A Diwali state holiday is on hold after a court challenge. Here’s why

Volunteers tend to a Rangoli (sand art) dedicated “unity and selfless service,” as part of a Diwali celebration in Chino Hills.

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The celebration of Diwali involves lighting the way for the goddess of prosperity and abundance into your home. It’s also a time to recognize the relationships in your life by celebrating with loved ones, sharing a meal or swapping gifts.

The holiday, also known as Deepavali and the Hindu “Festival of Lights” and celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists,” was set to become California’s 12th state-recognized holiday when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation to that effect last year.

But the new state holiday is now in legal limbo after a local group filed a petition with the Sacramento County Superior Court, arguing that the law was too costly to implement, violated the U.S. Constitution and more importantly, established Diwali as a preferred religious holiday in the state.

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The case against making Diwali official

By officially adding Diwali to the statewide public holiday list, the law would have allowed some school staff and state employees who celebrate the holiday to get a new paid holiday.

It also would have given schools and community colleges the authority to close on the holiday, and allowed teachers to incorporate classroom exercises that acknowledge and celebrate it.

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That was problematic for the San Francisco Taxpayers Assn., a group that argued against the Diwali holiday, saying the potential closure of school and state facilities and paid holidays for state employees could cost up to $68.8 million in administrative expenses, according to court documents.

The group’s lawyer Paul Scott said the legal petition filed in December in the Sacramento County Superior Court “isn’t anything against folks who do celebrate Diwali.” Instead, he said the law would have sent the message that the state endorses the holiday of a specific community, violating the tenets of the U.S. Constitution, which bars government from establishing a religion.

It also would allow the celebration of Diwali in the classrooms and give lesser status to other groups if their holidays aren’t added to the official state list in the future, he said.

“If you’re not of that religion and you’re of some other minority religion in particular, that would suggest that Diwali is somehow getting better standing in our community and with the state government; that’s constitutionally problematic,” Scott said.

The taxpayer group has no objections to Christmas as a state holiday because the group and the state don’t see the celebration as religious. That is not the case with Diwali.

Last month a Sacramento judge ruled in favor of the petition by the taxpayer’s group, effectively blocking California from adding the Diwali holiday.

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Newsom’s office declined to comment, saying the office could not comment on pending litigation.

The ruling however, left the door open for lawmakers to pass a new law — one that isn’t framed on religious significance.

Why making Diwali official is argued as a celebration for all

California’s attempt to recognize Diwali was meaningful, said Atul Shah, president of the Federation of Jain Assns. in North America.

“It was not about establishing or endorsing a religion,” Shah said. “Rather, it acknowledged an important observance, celebrated by a large and diverse segment of Californians while recognizing the contributions these communities have made to the social, cultural, and economic fabric of our state.”

California has the nation’s largest South Asian population, with Los Angeles being home to the fourth-largest such population of any metropolitan area, according to the South Asian Network. Los Angeles County officially has recognized Diwali since 2022. California would have been the third state, following Pennsylvania and Connecticut, to officially recognize the holiday. The New Jersey Department of Education allows students to miss a day of school to observe Diwali, and public schools in New York City are closed in observance of the holiday.

This year Diwali will fall on Nov. 8, but the date varies each year, similar to Lunar New Year, and is based on the Hindu lunar calendar.

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Archana Venkatesan, a professor of religious studies at UC Davis, said a state-approved Diwali holiday would be similar to California recognizing Christmas Day because both have aspects of religion but at their core the festivities are secular; “at the heart, it’s a celebration of community and family ties.”

Shah argued the state legislation signed by Newsom was limited in scope. It provided flexibility for observance by eligible state employees and authorized schools and community colleges to close through local agreements; “it did not create a mandatory paid holiday for all Californians or close the courts,” he said.

“Ultimately, Diwali’s enduring message belongs to everyone,” Shah said. “Its themes of peace, compassion, hope, knowledge, generosity, and the triumph of good over evil are universal values that strengthen our shared civic life and help bring Californians together across cultures and faiths.”

Today’s top stories

(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

California sued the Trump administration twice Monday

One suit challenges tariffs of up to 12.5% on more than 80 countries, including key U.S. allies.

The other targets a plan to share Temporary Assistance for Needy Families data with Homeland Security.

Midterm elections

Trump is set to visit L.A. for a fundraiser. On the agenda: attack Newsom.

Democratic states urged the Supreme Court to block Trump’s new limits on mail ballots.

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Heat wave

Some Southern California communities finally will cool off. Here’s where.

It’s been a summer of muggy misery.

What else is going on

The secret to “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and its record-breaking box office is love, not spectacle, culture columnist Mary McNamara argues.

argues. Film critic Amy Nicholson ‘s message to Odyssey translator Emily Wilson’s critiques of the Christopher Nolan film: Deal with it.

‘s message to Odyssey translator Emily Wilson’s critiques of the Christopher Nolan film: Deal with it. The Trump administration finds a new way to screw Medicare members — hiking their drug bills, writes columnist Michael Hiltzik.

This morning’s must-read

Other must-reads

John Candy’s family opened up about the beauty and pain unearthed by the Emmy-nominated documentary about him.

This popular morning news team made headlines after being fired. Its reunion is a sweet comeback.

For your downtime

Tom Holland in the movie “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” (Columbia Pictures / Sony Pictures)

Going out

Movies : Here’s our review for the new Spider-Man movie.

: Here’s our review for the new Spider-Man movie. Gardening: Is it OK to plant native plants during the SoCal heat wave?

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Staying in

And finally ... the photo of the day

Lifeguard Cole Primeau, 20, surveys rough water as the effects of a king tide take hold at Oak Street Beach in Laguna Beach. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from L.A. Times photographer Robert Gauthier of lifeguard Cole Primeau surveying rough water in Laguna Beach.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Hailey Branson-Potts, staff reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.