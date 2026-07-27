Advertisement
Newsletter Newsletter

‘What do I like about daylight saving time? Nothing.’ Readers share concerns about permanent DST

The sun shines on an Art Deco clock tower on a city street as other buildings cast a shadow over lanes of traffic.
The Art Deco clock tower of the Eastern Columbia Lofts in downtown Los Angeles in March, the month daylight saving time took effect this year.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Your morning catch-up: Readers oppose permanent daylight saving time, a California city is fighting drive-throughs and more big stories

Los Angeles Times staffer Kevinisha Walker
By Kevinisha Walker
Multiplatform Editor, Newsletters Follow

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

We asked you, our Essential California readers, to tell us what you like about daylight saving time. Only one person responded positively to the seasonal time change.

“More time to do my work and to enjoy life,” Paul C. wrote.

You're reading the Essential California newsletter

Sign up to start every day with California's most important stories.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

The question was inspired by The Times’ reporting this month about daylight saving time and whether lawmakers would pass legislation to make it permanent.

Advertisement

If Congress were to adopt permanent daylight saving time year-round, Los Angeles would see its latest sunrise of the year at 8 a.m., my colleague Rong-Gong Lin II writes.

Sacramento and San Francisco would see sunrise as late as 8:24 a.m. and 8:25 a.m., respectively. For Crescent City, on the northwestern tip of the state? A sunrise at 8:44 a.m.

That means, for many, commuting to work and driving to school in the morning darkness.

Unlike Paul C., most readers who responded to our question don’t like daylight saving time and would be against a permanent change.

Advertisement

Here are a few of their responses.

“While DST all year might be better than switching back and forth, it is still less healthy for humans (and probably wildlife too) than using Standard Time all year. Humans have been bred to a standard time, 24-hour circadian clock for as long as we have existed. Even for a night owl like me, standard time is the better option. DST also makes commutes to both school and work less safe as it would still be dark out if the sunrise is as late as 8 a.m. That is not good for kids in particular. Permanent DST is yet another instance of our health being ignored and held hostage to the greediness of business.” – Jean W.

“What do I like about Daylight Saving Time? NOTHING. I wish we could go back to standard time year-round — or at least for a full six months out of the year instead of four.” – Susan H.

“We are ‘wired’ to sun time, aka ‘standard time.’ If kids are going/coming to school in the dark, or people must drive to/from work in the dark, perhaps the scheduling of those and other events need to be changed, not the entire country’s schedule.

“In the Olden Days (boomer here) school was 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., kindergarten was two sessions, the morning half and the afternoon half. Hospital shifts have always been at the crack of daylight, afternoon, and middle of night.

“As far as I can tell, the only benefit to daylight saving is for those staring at screens all day who want ‘an extra hour’ after work to be outside. And then there are those who actually believe that an ‘extra hour’ is literally magicked into the day. It’s always been a stupid idea.” – Diane G.

“I’m not sure I like anything about daylight saving time. I do, however, love standard time. I love being more in sync with the natural tilt of the earth, having darkness in the evening to tell my body it’s time to unwind, and light when I wake up to start the day.” – Gaby D.

Daylight saving time versus standard time

Surrendering an hour of sunlight in the morning means getting it back in the evenings.

The sun sets behind the LA skyline as seen from Azusa
The sun sets behind the L.A. skyline as seen from Azusa.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

The benefit of year-round daylight saving time would be 5:44 p.m. sunsets shortly after Thanksgiving for Los Angeles — a delight for Angelenos unhappy with 4:44 p.m. sunsets as winter approaches. San Francisco would see its earliest sunsets at 5:51 p.m. in late November and early December, where it’s now 4:51 p.m. on standard time.

Keeping California on permanent standard time, which is allowed under federal law, would mean saying farewell to daylight during the state’s late summer days.

Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-San Pedro) said in a statement that she planned to vote against the bill because “medical experts have warned that permanent daylight saving time is bad for our health.”

Advertisement

She supports a different proposal, the Sunshine for Our Kids Act, which seeks to make permanent standard time the default nationwide but gives states the ability to opt out. The bill has been endorsed by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

If you haven’t already, let us know where you stand on the daylight saving time debate.

Today’s top stories

Billionaire Tax Now signs sit atop folding chairs. One says "Keep hospitals and ERs open."
Signs sit atop chairs at the Billionaire Tax Now rally where Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was spoke in February in Los Angeles.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

The hidden fight behind California’s billionaire tax proposal

  • A one-time tax on California billionaires, Proposition 40, is pitched as a $100-billion fix for Trump-era healthcare cuts, but dogged by allegations it was intended as a union bargaining chip.
  • Sources told The Times that Dave Regan, the president of SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West, asked for union contracts with two hospitals in San Diego and Fresno and a clinic in Imperial County, among a list of sweeping demands to grow his union, in exchange for rescinding the measure. Regan called the allegations “categorically false.”

Why Paramount’s Warner Bros. deal suddenly looks less certain

  • Paramount’s $111-billion bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, once touted as a sure thing, has been abruptly delayed as California and other states mount an aggressive antitrust challenge.
  • The prolonged fight entangles Hollywood power players, Middle Eastern royals, writers unions and Washington, raising fresh questions about media consolidation ahead of pivotal midterm elections.

A plan to filter bacteria from the Arroyo Seco faces fierce opposition

  • Residents, tribal leaders and advocates say the shaded, overgrown site is a vital urban refuge and cultural landscape.
  • Officials say the project, with nearly $15 million in funds, is one of the few chances to clean a failing waterway, reduce fines and create safer, more accessible parkland.

What else is going on

Advertisement

Commentary and opinions

This morning’s must-read

BALWIN PARK, CA. APR. 15, 2011. The new and the old(foreground) In-n-Out restaurant signs on either sides of the San Bernardino Fwy. rise above a rooftop on Apr. 15, 2011. The landmark In-and Out restaurant, which has been dispensing burgers off the San Bernardino Fwy since 1954 was unceremoniously demolished this week, angering Baldwin Park officials and historians who hope to preserve it.on Apr. 15, 2011. (Lawrence K. Ho/Los Angeles Times)(Lawrence K. Ho/Los Angeles Times)

California

For Subscribers

Has In-N-Out finally met its match? One California city is fighting drive-throughs

Culver City residents take a stand against a proposed In-N-Out over traffic, pollution and safety concerns, part of a growing national backlash against drive-through eateries.

Another must-read

For your downtime

Guests dine on the green-and-white rooftop bar and restaurant Sushi Samba in West Hollywood
Rooftop bar and restaurant Sushi Samba in West Hollywood.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Going out

Staying in

And finally ... your photo of the day

Wendi Weger sits on a blue candy-shaped coffee table in front of a pink and green striped couch.
Wendi Weger at home. Her delightful fusion of art and fashion is behind the Curatorial Dept. a vintage and designer resale shop in Atwater Village.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Today’s photo is from Times photographer Myung J. Chun inside the maximalist apartment of Silver Lake stylist Wendi Weger.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Hailey Branson-Potts, staff writer
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
CaliforniaNewsletter

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Kevinisha Walker

Kevinisha Walker is a multiplatform editor for newsletters at the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked as a social media editor at the Daily Beast and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Orleans and a master’s in journalism from Roosevelt University. Walker is a proud New Orleanian, but currently calls Long Beach home.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    The Human Factor: What To Do About Our Role In Southern California Fires

    In this episode of Rebuilding L.A., host Kate Cagle talks to some of the members of the California Wildfire & Forest Resilience Task Force to learn what the state is doing differently to mitigate our first risk.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Advertisement