LAUSD struggles to decide between refurbishing and retrofitting or closing schools

Members of the Crenshaw High School Marching Band stand next to a mural of Emmett Till and his mother. According to state data from last year, Crenshaw High, in Hyde Park, is down to 423 students as enrollment shrinks across Los Angeles Unified School District.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

The Los Angeles Unified School District finds itself in a difficult, if not unfamiliar position.

Enrollment is down nearly 50% from its high around the turn of the century, with the numbers dropping about 4% from 2024 to 2025 in the most recent figures.

Fewer students equals less state funding, with potential layoffs and school closures looming.

Advertisement

My colleague Howard Blume recently wrote about district officials pressing ahead with a multibillion-dollar modernization and rebuilding plan, raising questions about investing in campuses that soon may be shuttered.

Let’s jump into Blume’s article, get his direct perspective and chat with an expert as LAUSD confronts carrying out a budget-cutting plan to prevent a deficit that, in a worst-case scenario, could increase to $3.5 billion by June 30, 2029.

You're reading the Essential California newsletter L.A. Times reporters guide you through the most important news, features and recommendations of the morning. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

Money to rebuild South Los Angeles schools

The school district has moved forward with its ongoing school reconstruction and modernization program, backed by $9 billion in voter bonds.

Advertisement

Since June, six South L.A. elementary schools — Menlo Avenue, Normandie Avenue, 93rd Street, 96th Street, 107th Street and 122nd Street — and Harbor City’s Narbonne High School received approval for seismic-risk reconstructions totaling nearly $820 million.

Ultimately, the current and upcoming projects to address seismic safety are expected to cost more than $2 billion.

The debate of rebuilding versus shuttering

The imperative to close all or portions of campuses potentially competes with the concurrent high priority of providing students with safe, up-to-date, fully resourced and inviting educational environments.

Given the years-long time frames needed for construction projects, the district facilities team doesn’t want to delay upgrading facilities in ways that students immediately would benefit from.

The district also is moving quickly to address the risk posed by the so-called lift-slab construction style of many school buildings erected in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.

One option would be not to rebuild some of these schools at all — given the district’s excess capacity. But the district does not have a plan for closing campuses.

Advertisement

Enrollment crisis

Since peaking at more than 720,000 K-12 students in 2003, L.A. Unified has lost about 2.3% annually — with the exception of steeper drops during the pandemic and since the start of the second Trump administration last year, according to data from the state Department of Education.

Published enrollment data from the district put transitional kindergarten through 12th-grade enrollment at 378,468 .

According to state data from last year, ultra-small elementary schools include Glen Alta in Montecito Heights (55 students); Ann Street in Chinatown (71); Annandale in Eagle Rock (78) and Hillside in Lincoln Heights (96). Wright Middle School in Westchester is down to 435 students. Crenshaw High in Hyde Park is at 423 students.

Blume’s corner

Blume, The Times’ LAUSD beat reporter, believes it’s “vitally important” for the district to focus funding on modernizing schools most likely to remain open.

“This does not appear to be happening because the district is literally spending hundreds of millions of dollars on schools and it has no plan regarding which schools will remain open,” he said.

He noted there remain two important issues the district is addressing in very different ways.

Advertisement

He said there is an “entirely legitimate need” to maintain and improve schools, buoyed by voter-approved school bonds paid through property taxes. The pot of money is ample but not suited for long-term facility needs, he said.

Conversely, the second imperative is a “need to consolidate programs and close portions of campuses or entire campuses,” Blume said. The district is half the size it was two decades ago.

Small schools might sound ideal, but Blume points out that they are expensive and offer fewer classes at the middle and high school level and combined courses in elementary programs.

“The cost of operating schools falls on the side of the budget where money is tight, and thousands of job cuts and layoffs are in the budget plan for the next three years,” he said.

Closing schools is never an easy choice

Kyo Yamashiro, an associate professor at Loyola Marymount’s School of Education, said closing schools is “one of the most politically charged decisions that a school district can face.”

“No one wants to close schools, especially those with long histories of serving their communities over generations and decades,” Yamashiro emailed The Times. “So these decisions are typically not taken lightly.”

Advertisement

Yamashiro said some districts turn to a demographer. This individual can map the demographic trends across neighborhoods and help systems make enrollment zoning decisions that can shift zones or consolidate to nearby schools as enrollment declines. The method is meant to stave off closures.

“That isn’t always an option,” she said. “Also, the fact that there are fixed costs to operating a school puts a strain on budgets as enrollment dwindles, since enrollment is not dwindling necessarily in nice, neat packages of families that would allow for a school to easily remove one full class/grade/teacher, for example.”

Check out the full article here.

The week’s biggest stories

(Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

California laws and regulations

Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bills to shield California elections from potential interference while increasing transparency.

New laws make it a felony to seize ballots or voting machines and restrict police activity near polling places.

California lawmakers are urging criminal penalties and emergency legislation to rein in unchecked AI.

Gov. Newsom signs California’s first standalone post-production tax credit.

State and local elections

Hollywood, ICE raids and homeless encampments are part of L.A.’s mayoral ad blitz.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and her opponent, City Councilmember Nithya Raman, dropped new campaign commercials over the last week.

It’s union power against MAGA politics in California’s schools superintendent race.

Higher education

Community colleges will be able to grant more bachelor’s degrees under a law signed by Newsom.

The new degrees will focus on needed job training.

University of California universities have been temporarily blocked from enforcing transgender name and pronoun rules.

Entertainment news

Actor Frankie Muniz says he’s living a “nightmare” following his divorce announcement.

The “Malcolm in the Middle” star announced he and wife Paige Price were calling it quits after seven years of marriage in July,

Kim Kardashian’s scary diagnosis of esophagitis hits close to home.

Comic Carrot Top hospitalized in Las Vegas.



More news

Editor’s pick

More picks

Things to do

(Illustrations by Lindsey Made This; photograph by Rebecca Sapp / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Today’s Recipe

(Hanna Carter / For The Times)

You might think of fried rice as a greasy side dish, chef Jet Tila said, but growing up in a Chinese home, I always looked forward to my grandmother’s fried rice. It was a complete one-dish meal with vegetables, protein and rice all on one plate. Fried rice also is fast and easy to prepare. It’s the perfect solution for leftovers.

Advertisement

Photo of the day

Francisco Ortiz pays his respects at a makeshift memorial for reporter Eliana Moreno and pilot George Marciniw, the crew of NBC NewsChopper4, at Whiteman Airport in Pacoima. Moreno and Marciniw were killed last week when their helicopter crashed while covering a bus accident in Chatsworth. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Games

Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.