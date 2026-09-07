Wildfire bill flameout sad for California
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SACRAMENTO — It was unprecedented and stunning: California’s governor and top two legislative leaders negotiated a compromise on a big bill — and one house rebelled, refusing to bring it to a vote.
Not just any bill, but this year’s biggest in the state Legislature, dealing with catastrophic wildfires, arguably the state’s most perilous problem.
The issue: who gets hit the hardest financially when a for-profit utility’s electrical equipment ignites a blaze. The utility’s investors? Its ratepayers? The insurers? Their premium payers?
At stake, depending on who you talk to, is whether the electricity providers can afford to stay in business and keep our lights on. Will some utility — Southern California Edison, Pacific Gas & Electric or San Diego Gas & Election — be forced into bankruptcy when the next powerline-caused wildfire explodes?
Alternatively, there’s another unacceptable potential outcome: Property insurance companies completely stop issuing policies — not just in obvious fire-prone areas, but in tree-lined urban neighborhoods — and basically pull out of California. Or their premiums become flat-out unaffordable.
Politically, the wildfire legislation’s flameout called into question Gov. Gavin Newsom’s seeming weakness as a lame duck chief executive who will be termed-out of office in January.
Newsom stuck out his neck and took it on the chin from fellow Democrats — showing that even with lopsided one-party rule, unity and success aren’t always guaranteed.
But the episode also raised doubts about Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas’ leadership capability. The Hollister Democrat signed off on the deal with Newsom and Senate President Pro Tem Monique Limon (D-Santa Barbara), but reneged at the last minute under pressure from the Assembly Democratic Caucus. They killed the bill without a floor vote.
I’m in my seventh decade of covering California governors and legislatures and never have seen — or heard of — anything like this: a legislative leader backing out of a deal agreed to with the governor and the other house’s leader.
But in truth, Newsom didn’t really like the agreement much anyway. He was on the utilities’ side, and they were out-lobbied by the insurers and ratepayers.
“I know we all hate utilities, so no one wants to defend a utility. But you’ve got to deal with reality. This thing’s not going to get better on its own,” Newsom told reporters at the Capitol on the night before the deal collapsed, referring to the utilities’ worsening financial liability.
Personally, I think it’s an overreach to conclude that Newsom’s power has been severely weakened — or that Rivas necessarily showed lack of leadership. One can question their reasons for doing what they did, but that doesn’t mean it was because of political debility.
“Newsom’s still a powerful lame duck because he could be a presidential nominee,” Republican consultant Rob Stutzman says.
“One of the better things he has done all year is taking on this issue. It would have been very easy for him to just pass it on to the next governor.”
Leaving aside whether this governor could become a president, there are hundreds of bills piling up on his desk that he must sign or veto by Sept. 30. That gives him tremendous clout. It’s good politics — and human nature — for a governor to lean more favorably toward a measure if it’s authored by a legislator who has voted with him.
Plus, one of the Legislature’s last acts last week was to send Newsom a bloated supplemental budget bill containing more than $3 billion in spending, including countless stacks of pork sought by lawmakers for their districts. Newsom easily and gleefully could discard any or all of it.
So Newsom has awesome power, lame duck or not.
But he’s vulnerable to criticism for his style. He has had an annoying habit of waiting until the very end of a legislative session to spring a hefty proposal on the lawmakers. It’s called “jamming.”
In the past, this pressure tactic mostly worked, although it ticked off lawmakers. This time Assembly members rebelled.
It’s not clear whether his jamming is mainly strategy, or just lack of focus and a tendency to push too many projects at once. Or is he preoccupied with positioning himself to run for president in 2028? Probably all of the above.
“If we had more time, we could have had a different outcome,” Rivas told me.
With only a few days remaining in the legislative session, Newsom initially proposed an ambitious plan that would have shifted more cost for utility-sparked wildfires to property insurers, sharply raising premiums across California. Utilities would have gotten some relief.
It became a titanic fight between two powerful special interests. And insurers — teamed with consumer advocates — triumphed, forcing Newsom to back down.
After hard bargaining, the governor and legislative leaders finally agreed on a post-midnight deal to help wildfire victims receive compensation more quickly — a so-called fast-pay program — and to step up fire preventative efforts.
But utilities’ financial risks weren’t significantly reduced, and they quickly mounted an opposition campaign. That resulted in Assembly Democrats scuttling all of it on the session’s last day.
“It’s unfortunate that [bill] was not given a vote,” Limon said, adding that the Senate was prepared to pass it.
“I don’t want us to do the easy stuff and call it a day,” Rivas told me. “I wanted to see real utility accountability. This bill did not go nearly far enough.”
It went a fair distance, however, in helping future fire victims get their insurance payouts faster. And it probably should have been passed.
Half a loaf. Bird in hand. Incremental change. Next year more incrementalism. Ultimately it can add to massive reform.
Some problems are just too tough to resolve in one sitting.
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Until next week,
George Skelton
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Ideas expressed in the piece
- The column argues that the collapse of California’s marquee wildfire bill was unprecedented in modern state politics, emphasizing that it is virtually unheard of for an Assembly speaker to withdraw from a deal personally negotiated with the governor and Senate leader and then refuse even to allow a vote.
