Volunteers tested Hollywood Burbank Airport’s new $1.3-billion terminal. Here’s what they said
Your morning catch-up: Hollywood Burbank Airport’s newest terminal gets rave reviews, El Niño threatens the beloved Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train and more big stories.
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The “passengers” arrived calmly to Hollywood Burbank Airport’s brand new $1.3-billion terminal shortly after 8:30 a.m. last Saturday.
Some carried handbags and purse dogs, others wheeled around large check-in luggage, while some breezed through ticket and check-in counters.
TSA checkpoints ran smoothly, and passengers arrived at their gates within minutes in a process that was fantastic and orderly.
It was a surprisingly smooth experience for one of Southern California’s notoriously cramped airports, but Hollywood Burbank officials hope what happened Saturday was a vision of the future, as the airport hosted a trial run for hundreds of volunteers and airport staff at the soon-to-open terminal.
Essential California checked out the trials, tested airport counters, walked through the terminal’s new gates and conversed with excited passengers looking forward to their next flight out of Burbank.
Here’s what we saw.
One last trial before opening day
Last Saturday, Hollywood Burbank invited 1,500 volunteers who signed up through social media ads to take part in a trial run before the terminal’s grand opening on Oct. 13. The shiny new facility replaces a terminal that first opened in 1930s and is being replaced to address federal safety concerns.
This was the final of three trials conducted by the airport, with previous versions open to staff members and then to 250 volunteers.
Along with the volunteers, airport staffers as well as airline and TSA personnel participated Saturday.
What was tested
The unpaid volunteers tested the airport’s new parking structure, which features about 2,000 spots and 310 charging ports for electric vehicles, and were instructed how to continue to the airport gates.
Some participants were handed carry-on and checked baggage for the trial.
Some were then directed to the ticketing hall to check in at a touch-screen kiosk, while others proceeded to baggage drops and ticketing counters (43 in total) with workers from Southwest, Alaska, Delta, United, JetBlue and American airlines aiding them.
From there, everyone proceeded through a TSA security checkpoint and on through the sparkling new terminal, complete with LED-screen departure and arrival LED screens and gate displays.
The bathrooms were open and clean, while shops and stores remained closed.
For good measure, volunteers with checked bags even retrieved their luggage from whirling baggage carousels before exiting the terminal with a Hollywood Burbank canvas tote as a thank-you. Volunteers also were instructed to fill out a survey.
What Hollywood Burbank officials think
Mike Christensen, Hollywood Burbank’s public information officer, said feedback from the trial was 98% positive.
“Participants enjoyed the upgraded experience our new terminal provides, while maintaining the convenience of the legacy terminal,” he said.
He said the one area of improvement noted by passengers was signage and wayfinding.
“We’re taking all the feedback gathered from the trial and using it to prepare for our opening day,” he said.
What volunteers thought
In some ways, North Hollywood resident Jane Han was exactly who Hollywood Burbank is trying to attract.
The tech worker, who makes several business trips a year to the San Francisco Bay Area, toured the new terminal with her 6-year-old mini poodle Beau.
“It’s been a very, very smooth process and I’m impressed by how beautiful it is and it also seems easier than LAX — sorry, LAX — to check in,” Han said with a chuckle.
She was so impressed, she said she would consider making a trip to Seattle out of Hollywood Burbank “very soon.” She noted that a journey from Burbank to San Francisco seems “almost easier” than her commute in L.A.
Fellow San Fernando Valley resident Matthew McNutt, who is visually impaired, felt a noticeable spacing difference.
“It seems much larger and ample than before,” he said. “Seating and space is a premium at airports and this is much nicer.”
McNutt said his issue with Hollywood Burbank never has been about convenience, but rather the airport’s “quaintness.”
“It’s nice to have a change,” he said. “This is a great airport and it’s nice to say it’s modern too.”
The week’s biggest stories
Transportation blues
- El Niño threatens the beloved Amtrak Pacific Surfliner. Can the iconic train survive the winter?
- The iconic rail line connecting Orange County to San Diego is under threat because of coastal erosion.
- The troubled and long-awaited LAX People Mover has been delayed again — and it might not be the last time.
Trump administration, policies and pushback
- The U.S. Supreme Court upholds President Trump’s expanded citizenship data checks, which are stoking fears of voter purges.
- The decision will aid states that seek to scrub their voter rolls and remove those who are not citizens.
- A grand display for Chinese President Xi Jinping reveals the limits of Trump’s summitry.
Los Angeles City and state elections
- L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and challenger Nithya Raman each raised about $2.5 million in campaign funds.
- Bass raised $1.5 million in direct contributions and $1 million in matching funds, compared to Raman’s $1.1 million and $1.4 million totals.
- The biggest donor in the L.A. mayor’s race runs a hedge fund and is donating money for more bike lanes.
- California voters are divided on taxing the rich, according to a new poll.
More news
- California’s oldest family-owned winery, Gundlach Bundschu of Sonoma County, declares bankruptcy as the wine industry struggles.
- Drivers with DUIs face increased penalties under new laws signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
- Biologists move unprecedented Orange County sea turtle eggs to protect them from hurricane-driven waves.
- A suspect bites off a piece of a police dog’s ear during a SWAT standoff.
Editor’s pick
Angels public address announcer Michael Araujo grew up watching the team and takes pride in being the voice of Angel Stadium.
More picks
- The Inland Empire was once a bargain. Now, rising home prices and coastal invasion bring anxiety.
- This deadly fungus isn’t just a rural threat anymore. New studies point to cities and oil wells.
- Opinion: While the world is on fire, the media still are obsessed with Israel.
- Opinion: Trump’s lost his star power, at home and abroad.
- Opinion: We need more of the hopeful sci-fi that ‘Star Trek’ gave us 60 years ago.
Things to do
- 🎤 Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore” tacks four bonus songs on to the blockbuster album that set a record for the biggest opening week of all time. Check out the new songs, ranked from worst to best.
- 🎭The fallout of a disgraced TV dad not named Bill Cosby lands with a thud in “The Peterson Show” at Atwater Village Theatre.
- 📚Drop by iconic Southland bookstores Vroman’s and Book Soup, which have found a new owner.
Today’s recipe
“There seems to be a pretty general agreement that the best way to cook sardines [not canned] is on the grill,” former Times food columnist Russ Parsons wrote. “That is the standard preparation in both the Mediterranean and in Japan, the two places that love fresh sardines best.” Parsons provides a recipe for sardines on fennel salad with walnut pesto that will make you agree.
Photo of the day
Games
Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jack Dolan, investigative reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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