” the state Coastal Commission said.

This year’s El Niño is expected to prolong an already existing marine heat wave — currently in effect for reasons unrelated to El Niño — off Southern California.

Scientists are also raising alarms over the effects of warmer ocean waters on ocean life.

“In the near future, we may expect to see an increase in tropical or warm subtropical species, which may include increased shark sightings off of the Southern California coast,” said Nate Jaros, the Aquarium of the Pacific’s vice president of animal care for fish and invertebrates. “In very rare cases, even whale sharks have visited off Catalina, including in the 2015-2016 El Niño events.”

Marine mammals and other migratory species also may move closer to shore, “because they’re going to where their food is,” said Andrew Leising, a research oceanographer at NOAA’s Southwest Fisheries Science Center.

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In past strong El Niños, scientists have observed decreased plankton — an important food source for marine animals — and an increased probability of harmful algal blooms.

Previous strong El Niños also have brought a lower abundance, and a more northward shift, of market squid, Leising told The Times.

“We often have seen in the past with El Niños reduced productivity of California sea lions,” he added, “and the pups are often smaller.”

Here’s more of our El Niño coverage:

A ‘super’ El Niño is brewing. Experts fear historic dangers from ‘extraordinary’ weather

Strong El Niño now a virtual certainty, forecasters say. What it means for California

El Niño has arrived: 5 ways California could get pummeled

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Today’s top stories

Wreckage is strewn in a street after a vehicle collision.
An 8-year-old boy was killed and four others injured after a head-on collision in Riverside on May 16, 2023.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

A proposed bill would allow insurers to track your driving habits

  • The new Sacramento bill promises lower premiums for drivers who opt in and prove safer habits over time, but privacy and consumer advocates warn the proposal forces motorists to choose between data protection and affordable coverage.
  • Safety groups and a booming telematics industry say the measure could reshape rates for 27 million California drivers.

Why some patients are pushing to change Kaiser’s medical dispute process

The 2026 World Cup was a rousing success for FIFA, U.S. and fans

What else is going on

Commentary and opinions

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This morning’s must-read

BUTTONWILLOW, CA - JUNE 10, 2026: A canal cuts through farmland in Buttonwillow. Farmer Todd Tracy is converting 2,600 acres to a solar project because the lack of water prevents him from growing some crops. Photographed on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

As water restrictions hit farmers, solar is making sense

Solar is exploding in the Central Valley as drought-stressed farmers look to alternatives.

Other must-reads

For your downtime

Two smiling people kayak on the ocean.
(Autumn Schrock / Visit Oxnard)

Going out

Staying in

A question for you: As temperatures rise in SoCal, how do you stay cool?

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... your photo of the day

Shuting Zang, 28, sits while being photographed on her wedding day at San Francisco City Hall
Shuting Zang, 28, is photographed on her wedding day at San Francisco City Hall, where Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio tied the knot in 1954.
(Sarahbeth Maney/For The Times)
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Today’s great photo is from Times contributor Sarahbeth Maney at San Francisco City Hall, one of the most popular wedding venues in California.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Hailey Branson-Potts, staff writer
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
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Kevinisha Walker

Kevinisha Walker is a multiplatform editor for newsletters at the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked as a social media editor at the Daily Beast and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Orleans and a master’s in journalism from Roosevelt University. Walker is a proud New Orleanian, but currently calls Long Beach home.

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