California provides tax breaks to Hollywood. Why not struggling news outlets?
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SACRAMENTO — President Trump and the Republican Congress have unintentionally provided California state government with the financial means to subsidize — help save — endangered local news reporting.
Now it’s up to Gov. Gavin Newsom to capitalize on the unanticipated gift.
He can sign or veto legislation to end state tax breaks for large corporations paying top executives $1 million-plus salaries and, instead, provide tax breaks for struggling California news outlets employing local reporters.
The state legislation would conform California law to a little-known provision of Trump’s “Big Beautiful” tax bill that eliminated corporate deductions for execs’ compensation exceeding $1 million.
California newsrooms — print, broadcast, digital — would receive an estimated $43 million in tax credits for employees’ wages. There’d still be a net $15 million left over for a small state revenue boost.
I’ll admit to feeling a bit squeamish about this.
First, it’s a conflict of interest, arguing that a governor — whom my colleagues and I write about often — should shovel public dollars into our profession.
Second, why should state government and taxpayers be asked to subsidize a private enterprise that’s flailing in the marketplace? Especially one that prides itself in being an impartial watchdog over government actions and politicians’ behavior. The dog shouldn’t be begging for food from the critters it watches.
Well, one answer is that state government provides tax breaks for lots of interests, including Hollywood movie studios. We’re allotting $750 million annually in tax credits for films produced in California.
And there’s a bill on the governor’s desk to offer $100 million annually in tax credits for post-production work, such as editing, sound mixing and visual effects.
That’s all fine. What would California have become without a healthy Hollywood? I don’t want to imagine.
Newsom also recently provided $3,500 rebates to first-time electric vehicle buyers, benefiting Tesla and other EV makers. It was “investing in our future,” the governor explained.
OK, but subsidizing local news reporting is investing in democracy. Robust coverage of city halls, school boards, Sacramento politicians and the like is essential for self-government.
And that journalism is in free fall all across America as exploding technology and social media opportunism have altered news consumption, mostly bypassing local communities and often spewing misinformation.
So this legislation, AB 2222 by Assemblyman Christopher Ward (D-San Diego), reaches far beyond just helping the troubled news industry. It’s about more than providing media outlets with financial incentives to retain and hire local reporters. It’s bolstering democracy.
Independent journalism is a pillar of democracy, providing citizens with reliable, fact-based information about how their elected representatives are performing their duties, fulfilling their campaign promises and cozying up to special interests.
You’re not going to glean that information from the politicians. You’re going to get mostly self-serving spin — government propaganda — whether it emanates from the White House, the state Capitol or the local mosquito abatement district.
That’s why the nation’s Founders protected press freedom in the Constitution’s 1st Amendment.
Thomas Jefferson famously wrote: “Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”
Of course, that was early in Jefferson’s political career, before he became vice president and later president. He ultimately turned into a harsh press critic. For example: “Nothing can now be believed which is seen in a newspaper. Truth itself becomes suspicious by being put into that polluted vehicle.”
Jefferson, like countless politicians ever since, apparently carried a huge chip on his shoulder because of reporting on his job performance that ticked him off.
Newsom is a master at attracting friendly national news coverage, especially on cable TV. But he naturally shudders at more critical coverage by Sacramento beat reporters.
As of this writing, the governor hadn’t publicly disclosed how he feels about the local reporter tax credit bill.
His finance department, which crafts the state budget, opposed the measure when legislators were considering it. The state would “not [be] receiving any incremental economic benefit to justify the expenditure,” its analysis read.
Again, even if that were true, citizens and democracy would benefit.
Also, the analysis contended, the tax credit would likely “provide windfall benefits” for news media owners “rather than encourage new hiring activity.”
That’s not quite accurate. Anyway, it could discourage layoffs and save reporters’ jobs.
Late last week, the McClatchy newspaper chain — owner of the Sacramento Bee and several medium-sized California papers, plus dozens across America — announced massive newsroom layoffs.
Since 2002, more than 12,000 local journalism jobs have been lost in California, according to the bill’s sponsor, the advocacy group Rebuild Local News. More than 3,500 newspapers have closed nationwide.
Many communities have become “news deserts.”
When that happens, fewer citizens turn out to vote, tax money gets spent more carelessly and political corruption increases.
Under the legislation, California media outlets — big and small — would be granted modest tax credits for each employee covering state and local news. There’d be $20,000 for up to five full-time positions and $15,000 for each of the rest. On top of that, there’d be an additional $15,000 for every new full-time job that’s created. Part-timers would be entitled to $7,500.
