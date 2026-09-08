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How California is winning the EV war against Trump’s rollbacks

A view of cars plugged in at an EV charging station
President Trump is moving to strip California’s emissions authority, yet California’s EV adoption keeps climbing.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Your morning catch-up: California’s EV revolution, 11 must-see things at the Lucas Museum and more big stories

Los Angeles Times staffer Kevinisha Walker
By Kevinisha Walker
Multiplatform Editor, Newsletters Follow

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It’s no secret. President Trump loves to pick on California.

His administration has repeatedly centered its policy battles in the state, including on immigration, transgender athletes, guns, voting rights and especially — electric vehicles.

As the federal government works to slow the transition to EVs and promote a fossil fuel future for America, California aims to reach carbon neutrality by 2045 and get more gas-powered cars off the road.

In recent months, the president has taken dozens of steps to erode California’s ability to get there, my colleague Hayley Smith wrote. They include eliminating the federal tax credit for people who purchase EVs and repealing the basic finding that greenhouse gases are dangerous, which forms the legal basis for regulating vehicle emissions under the Clean Air Act.

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Last year, Trump’s administration revoked California’s long-held authority to set stricter vehicle emissions standards than the federal government and overturned the state’s electric vehicle sales target.

Although the overall result has been a slower shift to EVs, California’s EV adoption continues to climb.

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Here’s how the Golden State has continued to maintain its emissions authority, despite Trump’s effort to terminate EVs in the state.

Electric vehicle sales steadily rise

Despite national sales dropping sharply after Trump ended the $7,500 federal rebate in September 2025, California has held its ground.

In the second quarter of this year, about 19% of new car sales in the state were zero-emission vehicles. That’s almost three times higher than the nation as a whole.

Cumulatively, zero-emission vehicles now make up roughly 1 in 12 cars and pickups on California roads, and nearly 1 in 6 new cars sold in the state are fully electric.

And as lawmakers approve millions in state incentives to replace lost federal rebates, the state is seeing more people buying used EVs.

There’s still a real threat to California’s ambition, however, as the state is now defending its 2035 ban on the sale of new gasoline-powered cars in court. If it fails, California will have to find new ways to eliminate emissions from other sectors, according to Lindsay Buckley, a spokesperson for the California Air Resources Board.

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Charging stations are plentiful

The availability of charging stations plays a huge role in how fast people buy electric vehicles, and California now boasts more EV chargers than gasoline nozzles, according to the state Energy Commission.

The state has more than 216,000 publicly available EV chargers.

But last year, the Trump administration abruptly froze new funding for one of the key sources of help for new public chargers — the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, or NEVI, program — while it rewrote the rules. California and other states sued to challenge the freeze, and a federal judge ruled the administration had acted unlawfully.

California’s expansion of chargers continued anyway. Of the 806 new public fast-charging stations added nationwide in the second quarter of this year, roughly 1 in 7 were in California — by far the most of any state, according to a report from Paren, an EV charging data and analytics platform.

California is also a leader in utilization, with fast chargers in use 23.1% of the time, second only to Washington, D.C., and Hawaii, according to Paren.

Read Hayley’s full story here, and tell us: Have you given up your gas vehicle and joined the growing number of EV drivers in California?

Top stories

A person walks by a Jewish center in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles
A person walks by a Jewish center in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles, home to a large Jewish population.
(David Butow / For The Times)
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California wants to list Jewish as an ethnicity

  • California is poised to become the first state to treat Jewish identity as an ethnicity on official forms, with a new optional check box heading to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.
  • Some Jews believe the move would help people understand the community better, particularly on issues such as health and hate crimes. But some are wary about providing too much information, given the history of government-sanctioned persecution of Jewish people.

Becerra’s plan for the death penalty in California, if elected governor

  • Democrat Xavier Becerra vows to extend California’s moratorium on the death penalty despite past support for capital punishment.
  • Republican Steve Hilton and legal advocates highlight deeper clashes over voter-backed death penalty laws and shifts in state criminal justice laws.

L.A. fast-food workers could get more predictable schedules

  • L.A. is weighing an ordinance to extend Fair Work Week scheduling rules to fast-food workers, adding predictable shifts and paid labor rights training for tens of thousands.
  • Supporters say the largely female, immigrant fast-food workforce faces chaotic hours that derail child care, healthcare and budgets.
  • Restaurant industry groups warn the proposal will drive up costs and risk worker privacy.

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Commentary and opinion

Editor’s pick

LYNWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 3, 2026: Vivian Lee Arguello, 81, of Los Angeles, currently lives at her niece's apartment, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, in Lynwood, California. Rafael Vela Gonzalez, a 67-year-old man who was detained by ICE at the doorstep of his Silver Lake home in January. Rafael is still in ICE custody at Adelanto, nearly eight months later. Arguello, is Rafael's long-term domestic partner. The pair have lived together in the same home for over 30 years. Arguello relied heavily on Rafael, who was her full-time caretaker. (Gary Coronado / For The Times)

California

ICE dragged him from his doorstep in January. His elderly partner fears he’ll die in detention

Rafael Vela Gonzalez was taken by ICE from his Silver Lake home in January. His health has rapidly declined in the eight months he’s spent in detention.

More picks

Things to do

The Japanese Tea Garden in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s recipe

Pati Jinich's Refried Peruano Beans
(Kayla Bartkowski/Los Angeles Times)

For this earthy and forgiving chile de árbol refried beans recipe, cookbook author and PBS TV travel show host Pati Jinich refries Peruano beans, cooking them with a few dried chiles de árbol. The recipe is adapted from Jinich’s upcoming cookbook, “Pati Jinich Foods of La Frontera: Recipes and New Taste Frontiers From Both Sides of the Border.”

Question for you

Have you given up your gas vehicle and joined the growing number of EV drivers in California? Tell us why or why not at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

Photo of the day

Members of the carpenters union shout in support of Nithya Raman for mayor of L.A. during the Wilmington Labor Day parade
Members of the Western States Regional Council of Carpenters shout in support of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Nithya Raman during the 47th annual Labor Day parade in Wilmington on Monday.
(Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

Games

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Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
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Kevinisha Walker

Kevinisha Walker is a multiplatform editor for newsletters at the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked as a social media editor at the Daily Beast and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Orleans and a master’s in journalism from Roosevelt University. Walker is a proud New Orleanian, but currently calls Long Beach home.

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