Small-town charm and beach vibes have come to define Torrance
Your morning catch-up: Torrance has charm, it’s going to be soggy in SoCal, and other big stories.
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A few months back, I was asked at a journalism conference about a feature story I wrote in Torrance.
Several homeowners confirmed that someone or some group had been hacking off the leaves of their Blue Weber agave and century plants in the middle of the night for unknown reasons (our best guess is that would-be chefs were using the leaves for cooking).
The question posed: What made this story fun?
The warm hospitality by all involved — the affected homeowners, Torrance tour guide Debbie Hays and a slew of others who welcomed me to their city — was my answer.
I have yet to run into someone from Torrance who is not both friendly and proud of their city.
When the L.A. Times produced its latest “this must be” city guide on Torrance, my colleague, also friendly and civic-minded Torrance native Karen Garcia, stepped up to be a guide.
She wrote about what makes this city, with its mixed small-town vibes and beach fun, so special while also providing must-see places.
Let’s take a look at some of what makes Torrance so enchanting.
Enjoy a bowl of freshly made soba noodles at Ichimi Ann
There’s a reason people stand in a line, sometimes one that goes out the door, for the freshly made buckwheat soba noodles at Ichimi Ann. Many fans recall coming to the noodle house with their families in their youth. The restaurant feels like a time capsule of familiarity, of a home away from home that’s evident with every bite.
Your order might depend on what you’re in the mood for — choose between cold or hot noodles and a selection of toppings, including curry or unagi (freshwater eel). But the establishment is known for its Ten zaru soba, a popular Japanese dish of cold buckwheat soba served on a bamboo plate, accompanied by a flavorful dipping sauce and a hefty bowl of rice with crispy fried shrimp and vegetable tempura on top.
Spend your weekend antiquing in Old Town Torrance
On any day of the week, Old Town Torrance, the city’s original commercial core, is bustling. The walkable hub is home to unique indie shops — My Doll’s House offers kits, miniatures and even lighting for all your dollhouse needs, Wildflower Fabric quickly is becoming a go-to spot for local makers, Antique Attic is packed with one-of-a-kind finds, and the DropOut Cyclery specializes in finding riders the perfect custom build.
Antique lovers get a special treat on the fourth Sunday of each month, when several streets in Old Town are packed with vendors for the Downtown Torrance Antique Street Faire. There are booths of gently used clothing, vintage refurbished film cameras, furniture, homemade soaps, vinyl records and other relics from the past.
Get a burst of tropical goodness in a slice of King’s Hawaiian paradise cake
With its three layers of perfectly spongy guava, passion fruit and lime flavors, the Paradise Cake is a South Bay staple that has graced birthday parties, graduations and other special occasions for generations. It arrives from King’s Hawaiian, which has been serving the community since 1988, when Robert Taira opened the family-run bakery and restaurant on Sepulveda Boulevard.
Today, South Bay locals and visitors flock to the King’s Hawaiian restaurant for baked goods or to enjoy dishes like loco moco, saimin and teriyaki bowls in the large dining area, which has kept its intimate charm — and its tropical fish aquarium that anchors it all.
Take in the best South Bay views at Rocketship Park
Just off the bustling Pacific Coast Highway and tucked away inside a residential neighborhood in South Torrance is Los Arboles Park, known simply as Rocketship Park.
The park sets itself apart from the rest for the feature that gives it its name: a four-level, Cold War-era metal rocket that children and, admittedly, adults can climb into and imagine blasting off into space. Sit at the top of the rocket and take in one of the best views of the city. On a clear day, you can see out toward the ocean all the way to Santa Monica and also toward the San Gabriel Mountains.
Check out the entire list here.
The week’s biggest stories
Weather and the climate
- Hurricane Marie is expected to bring dangerous ocean conditions and soggy weather to SoCal.
- Forecasters are expecting rain and hazardous ocean conditions.
- Global warming is ruining the way of life for these Colorado ranchers demanding accountability.
Trump administration and orbit
- The Trump administration is “playing shadow games” using its top SoCal prosecutor, public defenders say.
- The Los Angeles federal public defender’s office on Friday joined a renewed effort to oust Bill Essayli.
- A convicted Trump Media-linked fraudster funded a pro-Trump film in hopes of a pardon.
Animals in action
- Footage shows a shark circling a swimmer off Santa Barbara.
- Scientists warned of a “sharky summer” as warming waters draw great whites closer to California beaches.
- Researchers capture the first northeast Pacific sighting of a spooky squid.
Crime, courts and policing
- The Orange County Sheriff’s Department busts a suspected catalytic converter theft ring operating across L.A. and Orange counties.
- Five people were arrested Thursday after local and state law enforcement officials discovered about 2,400 catalytic converters.
- An L.A. man wrongfully convicted of attempted murders is set to be freed after 12 years in prison.
- Three people, including a child, were found dead from gunshots in a burning Maywood home.
More news
- L.A. freeways and roads to be closed to general traffic for the 2028 Olympics. How will it hit your commute?
- A man suffers a medical emergency and dies at Burning Man festival.
- A former ABC News employee drops CBS correspondent Matt Gutman’s name from a lawsuit.
- Venerable news magazine ‘60 Minutes’ opens its new season under Bari Weiss with the L.A. Rams.
- A billionaire accused of stealing Malibu sand is now donating a new public beach.
- Feminist Gloria Steinem, who died last week, hopped in a bunny suit so other women writers could leap.
Editor’s pick
L.A. Affairs: While on a date, my girlfriend called out a racist stranger. It changed everything
I’m an immigrant from India. I was new to Los Angeles when I witnessed a racist outburst over dinner in Studio City. Would L.A. ever feel like home?
More picks
- Before Dodgers owner Mark Walter’s companies faced inquiries, he kept a low profile and built loyalty.
- Norwalk resident Oswald Ponce became a viral chronicler of a dangerous intersection where the 105 Freeway abruptly ends.
- Opinion: California’s fight against President Trump’s unhinged war on voting by mail.
- Opinion: Sacramento’s micromanaging of a single lane in the Hollywood Hills.
- Commentary: ‘Primetime’ and Chris Hansen deserve each other.
Things to do
- 🎳The Westchester Farmers’ Market, fresh henna tattoos and bowling at Lucky Strike are on artist Lauren Halsey‘s “Sunday Funday.”
- 🎭A playful reworking of Shakespeare’s ‘Pericles’ at Boston Court Pasadena succeeds until the end.
- 📺 CNN Films revisits a forgotten 9/11 casualty — the restaurant at the ‘Top of the World.’
Today’s Recipe
Whether your beans have overcooked and burst through their skins or you just want a terrific bean soup, this recipe, designed for pale yellow Peruano beans or really any variety, is a dinner party savior.
Photo of the day
Games
Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jack Dolan, investigative reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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