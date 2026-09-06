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Small-town charm and beach vibes have come to define Torrance

Kota Sawai's housemade chili oil being drizzled on Banbanji cold noodles at Ichimiann
Kota Sawai’s housemade chili oil is drizzled on Banbanji cold noodles at Ichimi Ann in Old Town Torrance.
(Jess Torres/For The Times)

Your morning catch-up: Torrance has charm, it’s going to be soggy in SoCal, and other big stories.

Andrew J. Campa. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. Campa
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A few months back, I was asked at a journalism conference about a feature story I wrote in Torrance.

Several homeowners confirmed that someone or some group had been hacking off the leaves of their Blue Weber agave and century plants in the middle of the night for unknown reasons (our best guess is that would-be chefs were using the leaves for cooking).

The question posed: What made this story fun?

The warm hospitality by all involved — the affected homeowners, Torrance tour guide Debbie Hays and a slew of others who welcomed me to their city — was my answer.

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I have yet to run into someone from Torrance who is not both friendly and proud of their city.

When the L.A. Times produced its latest “this must be” city guide on Torrance, my colleague, also friendly and civic-minded Torrance native Karen Garcia, stepped up to be a guide.

She wrote about what makes this city, with its mixed small-town vibes and beach fun, so special while also providing must-see places.

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Let’s take a look at some of what makes Torrance so enchanting.

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Miho Sugimoto plating cold noodles at Ichimiann in Old Torrance, CA.
(Jess Torres/For The Times)

Enjoy a bowl of freshly made soba noodles at Ichimi Ann

There’s a reason people stand in a line, sometimes one that goes out the door, for the freshly made buckwheat soba noodles at Ichimi Ann. Many fans recall coming to the noodle house with their families in their youth. The restaurant feels like a time capsule of familiarity, of a home away from home that’s evident with every bite.

Your order might depend on what you’re in the mood for — choose between cold or hot noodles and a selection of toppings, including curry or unagi (freshwater eel). But the establishment is known for its Ten zaru soba, a popular Japanese dish of cold buckwheat soba served on a bamboo plate, accompanied by a flavorful dipping sauce and a hefty bowl of rice with crispy fried shrimp and vegetable tempura on top.

View from Plaza Del Prado in Torrance, CA
(Jess Torres/For The Times)

Spend your weekend antiquing in Old Town Torrance

On any day of the week, Old Town Torrance, the city’s original commercial core, is bustling. The walkable hub is home to unique indie shops — My Doll’s House offers kits, miniatures and even lighting for all your dollhouse needs, Wildflower Fabric quickly is becoming a go-to spot for local makers, Antique Attic is packed with one-of-a-kind finds, and the DropOut Cyclery specializes in finding riders the perfect custom build.

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Antique lovers get a special treat on the fourth Sunday of each month, when several streets in Old Town are packed with vendors for the Downtown Torrance Antique Street Faire. There are booths of gently used clothing, vintage refurbished film cameras, furniture, homemade soaps, vinyl records and other relics from the past.

Paradise Cake at King's Hawaiian in Torrance, CA
(Jess Torres/For The Times)

Get a burst of tropical goodness in a slice of King’s Hawaiian paradise cake

With its three layers of perfectly spongy guava, passion fruit and lime flavors, the Paradise Cake is a South Bay staple that has graced birthday parties, graduations and other special occasions for generations. It arrives from King’s Hawaiian, which has been serving the community since 1988, when Robert Taira opened the family-run bakery and restaurant on Sepulveda Boulevard.

Today, South Bay locals and visitors flock to the King’s Hawaiian restaurant for baked goods or to enjoy dishes like loco moco, saimin and teriyaki bowls in the large dining area, which has kept its intimate charm — and its tropical fish aquarium that anchors it all.

Rocket ladder at Rocketship Park in Torrance.
(Jess Torres/For The Times)

Take in the best South Bay views at Rocketship Park

Just off the bustling Pacific Coast Highway and tucked away inside a residential neighborhood in South Torrance is Los Arboles Park, known simply as Rocketship Park.

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The park sets itself apart from the rest for the feature that gives it its name: a four-level, Cold War-era metal rocket that children and, admittedly, adults can climb into and imagine blasting off into space. Sit at the top of the rocket and take in one of the best views of the city. On a clear day, you can see out toward the ocean all the way to Santa Monica and also toward the San Gabriel Mountains.

Check out the entire list here.

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Today’s Recipe

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Whether your beans have overcooked and burst through their skins or you just want a terrific bean soup, this recipe, designed for pale yellow Peruano beans or really any variety, is a dinner party savior.

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Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

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