Celebrate fall in California with road trips, TV shows and must-read books
Your morning catch-up: The ultimate guide to fall activities, how California’s plan to save homes could kill beaches, and more big stories
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Fall has officially arrived, and leaf peeping has already started in parts of east-central California’s Inyo and Mono counties.
For those of us down in Southern California, we can’t focus on the changing colors of leaves because we’re trying to find relief from the heat.
It feels like we’re stuck in perpetual summer thanks to El Nĩno and marine heat waves, which have caused high temperatures, extreme humidity and intense storms.
But don’t let that stop you from spicing up fall. There are so many TV shows to watch, books to read, concerts to attend and experiences to have right here in California or from the comfort of your home.
Earlier this month, my colleague Christopher Reynolds in Travel put together a list of 13 fall travel ideas, from California deserts to the coast, with a couple of mountain destinations mixed in.
And for those not interested in taking a road trip, my colleagues on the Entertainment team created a fall preview guide just for you.
Here’s a sampling from their great coverage.
California destinations to explore
Of all the places Christopher highlights in his guide, the Eastern Sierra is a standout for autumnal aura. U.S. 395 — which runs past Lone Pine, Independence and Bishop — is a great route for seeing fall color and mountain grandeur.
It’s a 5½-hour drive from Los Angeles, but if you’re pining for shades of the season, it’s worth it.
Two Essential California readers mentioned the highway in their responses to our reader question last week, which asked where to find fall color in California.
Carol W. suggests “heading south on Highway 395, then taking the June Lake Loop, which is a riot of fall colors.”
Bill W. told us he and his wife “love to drive along Highway 395, especially the June Lake Loop, for fall colors. With our anniversary on Oct. 17, it’s a tradition for us to visit this beautiful area during that time.”
New books to keep on your radar
The Times’ Entertainment editors called on some of the best in the book world to curate a list of this season’s most anticipated reads. Their selection includes entrancing translated texts, morally ambiguous characters and a foray into flash fiction (as in super, super short).
For autobiography lovers, the list includes the second memoir of Gloria Steinem, who died earlier this month at age 92. “An Unexpected Life” traces the initial glimmers of her political consciousness to her education at Smith College but shows how far she moved beyond genteel 1950s classrooms.
TV shows to watch
Among a slew of TV shows making debuts this fall is “A Different World,” an updated version of the popular sitcom that ran from 1987 to 1993.
The groundbreaking sitcom has returned as a sequel, blending nostalgic callbacks with Gen Z storylines about mental health and activism. The initial push to revive the series was derailed in part by the allegations against the original show’s creator, Bill Cosby.
Another familiar title will premiere later this fall, centered on Jane Austen’s most famous work, “Pride and Prejudice.”
The 1995 BBC miniseries starring Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth, and the 2005 film starring Keira Knightley and Matthew MacFadyen are the definitive, most popular screen adaptations of the work.
Now, the classic novel is getting its streaming-era adaptation with Emma Corrin (“The Crown”) and Jack Lowden (“Slow Horses”) as Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy.
Here’s more from our fall guide:
The 15 most intriguing theater offerings hitting SoCal stages this fall
The 17 fall movies we can’t wait to see
10 can’t-miss concerts this fall from Bruno Mars to My Chemical Romance
Dudamel’s return and 15 other classical music and dance shows to catch this fall in SoCal
16 ambitious art shows to see in and around L.A. this fall
Top stories
California’s plan to save homes could kill beaches
- With California’s coast getting pounded by strong waves amid a strengthening El Niño, homeowners and officials are turning to rocks, seawalls and sand berms to protect homes and vital rail lines.
- But there is growing concern that this defensive strategy will end up harming California’s famed sandy beaches.
- Although California is on alert for big storms and accompanying flooding due to a strong El Niño, it will also bring an upside: a bonanza of water.
Bills aimed at protecting LGBTQ people become law
- Gov. Gavin Newsom said the legislation was needed because of recent moves by the Trump administration that threaten that support.
- One of the six bills would provide housing, employment and other help to service members discharged from the U.S. military as a result of President Trump’s efforts to ban transgender people from serving.
$200 million-plus spent fighting and supporting the billionaire tax
- Opponents of the billionaire tax that’s on the November ballot have raised $187 million, compared with $32 million for supporters.
- Proposition 40’s supporters say the tax would offset looming federal healthcare cuts; opponents argue it threatens the state’s budget and economy.
More news
- After a bruising battle for Warner Bros., David Ellison faces daunting challenges in Hollywood.
- Did your favorite local Starbucks just close? These 36 SoCal locations are likely shuttered.
- Brokers gobble up tee times at public golf courses and resell them. Newsom signed a bill to ban that practice.
- Trump supercharged ICE. Now, both Republicans and Democrats are scrambling for a cohesive message on immigration — which is delicate as about half of Americans see the administration’s tactics against immigrants as too aggressive.
- L.A. voting rights groups are mobilizing to counter a possible November election disruption.
- New California safety laws have tightened commercial rules after the Lineage fire in Boyle Heights.
Commentary and opinion
- Democratic attorneys general are ready to fight efforts to undermine or overturn the midterm balloting, writes columnist Mark Z. Barabak.
- Columnist Bill Plaschke says the Dodgers cannot three-peat without “That Guy”... but who is he?
- The voter ID ballot measure fixes a problem that doesn’t exist, argues columnist George Skelton.
Editor’s pick
Landmark legislation requiring large employers to cover infertility treatments went into effect at the beginning of the year. It’s changed lives and boosted clinic caseloads – and left those who don’t qualify scrambling to afford care.
More picks
- Wrightwood residents are fighting a quarry they never saw coming.
- The narrow strait called the “Gate of Tears” is a new flash point in the Iran war.
Things to do
- 🪓Ten must-see scares at the Academy Museum’s killer new horror exhibit.
- 🥪The nation’s best pastrami? Find it at Langer’s Deli, this year’s L.A. Times Gold Award winner.
- 🖼️ Soviet dissidents bypassed state censorship through art. This L.A. museum wants to show you how.
Today’s recipe
Funke’s executive pastry chef, Shannon Swindle, calls this olive oil cake with citrus and candied fennel a seasonal cake, because you can add whatever fruit is in season as garnish. This recipe makes more candied fennel than you’ll need for the cake, but it keeps well.
Question for you
What’s a television show that takes place in California that you’d recommend to friends?
Tom A. says, “The canceled after one season (2010) ‘Terriers’ on FX was a great noir-ish, shaggy dog detective show set in San Diego. The great Donal Logue is the lead, solving crimes with his partner played by Michael Raymond-James.”
Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.
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Games
Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jack Dolan, investigative reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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