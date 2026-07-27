‘What do I like about daylight saving time? Nothing.’ Readers share concerns about permanent DST
Your morning catch-up: Readers oppose permanent daylight saving time, a California city is fighting drive-throughs and more big stories
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We asked you, our Essential California readers, to tell us what you like about daylight saving time. Only one person responded positively to the seasonal time change.
“More time to do my work and to enjoy life,” Paul C. wrote.
The question was inspired by The Times’ reporting this month about daylight saving time and whether lawmakers would pass legislation to make it permanent.
If Congress were to adopt permanent daylight saving time year-round, Los Angeles would see its latest sunrise of the year at 8 a.m., my colleague Rong-Gong Lin II writes.
Sacramento and San Francisco would see sunrise as late as 8:24 a.m. and 8:25 a.m., respectively. For Crescent City, on the northwestern tip of the state? A sunrise at 8:44 a.m.
That means, for many, commuting to work and driving to school in the morning darkness.
Unlike Paul C., most readers who responded to our question don’t like daylight saving time and would be against a permanent change.
Here are a few of their responses.
“While DST all year might be better than switching back and forth, it is still less healthy for humans (and probably wildlife too) than using Standard Time all year. Humans have been bred to a standard time, 24-hour circadian clock for as long as we have existed. Even for a night owl like me, standard time is the better option. DST also makes commutes to both school and work less safe as it would still be dark out if the sunrise is as late as 8 a.m. That is not good for kids in particular. Permanent DST is yet another instance of our health being ignored and held hostage to the greediness of business.” – Jean W.
“What do I like about Daylight Saving Time? NOTHING. I wish we could go back to standard time year-round — or at least for a full six months out of the year instead of four.” – Susan H.
“We are ‘wired’ to sun time, aka ‘standard time.’ If kids are going/coming to school in the dark, or people must drive to/from work in the dark, perhaps the scheduling of those and other events need to be changed, not the entire country’s schedule.
“In the Olden Days (boomer here) school was 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., kindergarten was two sessions, the morning half and the afternoon half. Hospital shifts have always been at the crack of daylight, afternoon, and middle of night.
“As far as I can tell, the only benefit to daylight saving is for those staring at screens all day who want ‘an extra hour’ after work to be outside. And then there are those who actually believe that an ‘extra hour’ is literally magicked into the day. It’s always been a stupid idea.” – Diane G.
“I’m not sure I like anything about daylight saving time. I do, however, love standard time. I love being more in sync with the natural tilt of the earth, having darkness in the evening to tell my body it’s time to unwind, and light when I wake up to start the day.” – Gaby D.
Daylight saving time versus standard time
Surrendering an hour of sunlight in the morning means getting it back in the evenings.
The benefit of year-round daylight saving time would be 5:44 p.m. sunsets shortly after Thanksgiving for Los Angeles — a delight for Angelenos unhappy with 4:44 p.m. sunsets as winter approaches. San Francisco would see its earliest sunsets at 5:51 p.m. in late November and early December, where it’s now 4:51 p.m. on standard time.
Keeping California on permanent standard time, which is allowed under federal law, would mean saying farewell to daylight during the state’s late summer days.
Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-San Pedro) said in a statement that she planned to vote against the bill because “medical experts have warned that permanent daylight saving time is bad for our health.”
She supports a different proposal, the Sunshine for Our Kids Act, which seeks to make permanent standard time the default nationwide but gives states the ability to opt out. The bill has been endorsed by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.
If you haven’t already, let us know where you stand on the daylight saving time debate.
Today’s top stories
The hidden fight behind California’s billionaire tax proposal
- A one-time tax on California billionaires, Proposition 40, is pitched as a $100-billion fix for Trump-era healthcare cuts, but dogged by allegations it was intended as a union bargaining chip.
- Sources told The Times that Dave Regan, the president of SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West, asked for union contracts with two hospitals in San Diego and Fresno and a clinic in Imperial County, among a list of sweeping demands to grow his union, in exchange for rescinding the measure. Regan called the allegations “categorically false.”
Why Paramount’s Warner Bros. deal suddenly looks less certain
- Paramount’s $111-billion bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, once touted as a sure thing, has been abruptly delayed as California and other states mount an aggressive antitrust challenge.
- The prolonged fight entangles Hollywood power players, Middle Eastern royals, writers unions and Washington, raising fresh questions about media consolidation ahead of pivotal midterm elections.
A plan to filter bacteria from the Arroyo Seco faces fierce opposition
- Residents, tribal leaders and advocates say the shaded, overgrown site is a vital urban refuge and cultural landscape.
- Officials say the project, with nearly $15 million in funds, is one of the few chances to clean a failing waterway, reduce fines and create safer, more accessible parkland.
What else is going on
- Authorities are investigating a hate crime after a beloved Pasadena mural was vandalized with an antisemitic message and swastikas.
- Multiple people were injured in a collision involving Waymo near downtown Los Angeles.
- The Dove fire burns near Yosemite, prompting evacuation orders in Sonora.
- Hollywood’s open secret: It’s battling AI — and already addicted to it.
- Video of a person kicking a sea lion on a La Jolla beach has drawn a federal investigation.
- Zacatecas, a region of Mexico known for mining, colonial churches and its role in the Mexican Revolution, was stunned by the massacre of 10 men, apparent victims of cartel executions.
Commentary and opinions
- This California Republican has a plan for controlling AI. Columnist Anita Chabria asks, can he make it happen?
- In her guest column, artist and filmmaker Nicole Ackermann writes about how Botox is quietly killing the art of acting.
This morning’s must-read
Has In-N-Out finally met its match? One California city is fighting drive-throughs
Culver City residents take a stand against a proposed In-N-Out over traffic, pollution and safety concerns, part of a growing national backlash against drive-through eateries.
Another must-read
For your downtime
Going out
- Restaurants and bars: Here are 49 of the best rooftop restaurants and bars overlooking the Disneyland Resort, Laguna Beach, downtown L.A., Santa Monica, Culver City, Venice and beyond.
- Roller coasters: The “Fast & Furious” coaster has rattled the quiet Toluca Lake neighborhood, where residents have described screams as “disturbing” and “untenable.”
Staying in
- Books: A new collection of Eve Babitz’s largely unsent letters, “Too L.A.,” resurrects the cult writer’s singular voice — and revelry.
- 🧀 Here’s a recipe for a fried-Spam kimchi grilled cheese sandwich.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
And finally ... your photo of the day
Today’s photo is from Times photographer Myung J. Chun inside the maximalist apartment of Silver Lake stylist Wendi Weger.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Hailey Branson-Potts, staff writer
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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