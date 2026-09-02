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Facing California’s housing crisis, seniors are finding young roommates — and companionship

Rudy Ramirez and Sarah Lawlor with musical instruments at Ramirez's home.
Sarah Lawlor and Rudy Ramirez make music at his Foster City home. She rents a room from him as part of a home sharing program in the Bay Area.
(Paul Kuroda / For The Times)

Your morning catch-up: Seniors get roommates and companions, L.A. County goes after celebrities’ jets and more big stories

Grace Toohey.
By Grace Toohey
Staff Writer Follow

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Housing stories in California can leave me feeling, well, depressed.

Thousands of vacant lots that could be used for housing, but remain empty. Affordable home options shrinking. Aging Californians staying in their too-big homes, limiting market availability.

Alas, you get the point. But as I was reporting that last story, I stumbled upon a trend that left me with some unexpected warm fuzzies: an uptick in intergenerational roommates.

An increasing number of California seniors with extra space in their homes — often empty nesters — are considering bringing in younger roommates to help pay bills and, in the process, provide renters with affordable housing. For both parties, there’s the added bonus of companionship, which studies have shown have a slew of benefits.

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“I enjoy the company, and these younger folks, they keep me on my toes,” said Rudy Ramirez, a homeowner who used a local nonprofit to find renters for his three-bedroom home in the Bay Area enclave of Foster City. “I’m 74 years young!”

His 31-year-old housemate, Sarah Lawlor, pays him $900 a month for her room, a price she can afford as a childcare provider at a local fitness center — and about a quarter of the going rate for a one-bedroom apartment in the area.

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Sarah Lawlor in her room she rents from Rudy Ramirez in Foster City.
(Paul Kuroda/For The Times)

“It’s very exhausting when you’re unstable,” Lawlor said of her prior housing situation, bouncing between family members’ homes. “I think I hit the jackpot. … Rudy’s been a godsend.”

A win-win

Housing experts call home sharing like this a win-win, particularly in California’s extremely tight housing market, where seniors have few affordable options for downsizing and renters face high housing costs or excessively long commutes. The concept could be particularly useful as California’s population continues to age: Almost a third of the state’s residents are expected to be 60 or older by 2040, according to state data. Currently, about 20% of those 60 and older live alone.

Sarah Lawlor helps Rudy Ramirez with his walker next to a parked vehicle
Sarah Lawlor helps Rudy Ramirez with his walker as he heads off to a band gig in Foster City.
(Paul Kuroda / For The Times)

“The amount of extra rooms that are available in people’s homes could make a significant impact in providing affordable housing,” said Laura Fanucchi, director of programs for HIP Housing, a nonprofit in San Mateo County that helps match “home providers,” such as Ramirez, with “home seekers,” like Lawlor.

HIP Housing is one of the oldest such nonprofits doing this work, operating since 1979, but new programs continue to pop up and expand across the state and country as the interest — and need — rises.

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“The demand is ever growing,” said Lucie Ashley, director of operations for Home Match, a nonprofit that provides similar services in San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa and Marin counties, with plans to expand to Santa Clara and Los Angeles counties. “The cost of housing just keeps going up and building housing takes time. Home sharing programs are a great way to meet an immediate need.”

When Home Match first started in 2012 in Marin County, most of the interest came from seniors who wanted task-oriented support from a roommate, such as rides to appointments or help taking out trash, Ashley said. But in recent years, financial need has become the main driver, which has shifted the group’s aim to homelessness prevention.

“Home sharing is the only thing they can afford,” Ashley said, calling many clients “house rich, cash poor.”

As older adults have become the fastest-growing group facing homelessness across California, Ashley said the home sharing model can provide these seniors with some breathing room — though she makes clear this model isn’t a fix-all for California’s complex housing crisis.

“You still need to build, and you still need to do other things, but it can be a useful thing to utilize existing stock while you’re working on other options,” Ashley said.

‘A second father to me’

Lawlor moved into Ramirez’s house in March, improving her commute time, but also providing her with a comfortable and stable home. The roommates sometimes eat meals together and share household chores.

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Rudy Ramirez and Sarah Lawlor chat in a kitchen
Rudy Ramirez and Sarah Lawlor chat in the kitchen of Ramirez’s Foster City home.
(Paul Kuroda / For The Times)

“Rudy and I just hit it off,” Lawlor said. “Rudy’s like a second father to me. This is probably the best place I’ve ever lived in my whole life.”

Though most people are driven to such programs by financial need, Ashley said she can’t overstate “the importance of the social connection.”

“It’s engendering this community that wouldn’t otherwise be created,” Ashley said. “This greater connection that would not otherwise happen.”

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(Raymond Boyd / Getty Images; Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times)

Two unsolved rap murders haunted police for decades

  • After nearly 30 years, a Las Vegas jury found Duane “Keffe D” Davis guilty in the murder of Tupac Shakur, closing one of hip-hop’s most notorious cold cases.
  • Meanwhile, the 1997 killing of Christopher Wallace, a.k.a. Biggie Smalls, on Wilshire Boulevard remains unsolved.

L.A. County goes after celebrities’ private jets

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  • Many representatives for the celebrity jet owners said they did not know they were subject to the tax in L.A. County, but have since paid.

Another shoreside community fights beach erosion

  • Laguna Beach public works officials have closed a section of Aliso Beach’s parking lot after high tides and strong waves washed away sand and undermined a section of the lot.
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Commentary and opinion

Editor’s pick

Los Angeles, CA., November 5, 1942: Peggy Satterlee, left, actor Errol Flynn, center, with his attorney Robert E. Ford, right, at a preliminary hearing in a crowded Los Angeles courtroom on Nov. 5, 1942. 16-year-old Peggy Satterlee, charged that Flynn raped her on two consecutive nights on his yacht. (George R. Watson / Los Angeles Times)

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Errol Flynn had a penchant for underage girls. His trial barely tarnished him

In the 1940s, Flynn went to trial on statutory rape charges involving two girls, 16 and 17.

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Things to do

illustration of various characters playing musical instruments and singing
(Kissi Ussuki / For The Times)
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Today’s recipe

A bowl of chunky, hearty soup
Carolynn Carreno’s Tuscan Winter Vegetable Soup, made with butternut squash, rutabaga, cabbage, kale and canned tomatoes, and a Parmesan rind.
(Rebecca Peloquin / For The Times)

In Italian cooking, nothing is thrown away — especially not the rind of Parmigiano-Reggiano, which is saved (throw it in the freezer when there’s no grate-able, slice-able cheese left on it) and added to soups and sauces to impart the flavor of the cheese. One such soup is this vegetable soup from food writer Carolynn Carreño, who says the rind gives so much flavor to this broth, it’s hard to believe there is no Parmesan in it.

Question for you

What is your favorite California song? Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

Kenneth B. says, “‘California Love’ by Tupac feat. Dr. Dre and ‘Look at California’ by Maze featuring Frankie Beverly.”

Sue S. says, “My fave is the Beach Boys song ‘California Saga (Big Sur)’ — it’s just so pretty and so evocative.”

Photo of the day

Artist Bunga Vidanska next to her orchid plants from different parts of the world
Artist Bunga Vidanska, whose name means “flower,” grows tropical plants on her patio, which she transforms into accessories.
(Ariana Drehsler / For The Times)
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Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
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Shi Bradley, audience intern

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Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

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