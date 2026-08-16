LAPD’s Rumbler hits the streets with a pulsating message for drivers to yield
Your morning catch-up: The LAPD’s Rumbler booms, insights inside the Lakers’ shocking mega-deal sale, and more big stories.
-
-
- Share via
See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred
Last month, the L.A. Police Department’s Motor Transport Division hosted a demonstration of the Rumbler low-frequency alert system.
Greg Field, division director, and LAPD Cmdr. Blake Chow rolled out a standard black-and-white Ford Explorer with a 10-inch alarm and sync system installed.
I had read about the Rumbler’s ability to grab the attention of drivers and pedestrians with its booming sound.
Then Field turned on the siren, and it delivered a light jab to my stomach.
“You can feel that in your gut,” Chow said.
Yes, you can. I stood to the side and rear of the Rumbler, and the device’s pulsating waves were easily felt from a 10-foot distance.
That experience eventually led to my reporting earlier this week on the reasoning behind the LAPD’s decision to deploy the technology and the co-existing community concerns.
Here are a few excerpts from the full article.
What is the Rumbler?
The Rumbler is a low-frequency siren. A standard kit includes two subwoofers, an amplifier and a timing module, with costs ranging from $600 to $1,000 per unit, depending on accessories.
Illinois-based manufacturer Federal Signal says the siren is “highly effective in dense urban environments with heavy vehicle traffic.”
The Rumbler interacts with a standard police siren, which generates around 110 to 120 decibels, and amplifies that sound through its speakers in eight-second intervals.
Whereas the blare of a regular siren may bounce off vehicles and buildings, the low-frequency tones “have the distinct advantage of penetrating solid materials, allowing vehicle operators and nearby pedestrians to feel the sound waves,” the manufacturer says.
The Rumbler then plays a prerecorded message, such as “Move to the right,” in English and Spanish.
The LAPD’s Rumbler deployment comes with a sound- and light-syncing system. That allows several police vehicles to broadcast a synchronized public safety announcement while flashing the same light-signal pattern.
Field noted the sync systems are useful for mass messages, such as at a fire evacuation or an unlawful assembly.
The LAPD says fewer drivers are paying attention
Chow says the new low-frequency siren is the solution to drivers failing to yield to emergency vehicles. It’s a story that he says plays out for officers far too often.
“We had to find a way to get these drivers’ attention,” said Chow, a 36-year veteran and head of the LAPD Support Services Group, which manages core logistical, technical and records infrastructure.
Chow says the Rumbler has been installed on 20 vehicles, with an additional 100 being added to the system soon.
He hopes that around 2,000 of the department’s 5,000 vehicles will be deployed with the Rumbler within the next couple of years.
The Rumbler hits from all angles
For Richard Tur, the founder of NoiseOff, an organization that tracks and offers noise pollution solutions, it doesn’t seem necessary for bystanders to feel a siren “pounding through your body.”
Tur said that even though the speakers are front-facing, the siren blast is omnidirectional, meaning those moving in the opposite direction can feel the Rumbler.
Tur credits the 360-degree blast to its original inspiration. The Rumbler is the dream child of a Florida Highway Patrol officer inspired by the “bass-thumping audio” from local cars, according to a report from Cabinet magazine.
Community concerns
Hamid Khan, an organizer with the Stop LAPD Spying Coalition, a community group that campaigns against over-policing, said local neighborhoods were being forgotten.
“We’re missing the point,” Khan said. “What is the impact of this thing on us, the people who live in these communities where the Rumbler will be used?”
Khan is worried the siren will be abused in poorer neighborhoods.
He said such additional noise “ultimately affects sleep cycles, hearing and inflicts trauma” upon locals.
You can check out the full article here.
The week’s biggest stories
Disney’s D23 convention
- New Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro pledges new stories and experiences in first address.
- Disney unveiled several upcoming original works, including an animated supernatural flick from Pixar called “Ghost Market.”
- Marvel Studios unveils ‘X-Men’ cast at D23, where Disney reveals its future leans on its past.
Environmental and health concerns
- An Oxnard-based oil company wants to restart fracking off the California coast.
- State coastal officials reasserted that they voted against the company’s controversial bid to restart underwater fracking operations.
- The Boyle Heights community is reaching a breaking point as a warehouse cleanup deadline dissolved into a fight.
- As pedal boats return to MacArthur Park, some find that the “water is nasty.”
- California health officials are defending the childhood vaccination schedule as Trump tries to weaken it.
Ridesharing and hybrid vehicles
- Driverless Waymo ridesharing wins approval for drastic expansion in Los Angeles and the Bay Area.
- The California Public Utilities Commission gave Waymo permission to operate in San Diego and Sacramento as well.
- A California Uber and Lyft drivers’ union could be certified in less than 30 days.
- Hybrid cars are hot again globally.
More news
- For Bob Iger and Joshua Kushner, ardent NBA fans who were exploring a Las Vegas expansion team, acquiring the Lakers fulfills a long-held dream.
- L.A. mayoral candidate Nithya Raman says she’s being punished. L.A.’s City Council president says that’s not true.
- A magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes off Indonesia’s coast, toppling buildings and killing at least 2.
- WNBA icons say discourse and scrutiny are a part of the growing pains of success.
- The family of “Revenge of the Nerds” star Robert Carradine is suing UCLA over his death.
- The La Jolla 18-year-old who admitted to kicking a sea lion faces a year in jail and $100,000 fine.
Editor’s picks
I fell asleep that night curious about my shifting feelings around marriage. Was it just the hormones? Was it real? Or was it the dress I bought?
More picks
- A crippling cyberattack hit a small California city, shuttering City Hall. Residents wonder: Why us?
- TV legend Oprah Winfrey put Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz on the map. Now she’s addressing where they ended up.
- Actress Gillian Anderson slides deeper into sex, but don’t pigeonhole her again.
- Opinion: Shock gloves on immigrants? Trump gifts his deportation goons a cowardly new tool.
- Opinion: The trail imparts lessons to aging hikers, and they to us.
Things to do
- 🐴”Love Island USA” host Ariana Madix gives her suggestion for a great weekend, including horseback riding in Burbank, dancing at Club Tee Gee in Atwater and playing old-school games at the Neon Retro Arcade in Pasadena.
- 🎟️ Here’s how to volunteer at L.A. gardens and score tickets to see Olivia Rodrigo.
- 🚗 Can driving still be fun? All signs on this splendid Ojai route point to ‘absolutely.’
Today’s Recipe
Former Times Food Editor Amy Scattergood said this amazing taco is “so tasty that it might just replace carne asada in your dreams.” Here’s the recipe for dandelion green and Christmas lima bean tacos.
Photo of the day
Games
Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jack Dolan, investigative reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
Shi Bradley, audience intern
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.