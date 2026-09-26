Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

Volunteers tested Hollywood Burbank Airport’s new $1.3-billion terminal. Here’s what they said

Volunteers, who are playing passengers, wait to enter the Hollywood Burbank Airport in Burbank on Sept. 19, 2026.
Volunteers, who are playing passengers, wait for their turn to enter the Hollywood Burbank Airport on Sept. 19.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Your morning catch-up: Hollywood Burbank Airport’s newest terminal gets rave reviews, El Niño threatens the beloved Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train and more big stories.

Andrew J. Campa. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. Campa
Staff Writer Follow

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

The “passengers” arrived calmly to Hollywood Burbank Airport’s brand new $1.3-billion terminal shortly after 8:30 a.m. last Saturday.

Some carried handbags and purse dogs, others wheeled around large check-in luggage, while some breezed through ticket and check-in counters.

TSA checkpoints ran smoothly, and passengers arrived at their gates within minutes in a process that was fantastic and orderly.

Advertisement

You're reading the Essential California newsletter

L.A. Times reporters guide you through the most important news, features and recommendations of the morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

It was a surprisingly smooth experience for one of Southern California’s notoriously cramped airports, but Hollywood Burbank officials hope what happened Saturday was a vision of the future, as the airport hosted a trial run for hundreds of volunteers and airport staff at the soon-to-open terminal.

Essential California checked out the trials, tested airport counters, walked through the terminal’s new gates and conversed with excited passengers looking forward to their next flight out of Burbank.

Here’s what we saw.

The Hollywood Burbank Airport in Burbank on September 19, 2026.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

One last trial before opening day

Last Saturday, Hollywood Burbank invited 1,500 volunteers who signed up through social media ads to take part in a trial run before the terminal’s grand opening on Oct. 13. The shiny new facility replaces a terminal that first opened in 1930s and is being replaced to address federal safety concerns.

This was the final of three trials conducted by the airport, with previous versions open to staff members and then to 250 volunteers.

Along with the volunteers, airport staffers as well as airline and TSA personnel participated Saturday.

Volunteers, playing passengers, make their way through the Hollywood Burbank Airport in Burbank on September 19, 2026.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

What was tested

The unpaid volunteers tested the airport’s new parking structure, which features about 2,000 spots and 310 charging ports for electric vehicles, and were instructed how to continue to the airport gates.

Some participants were handed carry-on and checked baggage for the trial.

Some were then directed to the ticketing hall to check in at a touch-screen kiosk, while others proceeded to baggage drops and ticketing counters (43 in total) with workers from Southwest, Alaska, Delta, United, JetBlue and American airlines aiding them.

Advertisement

From there, everyone proceeded through a TSA security checkpoint and on through the sparkling new terminal, complete with LED-screen departure and arrival LED screens and gate displays.

The bathrooms were open and clean, while shops and stores remained closed.

For good measure, volunteers with checked bags even retrieved their luggage from whirling baggage carousels before exiting the terminal with a Hollywood Burbank canvas tote as a thank-you. Volunteers also were instructed to fill out a survey.

Volunteers, playing passengers, prepare to go through security at Hollywood Burbank Airport in Burbank on Sept. 19, 2026.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

What Hollywood Burbank officials think

Mike Christensen, Hollywood Burbank’s public information officer, said feedback from the trial was 98% positive.

“Participants enjoyed the upgraded experience our new terminal provides, while maintaining the convenience of the legacy terminal,” he said.

He said the one area of improvement noted by passengers was signage and wayfinding.

“We’re taking all the feedback gathered from the trial and using it to prepare for our opening day,” he said.

Advertisement
Volunteers, playing passengers, arrive at The Hollywood Burbank Airport in Burbank on September 19, 2026.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

What volunteers thought

In some ways, North Hollywood resident Jane Han was exactly who Hollywood Burbank is trying to attract.

The tech worker, who makes several business trips a year to the San Francisco Bay Area, toured the new terminal with her 6-year-old mini poodle Beau.

“It’s been a very, very smooth process and I’m impressed by how beautiful it is and it also seems easier than LAX — sorry, LAX — to check in,” Han said with a chuckle.

She was so impressed, she said she would consider making a trip to Seattle out of Hollywood Burbank “very soon.” She noted that a journey from Burbank to San Francisco seems “almost easier” than her commute in L.A.

Fellow San Fernando Valley resident Matthew McNutt, who is visually impaired, felt a noticeable spacing difference.

Advertisement

“It seems much larger and ample than before,” he said. “Seating and space is a premium at airports and this is much nicer.”

McNutt said his issue with Hollywood Burbank never has been about convenience, but rather the airport’s “quaintness.”

“It’s nice to have a change,” he said. “This is a great airport and it’s nice to say it’s modern too.”

The week’s biggest stories

An Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train passes along the coastal tracks in San Clemente.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Transportation blues

Trump administration, policies and pushback

Los Angeles City and state elections

More news

Editor’s pick

ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 17, 2026: Angels public address announcer Michael Araujo.

Angels

‘I try to bring the energy.’ Michael Araujo living his dream as the voice of Angel Stadium

Angels public address announcer Michael Araujo grew up watching the team and takes pride in being the voice of Angel Stadium.

More picks

Things to do

Taylor Swift has more songs out.
(John Shearer / Getty Images for DirecTV)

Today’s recipe

Sardine Fennel-Sardines on fennel salad with walnut pesto Digital image taken on 10/08/03
(Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

“There seems to be a pretty general agreement that the best way to cook sardines [not canned] is on the grill,” former Times food columnist Russ Parsons wrote. “That is the standard preparation in both the Mediterranean and in Japan, the two places that love fresh sardines best.” Parsons provides a recipe for sardines on fennel salad with walnut pesto that will make you agree.

Photo of the day

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., left, and Jackson Merrill, celebrate with teammates.
Fernando Tatis Jr., left, and Jackson Merrill celebrate with San Diego Padres teammates after clinching a wild-card playoff spot with a win over the Dodgers on Thursday.
(Mark J. Terrill / Ap Photo/mark J. Terrill)

Games

Mini Crossword Logo

Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.

Advertisement
CaliforniaTransportation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • L.A. Times Studios presents House of Troy

    Chapter 1: Win Forever

    House of Troy is a new podcast from LA Times Studios tracing the rise and fall of USC football, from coach Pete Carroll’s back-to-back national titles in the 2000s, to the Reggie Bush scandal, to the series of missteps that followed. It’ll feature exclusive interviews with coaches, players, and USC officials who saw it all up close.

  • Boiling Point S2

    Can Offshore Wind Survive the Trump Administration?

    California once bet big on offshore wind to help power its clean-energy future, but the Trump administration is now paying developers billions to walk away from their projects. As California’s remaining offshore-wind leases hang in the balance, the state is fighting back in court.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

Advertisement