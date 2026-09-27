Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Newsletter Newsletter

Will LAX’s troubled and long-delayed people mover train open soon? A new set of delays awaits

Views of the Automated People Mover
The Automated People Mover, LAX’s 2.25-mile electric train system, runs without passengers during a series of tests at LAX on April 1.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Your morning catch-up: LAX pushes people mover opening until 2027, Long Beach faces a new test from Hurricane Polo and more big stories.

Andrew J. Campa. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. Campa
Staff Writer Follow

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

In late July, I noticed a common phrase repeated throughout the construction of Hollywood Burbank Airport’s new $1.3 billion terminal by builders, community backers and countless workers: “on time and on budget.”

That motto for a terminal that opens Oct. 13 stands in stark contrast to Los Angeles International Airport’s $3.3 billion people mover. Its scheduled completion date has shifted from 2023 to 2024 to 2025 and 2026, and has been accompanied by increased costs.

Do air travelers notice the difference between airports, the frustration of exiting LAX and potentially avoid flying out of it whenever possible?

Advertisement

“I shouldn’t answer that as a 20-year employee of LAX,” Roger Johnson, executive program director for Jacobs Program Management Co., which managed the design and construction of Hollywood Burbank Airport’s new terminal, told Essential California in July, “but I will say they absolutely do that today.

“You come out here and talk to passengers, and almost everyone says ‘I would much rather fly out of here than LAX.’ ”

Unfortunately for LAX travelers, my colleague Colleen Shalby wrote about a fresh set of delays affecting the people mover and a new opening date of 2027.

Advertisement

Let’s jump into her reporting and cross our fingers.

What is the people mover?

The 2.25-mile automated train, which began construction in 2019, is supposed to shuttle travelers to and from terminals, a parking and rental car lot and the LAX/Metro Transit Center on Aviation Boulevard.

A designated lot for rideshare and taxi service will move from its space near Terminal 1 to an area near the Metro center after the people mover opens.

The latest update

The train’s opening has been pushed back yet again, with contractors now aiming to launch passenger service in early January — though they won’t commit to that.

The people mover was originally supposed to open in 2023, and more recently contractors said they hoped to start service next month.

The deadline for the train’s completion is now technically Dec. 8.

It’s opening soon then, right?

In its Sept. 16 disclosure filing, contractor LAX Integrated Express Solutions, known as LINXS, said it believes it will require additional time. To operate, the train must undergo 30 days of successful consecutive testing, receive an independent overview and an assessment by Los Angeles World Airports, the governing body for LAX.

A utility agreement with the L.A. Department of Water and Power is also needed.

If all goes well, the train could be running by Jan. 6, according to LINXS. That would be about a month before the Super Bowl at nearby SoFi Stadium — the next possible major test run for the train ahead of the 2028 Olympics after it missed its chance for the World Cup this summer.

Advertisement

Potential concerns

There’s no guarantee it won’t take longer.

“There can be no assurances that achievement of the Passenger Service Availability Date will not be delayed further,” the filing said.

LAWA has said the train will not open without extensive testing that meets safety standards.

“Rigorous, exhaustive testing of all tracks, signaling systems and vehicles is the standard industry practice for major automated airport transit infrastructure to guarantee seamless long-term system integration,” LAWA said in a statement. “We will not compromise on these stringent safety protocols, as delivering a system that safely, dependably and durably serves Los Angeles and our upcoming global events is our primary focus.”

Some finger-pointing

Contractor LINXS and officials with the city-owned airport have been embroiled in disputes over scheduling and compensation that have put progress at a near standstill.

LINXS recently sued the city and blamed LAWA for the delays. But a grand jury report found that it was the contractor, and not the airport, largely to blame for issues.

What’s next?

Bondholders recently agreed to consolidate a key Oct. 8 deadline to the final Dec. 8 deadline. LAWA could dump the contractor at that point if the project is not done, but that is unlikely.

Advertisement

Seth Lehman, a senior director at Fitch Ratings, has been following the train’s delays and remains hopeful.

“We believe that because the project is literally at the edge of completion, that LAWA would still be incentivized to continue to work with the current parties and get to the finish line,” he said.

The week’s biggest stories

A dog plays in the sand in Long Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Hurricane Polo is on the move

Trump policies and reactions

Amazing dogs

Crime, courts and policing

More news

Editor’s pick

Paola Lopez, 40, harvests raisins in the San Joaquin Valley and cares for her four children when she is not working in the fields. In September 2025, she was exposed to toxic pesticides and required emergency medical treatment. The county agricultural commissioner investigated the incident and found multiple state pesticide safety violations. Above, Lopez at home with two of her children on April 4. (Barbara Davidson/ Capital & Main)

California

California farmworkers face health hazards amid inconsistent pesticide enforcement

An analysis of 40,000 state records shows that health and safety violations are penalized inconsistently, and regulatory action rarely results in fines.

More picks

Things to do

Photo of a person on a background of colorful illustrations like a book, dog, pizza, TV, shopping bag, and more
(Illustrations by Lindsey Made This; photograph by Leon Bennett / Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Today’s Recipe

stainless steel newsletter picture

This isn’t so much about a certain dish, as it is about how to cook endless recipes properly with a stainless steel pan, which can be tricky. Cooking editor Cody Reiss wrote in his latest newsletter that his more experienced co-workers all seemed to have a similar rhythm to their stovetop cooking. They’d place a stainless steel pan on the stove, crank it up to high and then whirl around to work on other tasks. After a minute or so, they’d turn back to the pan, spoon in their garlic and oil, wait a moment for the mixture to sizzle fragrantly, then put in their vegetables and toss everything together until warmed through.

Advertisement

Photo of the day

The Hollywood Burbank Airport in Burbank on September 19, 2026.
The Hollywood Burbank Airport in Burbank on Sept. 19. It hosted a trial run of the new terminal with volunteers playing passengers who traverse it. Event-goers were assigned a mock flight, and proceeded through a typical travel journey, from parking to the gate. About 1,500 test passengers and dozens of volunteer assistants participated.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Games

Mini Crossword Logo

Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
CaliforniaNewsletterTransportation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • L.A. Times Studios presents House of Troy

    Chapter 1: Win Forever

    House of Troy is a new podcast from LA Times Studios tracing the rise and fall of USC football, from coach Pete Carroll’s back-to-back national titles in the 2000s, to the Reggie Bush scandal, to the series of missteps that followed. It’ll feature exclusive interviews with coaches, players, and USC officials who saw it all up close.

  • Boiling Point S2

    Can Offshore Wind Survive the Trump Administration?

    California once bet big on offshore wind to help power its clean-energy future, but the Trump administration is now paying developers billions to walk away from their projects. As California’s remaining offshore-wind leases hang in the balance, the state is fighting back in court.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

Advertisement