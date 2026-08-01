We toured Hollywood Burbank Airport’s newest terminal. Here’s what you can expect
Your morning catch-up: Hollywood Burbank Airport’s new terminal nears opening, L.A.’s mayor imposes new limits on the rebuilding process and more big stories
-
-
- Share via
See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred
The scene inside Hollywood Burbank Airport’s new terminal this week was a mix of power tools and work benches, plastic-wrapped TSA security devices and a glimpse into efforts to make the airport faster and safer once it opens in October.
Officials offered media tours on Tuesday of the more spacious $1.3-billion terminal, which promises to keeps some of its quirks, including outdoor passenger loading.
Essential California spoke with several airport officials during the sneak peak.
Here are parts of that discussion.
More space, more convenience
Burbank’s new terminal will be just over 50% larger than the current version, spanning 355,000 square feet but maintaining 14 gates.
Much of that extra space will be dedicated to increased storage, office, administrative and customer waiting areas.
In the new terminal, the furthest gate from the TSA security checkpoint will be 300 feet closer than the current configuration, according to Tyron Hampton, president of the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena airport authority.
“It will be a lot faster getting through our airport,” Hampton said.
A new 45,900-square-foot structure will also offer more spacious and quicker boarding and deplaning for passengers, who can keep the thrill of jumping onboard from the airport tarmac outside.
The project includes a parking structure that will feature more electric vehicle charging stations and a new on-airport access road.
“You’re going to continue to get the beautiful service that you have received at our old terminal,” Hampton said. “That beautiful … feeling like, ‘I’m not just a passenger, but an actual human being.’”
The terminal’s main entrance will move from Thornton Avenue and North Hollywood Way two blocks away onto Winona Avenue.
Construction is on track
Roger Johnson, executive program director for Dallas-based Jacobs Program Management Company, which managed the design and construction of the airport, said he was pleased with the project’s timing.
“This was a parking lot, so everything [that can be] seen here has been built since January 2024,” Johnson said.
He described the work as “brisk” and the project as being “on time.”
Ribbon-cutting is slated for Oct. 5, while the terminal is to open for commercial flights on Oct. 13.
Airport safety takes center stage
While much attention focuses on extra space, the key point behind the terminal’s new construction is to address long-standing compliance issues.
One problem is that the existing terminal is located in the runway object free area, an area besides the runways that Federal Aviation Administration regulations say must be free of objects. Such obstructions could cause a safety hazard in the event of an aircraft excursion from the runway, said Patrick Lammerding, Burbank Airport deputy executive director of operations, safety management systems and security.
Another problem is that the existing taxi lanes used by aircraft to move to and from the gates are also located in the runway safety area, a safety zone meant to be clear and dedicated for planes that overshoot the landing area. The terminals and the taxi lanes were built when the airport opened in 1930 and don’t meet current FAA regulations.
“The opening of the replacement passenger terminal and the demolition of the existing terminal correct this condition and comply with all current FAA design standards,” Lammerding said.
Something old, something new
Burbank Airport is keeping some of its traditional dining options, including Jones Coffee Roasters of Pasadena and Perry’s Joint sandwiches, but adding options as well.
San Fernando Valley Mexican-food staple Poquito Mas, founded in Studio City in 1984, will debut this fall along with West Coast Smash Burger.
One big question swirls around dining icon Porto’s.
An airport concession program update from June 15 listed plans for a Porto’s pop-up.
Hollywood Burbank officials confirmed that all businesses listed on the plan are a go minus the eatery and bakery. Why Porto’s won’t be ready for the grand opening is a mystery. Porto’s also did not immediately respond to an inquiry.
The week’s biggest stories
Boyle Heights warehouse fire
- L.A. Mayor imposes new limits on the rebuilding process for the warehouse that burned in Boyle Heights.
- Karen Bass ordered city agencies on Friday to delay until regulators have assessed how to subject the project to strict environmental review.
- Area schools are set to reopen with rotting food, fly swarms and rats still causing havoc in Boyle Heights.
- Boyle Heights warehouse fire recovery is nearing halfway point.
Airport and aviation news
- An exclusive LAX terminal is embroiled in a messy dispute with security consultant to the stars.
- For a steep fee, travelers at LAX can wait for their flights in luxury, partaking of massages and manicures as well as chef-prepared meals.
- A pilot successfully ejects an F-35 jet before its crashes at U.S. Marine Corps’ Miramar air station in San Diego.
Trump administration polices
- The Trump administration spares the Southwest from the harshest water cuts in new Colorado River plan.
- The 10-year plan for dealing with the Colorado River’s deepening crisis as the river’s major reservoirs have declined to a record low.
- Appellate court judges nix Trump’s mandatory immigrant detention policy, teeing up Supreme Court fight.
Crime, courts and policing
- An LAPD officer who recorded his colleagues’ racist comments has been charged with felony eavesdropping.
- Prosecutors charge that LAPD officer Daniel Flores violated the California Invasion of Privacy Act.
- A victim and suspects have been identified in a Chino Hills kidnapping and trunk shooting.
- Ransom notes offer new details in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case.
What else is going on
- The Newsoms release their tax returns. See how much the couple earned since Gavin became governor.
- Taco Bell was crushing it — then cyclosporiasis hit.
- A documentary team behind actor and musician Jared Leto expose wants to continue its sexual assault investigation.
- The worst of brutal SoCal heat wave is here.
- Republican Steve Hilton challenges Democrat Xavier Becerra to a series of debates in California’s governor’s race.
Must-read
Searching for an affordable house in SoCal, she fell for a scam sweeping social media
Pam Yeager lost more than $2,500 trying to secure a new rental home, but it turned out to be a total scam. Experts say it’s an example of a growing trend of fake real estate postings, often on social media, that try to lure people into making payments they’ll likely never see again.
Other meaty reads
- He calls it his duty. America calls this 16-year-old California lifeguard a hero.
- Teen obtained UCLA jersey worn by Kareem in trade for his radio. Decades later, he’s set to make a fortune.
- He played an iconic cop on TV. Did Robert Blake get away with murder?
- Opinion: Why so many Latinos in the U.S. are anti-immigrant.
- Opinion: Democratic socialists pose no real threat to America’s free markets.
- Opinion: As L.A.’s sidewalk vendors cut corners, restaurants pay the price.
For your downtime
Going out
- Ball is life: Woodland Hills’ Taínos L.A. is dethroning Porto’s famous potato balls.
- Movin’ on up: Take a drive to California’s billionaire enclave, which ousted Miami island as most expensive zip code.
- Free yourself: Stretch your body, not your wallet: 5 free yoga and Pilates events in August.
- One last trip: Crustacean, the Beverly Hills landmark famous for its garlic noodles and roasted crab, will permanently close Oct. 31.
Staying in
- Music review: Artist Ariana Grande trades sunshine for shadows on ‘Petal.’
- Quality time: 10 books to read in August: new releases from Jill Lepore, Claudia Rankin and more
- Recipe: Here’s a recipe for no-fail chocolate frosting.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, Sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
L.A. Timeless
A selection of the very best reads from The Times’ 143-year archive.
In 1983, the Beach Boys were dropped from a D.C. July 4 concert — but the move may have only boosted the warm summer crowds that welcomed them in San Diego.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Hailey Branson-Potts, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.