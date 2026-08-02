What better way to celebrate a birthday than with a delicious cake. We’ve got the best in L.A.
Your morning catch-up: L.A.’s best birthday cakes, worm-like creatures in drinking water at ICE detention center and more big stories.
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It’s funny to realize, but there is no piece of dessert, pastry or pie that elicits as many memories for me as the birthday cake.
Those delights transport me to my earliest and happiest memories, surrounded by family and friends at birthday parties spent at the park or at McDonald’s. It didn’t matter where the celebration was. I knew a delicious and moist Betty Crocker yellow cake baked by my mother would be there.
About 15 years ago, my nephew asked his father and uncles for a swashbuckling birthday cake as “Pirates of the Caribbean” mania was in full effect. The now-shuttered Pasadena Gelson’s bakery delivered a two-foot-tall ship cake, from base to hull to mast, that would have made Capt. Jack Sparrow say “blimey!”
I still get a bit teary-eyed remembering my nephew telling us, “This is the greatest cake ever.”
With much fondness for birthday cakes, I’m excited to share some entries from the Food Team’s list of 15 of L.A.’s best birthday cakes.
Here are a few cakes from that list, though the selection is worth a read.
Copenhagen Pastry (Culver City)
My colleague Stephanie Breijo wrote that baker Karen Hansen’s elegant cakes really fuel celebrations.
They come in options such as apricot chocolate, banana cream, raspberry lemon mousse and the Othello — a classic Danish birthday cake — but perhaps her most special is the princess cake.
Somewhat of a rarity in Los Angeles, this Swedish torte delicately layers chilled vanilla custard with springy sponge cake, sweet-tart house raspberry jam and a crown of fluffy whipped cream, then covers it all in a pistachio-hued marzipan dome.
Creamy and singing of almonds and berries, it’s always a crowd-pleaser. Good thing it’s available as an 8-inch round cake ($55) or a 16-by-11-inch sheet cake ($135) to feed a larger party.
Need a quick fix? The princess cake — and a few others — are also sold by the slice throughout the day. You’ll sometimes find select whole cakes ready for walk-in purchase, but Copenhagen Pastry requests at least four hours’ notice for same-day cake orders.
Ena Bakery (Downtown L.A.)
Pastry chef Sasha Piligian — known for pioneering L.A. cakes that represent the vanguard of landscape-meets-Lambeth decorating — just rebranded her micro-bakery as Ena, wrote my colleague Betty Hallock.
“Everyone knows me by my Instagram handle (@sashimi1),” said Piligian, who fell into cake making at Gjusta and Sqirl.
A recurring summer cake is her olive oil cake ($115) with peach jam, lemon verbena custard and sour honey buttercream. A citrus chiffon has layers of strawberry jam, passion fruit curd and whipped cream.
In her signature style, the cakes might be topped with minimal curves of piped frosting, sweet pea blossoms, gradient-colored yellow-and-orange raspberries and pink-hued finger lime caviar.
“I think the cakes are sort of perfectly imperfect, rustic but also delicate, fun and whimsical but also very intentional,” Piligian said. Order cakes online at least one week in advance; pickup and delivery options available.
Milk Bar (Fairfax)
Baker Christina Tosi’s flagship L.A. location of her popular NYC-founded bakery blends bold, satisfying flavors with the best parts of your favorite nostalgic desserts, including a chewy, sweet-savory corn cookie inspired by Tosi’s family farm, her grandma’s famous cornbake and the gooey Milk Bar pie with an oat cookie crust, wrote my colleague Danielle Dorsey.
The best-selling birthday cake ($65 for 6 inches) is a gussied-up version of the vanilla confetti cake mix sold at most grocery stores, with three tiers of rainbow-dotted vanilla cake sandwiched between layers of cream cheese frosting, topped with sprinkles and a ring of crumbly birthday cake truffles.
It’s also available gluten-free ($78 for 6 inches), along with flavors like quadruple chocolate and carrot-marshmallow with crispy cereal. Cakes are available for same-day pickup and can be delivered if ordered at least 48 hours in advance.
Check out the entire list here.
The week’s biggest stories
Environmental projects and problems
- Video from detainees shows worm-like creatures in the drinking water at the Adelanto ICE detention center.
- Attorneys say they’ve received a number of complaints alleging poor drinking water, food, sanitation and medical care.
- Why a plan to filter bacteria from Pasadena’s Arroyo Seco is facing fierce opposition.
- The percentage of homes surviving California wildfires is dropping, despite efforts to harden them.
Crime, courts and policing
- Riverside County is accused of failing to act upon reported abuse before baby Emmanuel’s death, a lawsuit alleges.
- The lawsuit alleges if county social workers had done their jobs properly, he would still be alive.
- The Downtown LA Law Group says it has lost touch with hundreds of clients suing over an L.A. County landfill.
- A person was stabbed to death on a Metrolink platform in the San Fernando Valley.
- A man dies after a boat carrying 21 migrants is intercepted near San Clemente Island.
Tech news and bot madness
- For the second time, a bot from a top AI company hacks multiple firms.
- Anthropic said an internal investigation found that its Claude AI models gained unauthorized internet access and hacked three companies.
- Stocks rise to finish a wild July as Amazon soars and Apple sinks.
What else is going on
- There are few battleground races in California as Democrats, Republicans battle for control of the House.
- The impending closure of Rose Bowl Aquatics pools in April for Olympics preparation has local aqua fans in a funk.
- Gov. Gavin Newsom boasts of California’s upcoming minimum wage increase while criticizing Trump.
- Federal Reserve dissenters are supporting interest rate hikes.
- A massive ‘scale-breaking’ catfish was caught in Hesperia’s Lake Park. ‘Catzilla’ still on the loose.
Must-read
News Analysis: Why Gianni Infantino’s secret attempt to sell World Cup stake backfired so spectacularly
Gianni Infantino’s FIFA presidency is on life support after his abandoned attempt to sell a stake of the World Cup to private equity draws international outrage.
Other must-reads
- Highway bandits, Charles Lindbergh and the 700 curves; The story of the Ridge Route over Tejon Pass.
- The World Cup was an L.A. public transit success. The Olympics will be a much bigger test.
- A burned Pasadena Jewish temple’s mural restored after more antisemitic vandalism.
- Opinion: Dodger Stadium gondola plan about to hit heavy turbulence as state park defenders play hardball.
- Opinion: In the voting booth, it’s the year of the not-at-all-close call.
For your downtime
Going out
- Sunday Funday: YouTubers Jordan and Salish Matter debate their perfect Sunday as only fathers and daughters can.
- Put them on your list: 20 new and notable places to eat and drink in L.A. this month.
- Movie Review: ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ finds its nimble hero tangled by franchise upkeep.
- Movie Review: Provocative and sly, ‘I Want Your Sex’ celebrates the fine art of sloppy mistakes.
Staying in
- Backyard fun: Is it OK to plant native plants during the SoCal heat wave?
- Hottest books: Here are the week’s bestselling books.
- 🍨 Here’s a recipe for making peach ice cream.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
L.A. Affairs
Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.
L.A. Affairs: I had strict dating rules: No teachers, no only children and no one from the Valley
Another one of my rules for dating was: “If you can’t lift me, you can’t date me.” I deserved to be hoisted in the air in a true “Dirty Dancing” moment.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Hailey Branson-Potts, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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