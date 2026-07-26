Advertisement
Newsletter Newsletter

The next chapter for Baker’s famed thermometer includes many possibilities

The World's Tallest Thermometer reads 115 degrees.
The “World’s Tallest Thermometer” reads 115 degrees during a 2024 heat wave in Baker, Calif..
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Your morning catch-up: Change is on the way for Baker’s thermometer, L.A.’s water system is super old and more big stories.

Andrew J. Campa. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. Campa
Staff Writer Follow

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Residents of the 15 Freeway desert outpost of Baker, Calif., located about 94 miles southwest of Las Vegas and 175 miles northeast of Los Angeles, know it’s perpetually hot in their sun-drenched town.

For further verification of just how sweltering the day is, though, they can also peer toward their colossus: the 134-foot “World‘s Tallest Thermometer.”

The “Gateway to Death Valley” will range from a low of 111 degrees to a high of 118 over the next week.

Advertisement

You're reading the Essential California newsletter

Sign up to start every day with California's most important stories.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

While temperatures are only going up this summer, so too is hope for the thermometer’s future.

The 35-year-old monument went up for sale in May for $1.85 million, leaving a town wondering if there would be takers for an icon whose fate often mirrored that of the desert oasis.

Advertisement

The real estate agent for the family that owns the thermometer spoke with Essential California and assured fans that there has been interest and sale negotiations are underway.

Let’s jump into that chat.

So, why is there a thermometer in Baker?

The metal, glass and plastic gauge was a passion project for Baker businessman Willis Herron.

“For 25 years I’ve had this dream of putting up the world’s tallest thermometer,” Herron told The Times in 1991, “because people pulling off the freeway in the heat of summer are always making remarks like: ‘Whew! It’s hotter ‘n hell. How hot is it anyway?’”

Herron placed the thermometer next to his restaurant, the now long-shuttered Bun Boy, hoping travelers would find the attraction novel enough to stop and patronize.

The lore behind 134 feet

The $750,000 thermometer rose in 1991, collapsed in a sandstorm shortly after and was resurrected in 1992.

The thermometer stands 13 stories or 134 feet tall to commemorate the hottest recorded temperature on earth, 134 degrees at nearby Greenland Ranch in Death Valley on July 10, 1913.

Advertisement

The thermometer once blasted 4,900 bulbs so bright that Herron, who lived across the street, was forced to close his window shades.

Close to a sale

Los Angeles-based real estate agent Baron Castillo says the still functioning thermometer has four legitimate interested buyers from Las Vegas and Los Angeles and expects a completed sale within 60 days.

The updated price of $1.85 million includes 4.31 acres of land that could be used for anything, including storage space and solar panels.

“Right now, it’s just a matter of all parties doing their due diligence,” Castillo said. “There’s several ways the property could be developed, whether that’s retail, a store or a coffee shop, and there’s even a good-sized freezer included. It just depends on what they want to do with it.”

One bright idea

The one business Castillo doesn’t anticipate, however, is a data center, since those entities generally require much more territory, he said.

Castillo believes the biggest need in Baker is charging stations. He noted that the town hosts only four such electrical chargers, often leading to long lines for the millions of annual drivers who traverse between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Advertisement

“You could have a project where you could construct several charging stations, charging vehicles between 20 to 45 minutes,” Castillo said. “In between that time, they could stop by your microbrewery or restaurant. There really are possibilities here.”

The week’s biggest stories

DWP workers stand next to the new pipe that will replace the damaged pipe.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles’ aging water infrastructure

Arson and fire

Crime, courts and policing

Los Angeles City Power

Advertisement

What else is going on

Must-read

Oskar Eustis has served as the Artistic Director of The Public Theater in New York since 2005.

Entertainment & Arts

‘It’s not coming back’: Giant of the stage and L.A. theaters confront the end of the nonprofit movement

Oskar Eustis, who’s stepping down as the artistic director of New York’s Public Theater in 2028, shook up the arts world with his comment that the American nonprofit theater movement was over. He explains why and what needs to be done to move on.

Other must-reads

For your downtime

Photo of a person on a background of colorful illustrations like a book, dog, pizza, TV, shopping bag, and more
(Illustrations by Lindsey Made This; photograph by Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Going out

Staying in

L.A. Affairs

Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.

A woman in a supermarket aisle trying to shop but men keep noticing her and try to get her attention

Lifestyle

L.A. Affairs: Why do older men keep hitting on me at the supermarket?

At grocery stores throughout L.A., men in their 80s flirt away with me, wanting more than the weekly supermarket specials.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Hailey Branson-Potts, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
CaliforniaNewsletter

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    The Human Factor: What To Do About Our Role In Southern California Fires

    In this episode of Rebuilding L.A., host Kate Cagle talks to some of the members of the California Wildfire & Forest Resilience Task Force to learn what the state is doing differently to mitigate our first risk.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Advertisement