- It presents the legislation as a central effort to decide who shoulders the financial burden when a utility’s equipment sparks a catastrophic wildfire—investors, ratepayers, insurers or policyholders—and suggests the stakes include whether major utilities can avoid bankruptcy and whether property insurance remains available and affordable in large parts of the state.
- The piece stresses that California’s legal framework makes utilities liable for wildfire damages even when they are not found negligent, and contends that this strict liability, layered on top of recent wildfire funds, has created mounting financial risk that state leaders cannot ignore[9][1][3].
- It characterizes Gov. Gavin Newsom as broadly aligned with utilities in this fight, arguing that the governor saw their current exposure as unsustainable and warned that refusing to adjust the system would only invite future crises, even if defending utilities is politically unpopular[9][10].
- At the same time, the column pushes back on the narrative that Newsom has become a weakened lame duck, noting that the governor still holds powerful tools: the ability to sign or veto hundreds of bills, leverage over lawmakers’ district spending, and the option to punish or reward legislators based on their voting records[10].
- The column cites political voices who argue that taking on wildfire liability in the final year of a governorship is a sign of strength, not weakness, and portrays Newsom’s decision to engage as a significant, if risky, use of his remaining political capital.
- It also resists the idea that Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas’ move automatically proves poor leadership, suggesting instead that while backing out of a leadership deal was extraordinary, it may reflect substantive policy concerns and caucus pressure rather than simple political fragility.
- The piece sharply criticizes Newsom’s recurring practice of “jamming” complex, high-stakes proposals into the final days of the legislative session, arguing that this last-minute pressure tactic, which has previously succeeded, finally provoked a backlash from Assembly Democrats.
- It recounts that Newsom initially floated an aggressive plan that would have shifted more wildfire liability costs onto property insurers—likely raising premiums statewide—before insurers and consumer advocates forced him to scale back that proposal in negotiations[10].
- The column explains that the eventual compromise focused on speeding compensation for fire victims through a “fast-pay” program and bolstering fire prevention, while leaving utilities’ fundamental liability exposure largely intact, which in turn led utilities to campaign against the deal and contributed to its demise in the Assembly[6][10].
- It highlights Senate leader Monique Limón’s view that it was “unfortunate” the compromise never received a vote and that the Senate was prepared to pass it, underscoring a sense among some leaders that a workable, if imperfect, solution was within reach[6].
- The piece notes that Rivas defended the Assembly’s rejection by saying the bill did not go far enough on “real utility accountability,” but the column contends that the measure nevertheless would have significantly improved the speed of payouts to wildfire victims and enhanced prevention efforts.
- Ultimately, the column argues that lawmakers should have accepted the compromise as a pragmatic “half a loaf” approach, presenting incremental gains for victims and prevention as preferable to another year of gridlock and suggesting that large, complex problems such as wildfire liability are often best addressed through cumulative, step-by-step reforms.
Different views on the topic
- In contrast to the column’s view that utilities need additional relief, many consumer advocates and wildfire survivors have criticized Newsom’s broader push to limit utilities’ financial exposure, arguing that proposals to cap what companies must pay victims and attorneys amount to shielding profitable utilities at the expense of those who lost homes and loved ones[10].
- These critics warn that limiting utilities’ payouts or routing more claims through special funds can reduce leverage for victims in court, potentially lowering settlements and making it harder for families to fully rebuild after catastrophic fires[9][10].
- Insurance industry representatives have raised their own objections to plans that would shift more wildfire costs onto insurers, noting that under current law they already pay out large claims and then seek reimbursement from utilities, and warning that further cost shifting could drive premiums higher or push more companies to pull back from high-risk markets[10].
- Some lawmakers and advocates argue that investor-owned utilities have already received substantial protection through a $21‑billion statewide wildfire fund and subsequent legislation that bolsters its durability, and they contend that granting further relief would weaken utilities’ incentives to invest aggressively in safety and grid hardening[7][11][9].
- Policy analyses from state and academic institutions describe how California’s strict inverse condemnation regime, combined with mechanisms that allow utilities to recover certain costs from ratepayers when regulators deem their conduct reasonable, already spreads risk among shareholders and customers, and these analyses caution that additional shifts could place too much burden on ratepayers and insurers[1][3][5][12].
- Some legislators and commentators interpret the wildfire bill’s failure not as a lamentable breakdown, but as a justified stand by the Assembly against a compromise they believed did too little to ensure “utility accountability” and too much to accommodate political pressure from powerful interests[6].
- From this perspective, rejecting the deal is framed as a message that future legislation must include stronger safeguards for ratepayers and fire survivors, including clearer limits on passing costs to customers and tougher penalties for companies whose equipment ignites fires[6][10].
- The episode has also been read by some observers as evidence of Newsom’s diminished sway over an increasingly assertive Legislature, with critics saying the collapse shows lawmakers are less willing to accept last-minute, closed-door deals and more willing to defy a termed-out governor on high-profile issues[6][7].
- Others emphasize a different policy priority altogether, arguing that the most effective way to protect Californians is to invest heavily in prevention and resilience—such as home hardening grants, improved building standards, prescribed burns, and new wildfire technology units—rather than continually renegotiating how to allocate liability after fires occur[2][4][8].
- Lawmakers backing this prevention-first approach highlight recently enacted measures to expand home-hardening assistance, develop a public wildfire risk model, and fund community resilience planning, and they suggest that these kinds of investments may ultimately reduce both human suffering and financial disputes over who pays when fires ignite[4][8].