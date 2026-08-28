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How state voter roll databases became the Trump administration’s political obsession

San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters Olivia Hale, right, gathers ballots while the staff continues counting in March 2024.
San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters Olivia Hale, right, gathers ballots while the staff continues counting in downtown Stockton on March 11, 2024.
(Jose Luis Villegas / For The Times)

Your morning catch-up: The battle over voter rolls, California moves to outlaw disposable vapes and more big stories

Jack Dolan.
By Jack Dolan
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As our angry, divided nation prepares for the drama of the midterm elections, a humble and previously little-remarked-upon prop has suddenly taken center stage: the state voter roll.

As databases go, there’s nothing sexy — and certainly nothing secret — about them.

They’re produced with tax dollars, so like most other government records, they are open to the public by law. Even the states that restrict access somewhat, like California, make them available to reporters, political candidates and pretty much anyone else who can claim a scholarly, journalistic or government purpose.

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They don’t show how you voted, but if you’re registered, they have your name, age, address and party affiliation. Ever wonder how some candidate you’ve never heard of got your address to stuff your mailbox with pictures of their grinning kids and suspiciously happy-looking dogs? Thank the voter roll.

But now the Trump administration — which presumably still has copies hanging around from the 2024 campaign — has demanded that states turn over fresh rolls to the federal government for a novel purpose: to be scrutinized by the U.S. Postal Service and the Department of Homeland Security for ineligible voters.

Trump’s allegation of voter fraud

Trump, who has voted by mail himself, claims the system is rife with fraud. He insists left-leaning noncitizens are using mail-in ballots to sway elections in favor of his opponents — he just needs the voter rolls to prove it.

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State elections officials, from both sides of the aisle, say there has never been any evidence to support such a claim.

Of course, lawsuits are flying in both directions. About two dozen mostly Democrat-led states, including California, are refusing to comply, claiming the rolls will be used to reject ballots from people who have every right to participate in free and fair elections.

“We’re not going to let Trump disenfranchise Americans or rig the rules to his advantage,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said on X. “The Voting Rights Act is hanging by a thread.”

What’s the effect on the midterm elections?

On Monday, the Supreme Court shined a bright, hot spotlight on the voter rolls when it ruled the Trump administration can proceed with its plans. States rushed to the courthouse steps to file new actions to prevent and delay that. The million-dollar question now is whether the issues will be resolved before the midterm elections.

So far, nobody really knows.

But as someone who worked for decades as a data guru on newspaper investigative teams from coast to coast, I have had a nagging question at the back of my mind throughout this drama: If the Trump administration already has access to the rolls — even if they’re a little dated — haven’t they already done the research? If there’s widespread fraud to be found, shouldn’t they already have found it?

Of course, a credible news outlet would hold off publishing information like that until they got their hands on the freshest, most accurate versions of the rolls, to make sure any claims they made were completely accurate.

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But would Donald Trump? Even his best friends would admit he’s not the type to dot all of the I’s and cross all of the Ts before hurling accusations of fraud at his opponents. So what gives, have they actually found any illegal voters?

I put that question to the White House on Thursday. So far, no answer.

Top stories

A photo of disposable and reusable vapes
Disposable and reusable vapes.
(James Manning / Associated Press)

California moves to outlaw disposable vapes

  • Vape pens and other disposable e-cigarettes soon could be illegal in California.
  • Assembly Bill 762 targets single-use, battery-embedded electronic cigarettes containing tobacco products. Cannabis devices are exempt.

Insurance execs warn Newsom’s plan to shift utility wildfire liability would raise premiums

  • According to a confidential document that Newsom’s staff sent to lawmakers and was obtained by Politico, the governor wants to stop property insurers from recouping their losses from homes destroyed in utility-sparked wildfires.
  • That could increase homeowners’ property insurance rates by as much as 50%, according to the Personal Insurance Federation of California. The highest hikes would be for those families living in severe fire risk areas.

More news

Commentary and opinion

Editor’s pick

BALDWIN PARK, CA, THURSDAY, JANUARY 16, 2020 - A banner that portrays council member Ricardo Pacheco asa “jackass” hangs from Albert Ehlers business. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

California

For Subscribers

Cash buried in L.A. politician’s backyard helped expose huge marijuana corruption scheme

A Baldwin Park council member’s $62,000 stash of backyard cash tipped off investigators to a pay-to-play marijuana licensing racket, turning a local “green rush” into a sprawling federal corruption case.

More picks

Things to do

Illustration of a comic onstage with an audience facing him
(Luke McGarry / For The Times)

Today’s recipe

A dish of summer corn farrotto.
(Carolynn Carreño / For The Times)

This summer corn farrotto with brown butter and sweet burst tomatoes is like risotto but made with farro instead of riso — Italian for “rice.” Both delicious and healthy, farrotto is made from stock cooked with corn cobs, which makes for an intense corn experience. Food writer Carolynn Carreño says it’s all about the corn, so if it isn’t corn season, make something else.

Question for you

What is a Dolly Parton song you love and why? Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

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Photo of the day

A juvenile purple gallinule is spotted at the Irvine Ranch Water District’s San Joaquin Marsh wildlife sanctuary in Irvine
A juvenile purple gallinule is spotted at the Irvine Ranch Water District’s San Joaquin Marsh wildlife sanctuary in Irvine on Saturday.
(Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)

Games

Mini Crossword Logo

Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
Shi Bradley, audience intern

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
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Jack Dolan

Jack Dolan is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times and lead writer of its Essential California newsletter. A winner of numerous national awards, he has twice been named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.

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