‘Surveillance pricing’ is legal gouging. California legislators don’t seem to care
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SACRAMENTO — Say you want a new pair of running shoes, but you just can’t make up your mind. So you spend a solid week checking them out online, coming back to one pair on a particular site again and again.
When you’re finally ready to check out, you notice something upsetting — the price you saw on day one is now 20% higher. What the heck?
Welcome to the brave new world of surveillance pricing, where some companies are not just tracking your every move online but also purchasing deep-dive data into your life for a single purpose — to figure out the maximum you will pay for an item and jack up the price accordingly to squeeze every possible dollar out of every unwitting consumer.
It’s legal, and whether it’s good or bad “depends on which side of the transaction you’re on,” said Roger White, an economics professor at Whittier College.
For those of you who are really terrible at economics, we, the little people, are on the bad end of that deal.
“It is using your own personal data and your characteristics, your demographics, information about you, to set a different price based on the perceived willingness to pay, and that is causing Californians a potential chance of being gouged,” said state Assemblymember Christopher M. Ward (D-San Diego).
Ward is trying to outlaw surveillance pricing in California with his AB 2564, which seems like a no-brainer if you actually care about affordability and your constituents. But he’s having a hard time getting his bill through the Legislature. In fact, he tried last year and failed.
This year, the bill still has a chance, but the clock is ticking, the lobbyists representing big retailers and data brokers are spending, and our state elected officials seem lukewarm on the issue.
Trump falsely claimed that he was revealing ‘an election system so broken and so vulnerable that no one can possibly defend it.’
A bad problem gets worse
But if surveillance pricing seems corrupt or unethical, get ready. Because retailers are getting ready — for artificial intelligence.
Right now, most surveillance pricing is relying on established data collection. That is about to get super-charged as AI goes further and further into sweeping up bits of information on every aspect of our lives, on and offline.
Did your car break down and you have to shop at home? Are you injured or have a medical condition that makes you desperate for comfy shoes? Did you just get a raise and maybe are in the mood to spend?
The amount of data that can be definitively known about your life is huge. The amount that can be inferred is even bigger. Imagine if artificial intelligence in real time, using every bit of information it can find, is basically working to squeeze every dime out of you, every day on every purchase — groceries, clothes, plane tickets, maybe even medicines.
“AI gives them powerful tools to do that, and they can basically use information almost instantaneously to set prices,” said Darrell M. West, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy think tank.
Which makes regulating surveillance pricing now all the more important.
The big bad picture
White, the Whittier professor, sees an even bigger threat looming with surveillance pricing. He points out that income inequality in the United States has been increasing since the 1970s, and it is mostly rich people who control and own large retail endeavors.
If surveillance pricing is allowed to blossom unfettered, he’s concerned the rich will get richer by selling at higher prices, and everyone else will be paying so much to survive that the poor and middle class will suffer even further.
“This could lead to an acceleration of income inequality,” White said. “This could be a way for, sort of, the rich to benefit more,” leaving “the middle class and the poor potentially being even worse off.”
Immediate gouging, and long-term erosion of the already tenuous ability of the middle class and poorer people to survive. You’d think our state Legislature would be all over fixing this.
Other states have. In fact, about 20 states have some sort of law about “dynamic pricing,” a broader term for how retailers use data to set prices.
Just a few days ago, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed A4085 (the Fair Price Protection Act), which prohibits surveillance pricing for groceries.
New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Maryland also have laws on the issue, though some won’t take effect until next year.
And this isn’t some sort of blue-state push. MAGA Republican Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) suggested last week that he might be considering federal legislation on the issue, the same week the democratic socialist mayor of Seattle proposed curbs on it.
“There are both Republicans and Democrats who are worried about these issues because they’re getting complaints from their own constituents,” West said.
But in California, the winds are blowing in favor of the big guys. While Ward is working through one colleague at a time trying to pass the measure, the lobbying pressure against it has been significant.
Retailers and others argue it could have unintended consequences, like preventing them from offering discounts to certain customers, or having loyalty programs.
C’mon. No one is coming for your coupons.
White, the economist, points out that companies are spending millions to implement surveillance pricing, and they aren’t doing it so they can slash prices and lose money.
“They won’t say this, but you know, the reality is that millions, if not billions, of dollars in inflated profit is on the line,” said Ward. “Unfortunately, that is coming at the expense of everyday Californians who are having that ripped out of their pocketbooks without them even knowing it.”
White put it even more bluntly.
“If you’re opposed to the Assembly bill, it seems that you are siding with the businesses, and if you’re in favor of it, then it seems that you’re siding with consumer protections.”
Ward is fighting an uphill battle, but he isn’t giving up. It’s about trying to “right the universe when it comes to fair pricing for consumers,” he told me.
“We need to go back to a place of a fair marketplace where you have an honest relationship between the consumer and the business and everybody is being treated the same,” he said.