“National news outlets would be excluded. So would partisan ‘pink slime’ sites controlled by political action committees,” says Matt Pearce, policy director for Rebuild Local News, a former Los Angeles Times reporter and newspaper guild leader.
It would be the most ambitious program of its kind in the country. New York, Illinois and New Mexico currently offer local news subsidies.
“It’s about civic infrastructure and the foundation of democracy. We’re teetering toward autocracy,” says former state Sen. Steve Glazer (D-Orinda), an ex-mayor who has long pushed for stronger local news coverage.
This bill won’t save local newsrooms. But it may give them breathing room while the big thinkers try to concoct a more profitable business model for democracy’s watchdog.
What else you should be reading
The must-read: Architect of billionaire tax tried to ‘extort’ support for the measure and targeted women, union reports find
Money (That’s what I want): Becerra backers with business in Sacramento spend tens of millions boosting his gubernatorial bid
The L.A. Times Special: Will ‘Coxon Day’ save us from AI destruction?
Until next week,
George Skelton
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The article argues that California should redirect tax advantages currently enjoyed by corporations paying executives more than $1 million a year toward refundable tax credits that directly support the hiring and retention of local journalists, framing this shift as an opportunity created by recent federal limits on the deductibility of excessive executive compensation.[5][6][8]
Building on that premise, the column contends that Assembly Bill 2222 — the Community NEWS Act — would provide California print, digital and broadcast outlets with substantial refundable credits per qualifying journalist, including $20,000 for up to five full-time reporters, $15,000 for additional full-time reporters, $7,500 for part-time positions and an extra $15,000 for each new full-time journalism job, thereby stabilizing newsroom employment across the state.[1][5][6][7]
The piece suggests that subsidizing local news is comparable to other state investments, such as California’s hundreds of millions of dollars in film and post-production tax credits and rebates for electric vehicles, but goes further by portraying newsroom support as an investment in democratic self‑government rather than just economic development or climate policy.[2][3][7][8]
The article argues that independent local journalism functions as core civic infrastructure: when reporters are present in city halls, state agencies and school boards, citizens have better information, voter participation increases, public money is spent more carefully and corruption is less likely to flourish, an assessment echoed by advocates who describe AB 2222 as the largest proposed investment in community news in the country.[4][5][6]
At the same time, the column acknowledges a potential conflict of interest in asking elected officials frequently covered by the press to approve financial support for newsrooms, yet ultimately concludes that safeguards in AB 2222 — including excluding national outlets and partisan “pink slime” operations controlled by political action committees, and requiring transparency about ownership and error‑correction policies — help preserve editorial independence while delivering needed economic relief.[4][5][6]
The piece suggests that, although this program will not by itself “save” local news, offering a time‑limited tax credit through 2032 could give struggling outlets breathing room to experiment with new business models, with advocates noting that similar but smaller subsidy efforts in states like New York, Illinois and New Mexico have already begun to support local journalism ecosystems.[4][5][6]
Different views on the topic
The article itself raises a central critique: that asking taxpayers to subsidize private news businesses that have struggled in the marketplace may undermine the press’s image as an impartial watchdog, since the “dog” is seeking support from the very institutions it is supposed to scrutinize, a concern echoed in broader debates over whether direct state aid can erode journalistic independence.
The column reports that California’s Department of Finance has opposed AB 2222, with the agency’s analysis arguing the state would not receive sufficient incremental economic benefit to justify the expenditure and warning that refundable newsroom credits could function as “windfall benefits” to media owners rather than measurably increasing new hiring.[6]
In addition, fiscal skeptics question the size and structure of the program, with commentary noting that the initiative is projected to cost tens of millions of dollars annually and pointing out that nonprofit news organizations — already exempt from many taxes — would receive the same employment credits as for‑profit outlets, effectively layering one subsidy on top of another.[6][9]
The piece notes unease among some lawmakers and commentators about using the tax code to single out one industry for preferential treatment, particularly an industry tasked with covering those same policymakers, and this discomfort has manifested in shifting legislative support, including some Republican legislators who backed earlier versions of AB 2222 but later pulled their yes votes as the measure advanced.[3][7]
Beyond narrow fiscal concerns, the article references longstanding political criticism of the press, invoking historical complaints about biased or “polluted” newspapers to illustrate why opponents might argue that government should not intervene to prop up outlets that some officials already view as unfair or adversarial, especially when alternative information channels such as social media are widely available.
Finally, the column reflects worries that substantial state subsidies could privilege certain newsroom models over others, as critics argue that credits tied to specific employment and organizational criteria might advantage established institutions and professionalized newsrooms while leaving out more informal or unconventional local information providers that nonetheless serve community needs.[4][6]