While others struggle, business and development are thriving in downtown Burbank
Your morning catch-up: Downtown Burbank business is booming, Lineage must remove foul odors from its warehouse and more big stories.
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My very first job as a 16-year-old clerk in North Hollywood showed me a subtle difference between Burbank and Los Angeles.
The pavement in front of my employer, along Victory Boulevard, was rough, cracked and in need of repair, as was most of the street heading westward into North Hollywood, part of the city of Los Angeles.
I frequently avoided traveling in that direction, missing out on great restaurants and shops because the suspect road quality made the trip less appealing.
Contrast that with the smooth and inviting path about 100 yards down the road in Burbank.
A few of my lunches ended up at Chili John’s, at Giamela’s (the pepper steak sandwiches were divine) or in downtown Burbank.
There was always just a certain dynamism in Burbank, whether that was paved roads, friendly eateries, great shops or a vibrant nightlife that has been somewhat fleeting in other parts of Los Angeles, including downtown.
Why downtown Burbank is thriving was a question my colleague Roger Vincent answered in his latest article.
Let’s jump into the piece.
A mixing of old and new
Much has changed since “Beautiful Downtown Burbank” was a running joke on midcentury TV shows such as “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.”
It still has Bob’s Big Boy, the last restaurant of a once-large chain known for its chubby mascot, and Milt & Edie’s, a quirky pink-awninged 24-hour tailor and dry cleaner dating to the 1980s.
The city tries to keep its idiosyncratic businesses going while prospecting for newcomers.
It wants to populate downtown with fun storefronts. It has a team working from a master list of desired tenants, boosting Burbank for consideration by popular shops, restaurants and cafes. They represent the city at big shopping and real estate events to stir up interest.
“The city wanted an H&M years ago, and now we have an H&M. We wanted a Sephora, and now we have a Sephora,” said Mary Hamzoian, economic development manager.
It also convinced Philz Coffee to come to town and now has the biggest IKEA in the country.
Finding a balance between building and overdevelopment
Burbank has a population of about 100,000, and is trying to build more homes downtown.
The city intends to add 10,000 housing units downtown in the years ahead, a move that streamlining the development approval process.
First Street Village, a 275-unit apartment complex built in 2023 with ground-floor retail such as a wine bar, fitness center and pet groomer, got help from the city.
The city’s 3-to-1 jobs-to-housing imbalance is one of the biggest in the country and a lure for builders, said apartment developer Chris Tourtellotte. In tech-charged parts of the Bay Area, the housing-to-jobs ratio is 2-to-1, and Los Angeles is closer to 1-to-1.
“Burbank is severely underserved” with housing, Tourtellote said.
Not every resident is happy about the development. Burbank locals have resisted growth in the past, said real estate consultant Chris Baer of Avison Young.
“There was a lot of NIMBYism,” he said, but “there is a whole new thought process about it now. Both the state of California and the city really wanted to change that dynamic. There are so many jobs in the city but not enough places for people to live.”
More locals are willing to accept development, as long as it doesn’t overwhelm the quaintness of the city, apartment developer Tourtellote said.
Burbank’s secret formula to success
Downtown L.A. could benefit from Burbank’s approach, said Nella McOsker, president of the Central City Assn. business support group.
“Downtown L.A. should be a priority zone where the city could implement a white glove approach to helping retailers,” she said. “Progressive values and economic growth are not competing values.”
Embracing businesses, helping the homeless and keeping streets clean make downtown Burbank a go-to destination for more shoppers, diners and commuters, city officials told Vincent.
“You have to be vigilant with your maintenance, with your homeless outreach, with outreach to businesses, with your marketing and PR,” said Community Development Director Patrick Prescott. “It’s just constant vigilance.”
Check out the full article here.
The week’s biggest stories
Southern California fires
- SoCal regulators order Lineage to snuff out foul odors at its Boyle Heights warehouse following 4,000 complaints.
- Roughly 8.8 million pounds of rotting food weekly must be removed.
- Evacuation orders have been lifted for 1,000-acre Ridge fire near Gorman as containment grows.
- A man arrested in connection to the Gann fire says he was trying to make money for a birthday dinner.
Animals in need
- The anemia worsens for celebrity Big Bear bald eagle Jackie.
- The Ojai Raptor Center announced her blood values had fallen again, indicating her condition worsened.
- A red panda mom dies weeks after loss of newborn cubs at the Santa Barbara Zoo.
Crime, courts and policing
- Law and science collide in blockbuster federal suit about whether social media addiction is real.
- Attorneys for Meta have argued that the medical community has not formally recognized social media addiction.
- Riverside County sheriff’s deputies shoot a person while they respond to a mental health crisis.
- A bomb threat at Pasadena’s Huntington Hospital is linked to a violent extremist group.
- A trailer full of camp supplies was stolen, but the mission remained for a California nonprofit Camp Agape.
What else is going on
- Tensions are flaring as $34-billion Charter-Cox cable deal nears finish line.
- West Hollywood’s newest resident enjoys A/C, Sunset Strip views from inside a billboard.
- Searing heat has hit SoCal this weekend, and there’s more fire danger ahead.
- WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert says league task force will discuss response to transgender debate.
- Eight children were injured after a vehicle slammed into Glendale preschool.
- The family of celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton asks the paparazzi to give his children privacy as new details around his crisis emerge.
Must-read
Someone has, on multiple occasions, slipped into a residents-only beach in Incline Village, drilled holes in the roots of trees and poured a chemical inside, killing at least 10 pines, some over a century old.
Other must-reads
- How Colorado became the unlikely epicenter of American yak ranching.
- Opinion: The Lineage fire stunk up this Catholic church. Members are fighting back — again.
- Opinion: Graphic novels are reinventing the ridiculous power of satire.
For your downtime
Going out
- Sunday Funday: Actress Hannah Simone shares her perfect, which includes fusion Indian food at Echo Park’s Pijja Palace.
- A new look: Long Beach’s new waterfront venue is a good time, despite Porta Potties and no parking
- Fun on the river: The Friends of the Los Angeles River is hosting Riverfest on Sunday from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Chinatown
- Movie review: A bravura slasher with heart and guts, ‘Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma’ cuts deep
- Movie review: Dystopian rom-com ‘One Night Only’ bans sex and general plot coherence.
Staying in
- Television review: Did we miss ‘Ted Lasso’ more than we want to admit?
- Hottest books: Here are the week’s bestselling books.
- 🍨 Happy National Day to Singapore. Here’s a recipe for Hainan chicken rice.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
L.A. Affairs
Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.
I agreed to go on a coffee date with a guy from the program. We met at Cafe Gratitude in Venice. I ordered an I Am Precious smoothie, but he went on and on about himself.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Hailey Branson-Potts, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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