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Stay Golden,
Anita Chabria
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The column characterizes surveillance pricing as legal price gouging in which companies use detailed personal data and algorithmic tools to determine the maximum each shopper will pay, then quietly charge different prices for the same item to different people based on that inferred “willingness to pay.”[2][19][22][21]
In line with economists and consumer advocates, the article argues that this practice weaponizes consumers’ own data against them, turning information about location, income, health, and browsing behavior into a means of extracting “inflated profit” from people who have no realistic way to detect or contest the higher prices.[19][21][17]
The piece emphasizes that surveillance pricing is distinct from traditional dynamic pricing based on supply and demand; instead of reacting to market conditions, it hinges on who the consumer is and what can be guessed about desperation, urgency, or disposable income, which the column portrays as inherently unfair and corrosive to trust in markets.[12][15][19]
The article strongly endorses California Assembly Bill 2564, which would make it unlawful for retailers to offer or set customized prices for specific consumers based on personally identifiable information gathered through electronic surveillance technology, echoing bill analyses that describe the measure as an outright ban on surveillance pricing with limited, clearly defined exemptions.[3][6][8][7]
The column contends that opponents’ warnings about losing discounts or loyalty programs are exaggerated, pointing to policy analyses showing that proposed California legislation preserves transparently offered discounts available to any customer who meets publicly disclosed criteria, while targeting secret, individualized pricing based on personal data.[3][4][6][9][8]
The piece links the rise of AI to a worsening of the problem, echoing experts who note that advanced algorithms can instantaneously ingest massive troves of online and offline data—such as browsing history, location, inferred income, and time spent looking at a product—and use it to set real‑time, individualized prices across categories from groceries to travel.[19][21][22]
The article frames surveillance pricing as a driver of inequality, aligning with research that describes it as “personalized price gouging” that allows large, data‑rich firms—often owned by wealthier investors—to capture more income from middle- and lower‑income consumers who pay quietly inflated prices for essentials.[21][17][11]
The column notes that other jurisdictions are moving faster than California, citing new and pending laws in states such as New Jersey and New York that ban or sharply restrict surveillance pricing, particularly for groceries, and highlighting federal proposals like the One Fair Price Act that would bar companies from using personal data to set individualized prices nationwide.[10][18][13][20]
The piece portrays California lawmakers as lagging despite the state’s progressive image, attributing slow progress on AB 2564 to intensive lobbying by large retailers and data brokers, even as consumer groups and privacy advocates argue that Californians currently have no specific protection against being secretly charged more based on their data.[6][7][4][16]
Overall, the article presents the ban as a basic consumer‑protection measure that would “right the universe” by restoring a straightforward relationship between buyers and sellers, where people see a fair, uniform price instead of being unknowingly sorted and charged more because of the intimate details companies have collected about their lives.[8][11][21][17]
Different views on the topic
By contrast, legal and business analyses underline that companies see significant “business advantages” in algorithmic and personalized pricing, including revenue optimization and tailoring offers to different consumer segments, and they argue that sweeping bans on surveillance pricing risk eliminating these perceived benefits along with any abuses.[2][16][19]
Corporate counsel and industry‑focused law firm commentaries warn that bills like AB 2564 are drafted so broadly that they may sweep in benign practices, noting that the measure would bar any use of personal data in setting individualized prices, including for discounts, and could “effectively gut” loyalty programs that rely on past shopping behavior to reward frequent customers.[1][10][18]
Some experts contend that existing privacy and consumer‑protection regimes already provide tools to police the worst abuses, pointing out that California’s Consumer Privacy Act limits unexpected secondary uses of personal data and that regulators are beginning to apply unfair and deceptive practices laws to opaque data‑driven pricing, potentially reducing the need for new categorical bans.[2][7][14][22]
Litigation watchers also note that recent lawsuits over airline and online pricing have targeted undisclosed tracking technologies and inadequate notice—not the mere existence of personalized prices—which is cited as evidence that enforcement focused on transparency, consent, and data collection practices may be more practical than outlawing individualized pricing outright.[12][19][22]
Consumer and privacy advocates who share concerns about surveillance pricing but favor a different policy mix have proposed robust transparency and a guaranteed “standard price” as alternatives to full bans, urging requirements that businesses disclose when personal data influences prices and give consumers the right to a baseline price that does not rely on surveillance data.[5][11][22]
Business‑oriented commentators stress that dynamic and algorithmic pricing are now embedded in many sectors—from airlines to ride‑hailing to e‑commerce—and emphasize that dynamic pricing based on supply, demand, time, or inventory is legal and often beneficial, expressing concern that poorly tailored statutes could blur distinctions and chill legitimate, non‑exploitative pricing models.[12][15][19]
Law firms advising national retailers highlight the emerging “patchwork” of state surveillance‑pricing bans and disclosure rules, arguing that divergent definitions and exemptions across states like New Jersey and New York complicate compliance, increase costs, and may ultimately slow innovation in AI‑driven pricing tools that businesses are rapidly adopting.[10][18][20]
Some policy analyses suggest that outright bans may be too rigid in a fast‑evolving technological landscape and that carefully crafted regulations—such as limits on sensitive data types, requirements for algorithmic audits, or targeted prohibitions in essential sectors like groceries—could strike a better balance between preventing abuse and preserving flexibility for experimentation in pricing strategies.[10][16][19]
Finally, skeptics of surveillance‑pricing bans caution that uniform pricing rules do not automatically guarantee fairness; they argue that, in some cases, individualized discounts funded by higher prices for less price‑sensitive shoppers can expand access for low‑income consumers, and that legislatures should weigh these distributional trade‑offs before prohibiting all forms of personalized pricing based on consumer data.[2][16][19]