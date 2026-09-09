How Long Beach became a poster child for California’s clumsy, costly battle against global warming’s effects
Your morning catch-up: Long Beach gets battered, L.A.’s famed dry Mediterranean myth is shattering and more big stories
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Huge waves slammed into the boardwalk on the Long Beach Peninsula over Labor Day weekend, spraying multimillion-dollar oceanfront homes with seawater.
Ten-foot sand berms — which the city had spent weeks rebuilding and shoring up with bulldozers and other heavy machinery after August’s king tides washed them away — held up for only a few minutes once the much more destructive Labor Day weekend swells started rolling in, according to residents.
This latest assault is driven by a rare combination of the Super El Nino, extreme high tides and south swells generated by the remnants of Hurricane Marie. The result brought out lookie-loos, amateur videographers and anxious residents to witness wave after punishing wave slam into the wooden boardwalk, breaking it apart in places and sending plumes of salt water three stories high.
This previously little-known seaside neighborhood is turning into the poster child for California’s clumsy, costly battle against global warming.
Even so, none of the residents I spoke to said they thought it was time to move to higher ground.
A media circus
Just before high tide at 7 p.m. on Monday night, dozens of curious onlookers streamed down the narrow peninsula, having ignored the road closure signs erected by the Long Beach Police Department earlier in the day.
Everyone wanted to see for themselves the spectacle that had been all over their social media feeds.
Many had done their research and seen the four-, five- and six-million-dollar asking prices for Peninsula homes on Redfin and Zillow, and they made only a token effort to mask their schadenfreude as the punishing waves rolled in.
“I’m so glad that’s not my three-million-dollar house,” said one guy filming with his iPhone.
“Three? Ha! Guess again,” replied another, also filming.
The people who didn’t have their cameras pointed at the violent collision between land and sea seemed to have them pointed at themselves, giving live updates to God-knows-who, like so many wannabe Weather Channel correspondents.
One guy in cargo shorts and a battered Ramones T-shirt kept casting dirty looks at the sky, clearly annoyed at the thumping of the TV news helicopters — there were at least three overhead at all times — drowning out his commentary.
Not enough to scare the locals
In the middle of it all, Peninsula resident Jim Hickman stood between the sea and his hundred-year-old house, cradling a martini.
Unlike the makeshift sand berms built by the city, his house is protected by a natural mound fortified with resilient pickleweed. As bulwarks go, it certainly isn’t much to look at, but it seemed to offer just enough elevation to spare his property from the brutal beating his neighbors’ homes were taking just a few dozen yards to the north.
Hickman expects his house to be standing for at least another century, he said. His square jaw and Ernest Hemingway-like beard gave him a strange air of confidence and credibility.
Then, as the setting sun cut through an astonishingly large and loud plume of ocean spray, lending the whole scene an apocalyptic orange tint, he added with a smile and a shrug, “If I’m wrong, I’m wrong.”
A few blocks north, on the narrow side street where the waves were hitting hardest, Jenn Rinear stood in the middle of the road with her neighbors and other assembled onlookers.
Every now and then, instead of hitting the wooden boardwalk and shooting several stories skyward, a swell would simply surge over the top of the wall, sending saltwater and debris down the street.
Rinear’s house — which was notably downhill from the boardwalk — had been in her family since 1951, she said.
Of course she knows how fraught it is to keep the house. As we spoke, we were both lifting our feet and shaking them to get the flood debris out of our flip-flops. But does she think it’s time to sell and get out?
“No,” she insisted, rubbing the back of her neck and keeping a wary eye on the sea. “There’s nothing better than the ocean. It’s where I feel God, it’s where I feel grounded and it’s where I feel happy.”
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Things to do
- 🛸 What can a “Star Wars” fan expect at the Lucas Museum? Vehicles, costumes and maybe some inspiration.
- 🥐 One of L.A.’s best croissant makers expands with a new bakery and chocolatier.
- 🎦 Looking for something to watch? Here are the 33 best L.A. crime movies, ranked.
Today’s recipe
The first day of fall is two weeks away, so it’s the perfect time to start thinking about fall recipes. This autumn loaf cake is a good place to start as it combines pumpkin-spice warmth with a citrus brightness, thanks to a tart syrup that soaks into the loaves once they come out of the oven.
Question for you
Have you given up your gas vehicle and joined the growing number of EV drivers in California? Tell us why or why not at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.
Bonnie P. says, “I have a fully electric BMW. Fabulous car! Handles like a BMW plus I haven’t been inconvenienced by going to a gas station in almost three years. I plug in for a few hours at home and I’m ready to go. Easy. Brilliant.”
Seth O. says, “I have had my Blazer EV for a year and a half and would never go back to an internal combustion engine again. I probably pay 1/3 to 1/4 per mile of the cost of gasoline. I charge at home after 9 p.m. when my electric rates are low. I have never worried about range limits at all. I don’t miss the gas stations. The ones where I live are dirty, don’t print receipts, have their displays vandalized, never have cleaning materials for the windshields, and the tire fillers never work. When I do travel, a variety of apps on my phone and car always lead me to a charging station. There’s no looking back.”
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Games
Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jack Dolan, investigative reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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