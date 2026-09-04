Otter madness: An adorable creature shows its dark side
Your morning catch-up: When otters attack, Hurricane Marie is tracking away from L.A. and more big stories
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One thing about life in California, you’re constantly learning new ways that nature, as beautiful as it is, can ruin your day.
Going camping in the Sierras? Lug a bulky, awkward, bear-proof canister to store your food so you don’t get mauled. Going surfing? Great white shark encounters are possible almost anywhere along our magnificent, 840-mile coast.
Still, even in California, who worries about being savaged by an otter?
When otters attack!
Yes, otters — those adorable little scamps with nearly human faces that mostly lie on their backs at the surface, using their bellies as snack trays.
Last weekend, veteran swimmer Lynnette Bellin was gliding along the surface of Lake Tahoe, a place so calming and familiar that she considered it her “sanctuary,” when she felt something grab a leg and start pulling.
There was so much force, she said, she initially thought she was being attacked by a person. After she finally fought her way to shore, she pulled out her phone and shot video describing the ordeal for Instagram.
Wide-eyed, bloody and panting, she tells the camera, “You guys, I just got attacked by an otter.”
“I’ve been swimming in Lake Tahoe for, like, 25 years and this never happened,” she added. The incident was also reported by my colleague Karen Garcia.
Bellin said she was too terrified to get back in the water, so she walked back to her starting point with her face, hands and legs smeared a deep crimson.
Calmer and breathing normally, she quipped: “Now I’m just freaking out all these people on the bike path because I’m, like, dripping blood everywhere.”
A hard lesson about wildlife
Bellin said she received 38 stitches and a hard lesson: “I didn’t even know there were otters in Lake Tahoe.”
Californians had heard stories of otter attacks before, but no one had been hurt.
Beginning in 2023, surfers in Santa Cruz were terrorized for the better part of two years by a female otter who became known as “841”.
“She went on kind of a rampage,” said my colleague Susanne Rust, who covered the saga. The otter started “attacking surfers and taking their boards, you know, just being kind of menacing.”
The internet is full of photos of 841 munching on purloined surfboards and then sitting on top of them, snarling at baffled young men in wet suits who try, and then think better of, fighting her for their property.
The story went viral, Rust recalls, dragging local, state and, ultimately, federal officials into a Keystone Kops-like battle of wills.
“There was this hilarious period in 2023 when the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was trying to capture her because they were worried she might actually hurt somebody,” Rust said. They spent weeks trying to “lure her to their boat with a surfboard tied to a rope … but didn’t get anywhere.”
Nobody knows what sent 841 over the edge. She was pregnant at the time and seemed to calm down, at least for a while, after giving birth. “So she may have been having some hormone issues,” Rust said.
Or maybe she was just a bad seed. 841 was born in captivity to a mother who also was known to be a “problem otter,” Rust said.
A reporter makes an otter apology
The saga completely upended Rust’s previous ideas about otters, which had been built on trips to the Oakland Zoo and the heartwarming children’s book “Oscar Otter,” which her mom, a kindergarten teacher, read to her as a kid.
But there were hints about the otters’ dark side along the way.
In college, a boyfriend who would become her husband had been helping a professor with field research in Northern California streams when he claimed he had been attacked and chased by river otters.
Incredulous, Rust said she mocked him “mercilessly.” They’d spot a furry animal, like a squirrel, and she’d claim to have seen it eyeing him and ask, “You scared?”
They’ve since divorced.
After hearing the swimmer’s story from Lake Tahoe over the weekend, Rust did one of the hardest things a person can do.
She called her ex and apologized.
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Things to do
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- 🏃🏿♀️➡️This free “Sandbag Saturdays” workout on the beach is killer — and fans can’t get enough.
Today’s recipe
One key to the success of Daniele Uditi’s pasta e fagioli is the beans — pale yellow Peruanos from Mexico by way of Peru instead of the more traditional Italian cannellini beans.
Question for you
What is your favorite California song? Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.
John van S. says, “‘California Saga/California’ on the Beach Boys album ‘Holland.’ I love the naming of California places and people and the chorus brings back so many memories. I miss living there.”
Robert M. says, “‘California, Here I Come,’ sung by Huell Howser.”
Jules W. says, “‘Toast to the Coast’ by the Wheeland Brothers perfectly captures my coming of age on San Diego and OC beaches. The fire pit rings (remember when they were everywhere? Did I just date myself?), the backpack full of illicit beer, digging your feet into the sand to warm them ... It’s all there. There’s a photo on my hallway wall that a friend snapped of me & my then-boyfriend sitting by a fire on the beach in Corona del Mar. Thirty-six years later, married and still in love with that man, I sometimes raise a toast to that impossibly young couple and the sadly now dead photographer.”
Photo of the day
Games
Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jack Dolan, investigative reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
Shi Bradley, audience intern
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