Advertisement
Newsletter Newsletter

Is Universal Studios Hollywood welcoming to disabled guests? Here’s my experience

The Mario Kart ride in Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood.
(Universal Studios Hollywood)

Your morning catch-up: Accessibility at Universal Studios, the dark side of making daylight saving time permanent in California and more big stories

Los Angeles Times reporter Hailey Branson-Potts
By Hailey Branson-Potts
Staff Writer Follow

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

My parents’ visits from Oklahoma to Southern California to see my children, their only grandchildren, have gotten harder.

For the last few years, my dad, an Army veteran with my bone-dry sense of humor, has fought a progressive neurological disorder that causes severe tremors in his arms, legs and neck. He is not yet 60. A diagnosis is maddeningly elusive.

You're reading the Essential California newsletter

Sign up to start every day with California's most important stories.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Advertisement

Despite his pain, exhaustion and increasing difficulty walking, he and my mom have repeatedly driven to California — more than 20 hours on Interstate 40 by pickup truck — because he didn’t like people’s stares on airplanes and because we stubborn Middle America types don’t balk at cross-country road trips.

He recently began using a wheelchair.

Sidewalks, elevators and frustration

This spring, he quietly fumed as my mom had to push him all the way around the block to reach a middle school field in the South Bay for my daughter’s soccer practice because the sidewalks were obstructed by telephone poles and No Parking signs.

The author's father and daughter near Moe's Tavern at Universal Studios Hollywood.
The author’s father and daughter near Moe’s Tavern at Universal Studios Hollywood.
(Hailey Branson-Potts / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

A trip this month to the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance to take my kids to watch “Minions & Monsters” included an agonizing walk because of a set of broken elevators. His legs ached for days.

When he said he wanted to take us to Universal Studios Hollywood for my son’s birthday, I fretted. Could he do it?

My fears were for naught.

Mario, magic and mobility

My Mario-obsessed son has been begging to go to Universal ever since its Super Nintendo World opened in 2023, and his 8th birthday trip with his doting grandparents was a surprise.

My dad wore a T-shirt poking fun at his own disability — a parody of the New Balance athletic-wear logo that read “No Balance” — and beamed as he easily zipped through the park with his mechanized chair, my kids clamoring to ride on his lap.

The author's father, in wheelchair, outside Hogwarts Castle at Universal Studios Hollywood.
The author’s father, in wheelchair, outside Hogwarts Castle at Universal Studios Hollywood.
(Hailey Branson-Potts / Los Angeles Times)

We rushed to Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, an augmented-reality-enhanced ride, and were met at the entrance by a staffer who helped park my dad’s electric chair, brought him a manual one, and cheerfully guided him to the front of the queue, where, after a short wait, he had to take only a few steps to board.

Advertisement

In the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, a staffer guided us through Hogwarts Castle to a dedicated transfer platform where my dad could take a manual chair right up to the ride car and take his time getting in. He laughed with delight, legs dangling just like everyone else’s, as we flew through a Quidditch match and escaped Dementors and the Whomping Willow.

Frankenstein, his bride and my dad

While we waited for the kids to get painted — my son posed for a caricature sketch depicting him fighting a Minions monster and my daughter got a pink butterfly painted onto her face — a costumed Frankenstein and his bride approached my parents.

The bride, in character, played with my mom’s long human hair in faux wonder, and Frankenstein reached out with his huge green hand to shake my dad’s hand. When an excitable teenager cut in front of my dad, Frankenstein — without saying a word — gestured for the kid to be patient and wait, patted my dad on the back and posed for a picture.

Dad said it felt good, knowing Frankenstein had his back.

It also was nice knowing this theme park has the back of guests with disabilities. We stayed for 10 hours. He rode every ride and said it was just the deliriously joyful day he needed.

A spokeswoman for the park told me that accessibility information for guests with special needs can be found here: https://www.universalstudioshollywood.com/web/en/us/accessibility-information

Today’s top stories

A clock at Union Station
Union Station in Los Angeles in February. The city would see its latest sunrise of the year at 8 a.m. under a House-approved bill.
(Michael Blackshire/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

The dark side of making daylight saving time permanent in California

What we know about filling the massive hole on the Sunset Strip

  • Officials have made progress in fixing the massive water system rupture that shut down the iconic Sunset Strip. But six days later, there’s still no word on when it might reopen.
  • Currently, Sunset Boulevard is closed between Sherbourne Drive and San Vicente Boulevard. Officials have urged residents to avoid the area.

LAUSD’s new superintendent trades Carvalho’s flash for a quieter tone

  • Supt. Andrés Chait’s calm demeanor during the first “state of the district speech” was a change of pace from Chait’s predecessor Alberto Carvalho’s showmanship.
  • The school district currently faces a projected financial crisis, declining enrollment and legal attacks from the Trump administration.

Western reservoirs that supply California fall to record low levels

  • The Colorado River’s largest reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell, have declined to their lowest combined levels on record.
  • Researchers say the new low underscores the urgent need to cut water use in the seven states that depend on the river.

What else is going on

Commentary and opinions

Advertisement

This morning’s must-read

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JULY 16: View of the Detroit skyline from the shore of Windsor Canada as smoke from the Canadian wildfires settles in the city on July 16, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. Much of the East Coast and Canada is under an Air Quality Health Advisory as the Canadian and Great Lakes wildfire smoke gradually moves through the area, creating a thick haze in the heat. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Climate & Environment

As North America grapples with destructive wildfires, ‘super’ El Niño may offer hope

With a very strong El Niño almost certainly on its way, the southern U.S. could see extra precipitation this winter, damping wildfire risk next summer.

Other must-reads

For your downtime

A fishing boat leaves Channel Islands Harbor
A fishing boat leaves Channel Islands Harbor.
(Paul Harris / Getty Images)

Going out

  • Places: 10 things to do, see and eat right now in Southern California’s most underrated beach town.
  • Theme Parks: Of all SoCal’s theme park attractions, this one feels most personal. Catch it before it ends.
  • Things to Do: Love finding underrated gems at the bookstore? Here’s the full guide to L.A.’s Indie Book Crawl.

Staying in

A question for you: As temperatures rise in SoCal, how do you stay cool?

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... your photo of the day

A long line of hikers walking up a steep trail
Crowds hike up the Mist Trail, one of the more popular trails in Yosemite National Park, in June.
(William Hale Irwin / For The Times)
Advertisement

Today’s great photo is from William Hale Irwin at Yosemite National Park, a popular natural destination some visitors are dubbing “the new Disneyland.”

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Hailey Branson-Potts, staff writer
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
Shi Bradley, audience intern

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
CaliforniaNewsletter

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Hailey Branson-Potts

Hailey Branson-Potts is a state reporter who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2011. She reports on a wide range of issues and people, with a special focus on rural communities. She grew up in the small town of Perry, Okla., and graduated from the University of Oklahoma.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Earth, Wind, And Fire (Humans, too): The Multiple Factors Impacting California’s Wildfires

    UCLA professor and climate scientist, Alex Hall, joins host Kate Cagle to talk about how we can better prepare ourselves for the next mega-fire, including a proposal to create a classification system – and a standardized response – for Santa Ana wind storms, similar to the one we use for hurricanes in the U.S.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Advertisement