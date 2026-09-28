Voter ID ballot measure fixes a problem that doesn’t exist
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SACRAMENTO — What’s so wrong about requiring every Californian to show a government ID before they’re allowed to vote? That’s what Proposition 39 backers ask. And it’s a fair question.
Here are some valid answers:
- It would make California’s already notoriously slow vote count even more pokey.
- It would be an added hassle for citizens attempting to exercise their voting right.
- It would cost taxpayers a bundle, perhaps hundreds of millions of dollars each year.
- It’s another solution by politicians to a problem that really doesn’t exist.
Practically everyone, regardless of political affiliation, must understand by now that there simply is no evidence of widespread — significant, meaningful — voter cheating in California or anywhere else in America. This despite conspiracy-theorists’ fruitless searching and President Trump’s lies about “rigged” elections.
It’s my belief that the main reason Republicans placed Proposition 39 on the California ballot was to boost GOP voter turnout in the Nov. 3 election. And recent independent polling shows that the measure does appeal strongly to Republicans — but not Democrats, who are united in opposition.
The proposition appears to be headed for defeat, largely because Democratic voters in this deep blue state equate it with the discredited president. Trump has turned into poison for Republican candidates in competitive races and any cause that reminds people of him.
That’s why the Proposition 39 campaign last week released a new major TV ad that essentially asks voters to ignore the president.
This is how conservative consultant Jon Fleischman summarized the ad’s message to Democrats in his blog: “You can hate Trump and still back Voter ID.”
Proposition 39 would mainly do two things:
- Require voters to show some government-issued identification each time they vote in person, such as a driver’s license or passport. Don’t have one? The state would issue a free ID card to any voter who asked.
- Californians who cast mail ballots — more than 80% of voters — would be required to write the last four digits of a government ID number on the return envelope. The number would be determined when initially registering to vote.
The measure also would impose some basically noncontroversial mandates that make sense separately. It would require election officials to maintain accurate voter registration files, weeding out people who have moved or died and verifying citizenship. But counties already do that pretty well.
The contrived bogeyman for election fraud scaremongers is the undocumented immigrant community. But these people, living on the edge and hiding from the government, aren’t going to risk deportation by trying to vote in an election they couldn’t care less about. And political candidates aren’t going to waste their time and money on them. Their targets are the large numbers of apathetic legal voters who sit out elections.
Currently, Californians must provide identification when registering and swear under penalty of perjury — a felony — that they are U.S. citizens. And they must record their signatures when registering and scribble it on the back of the ballot envelope when voting by mail.
Requiring me to add a four-digit number on the back of my “absentee” ballot envelope means I’d have to register all over again to record the PIN. And then remember it every election. A pointless pain.
Assemblyman Carl DeMaio (R-San Diego), a conservative firebrand, instigated and authored Proposition 39. “I do believe that voter fraud is a real problem. Absolutely,” he told me.
In addition to high-stakes U.S. House races, California voters in November also will weigh in on a slew of ballot measures.
But he said the proposition has two main goals: 1, to clean up voter files and make sure ballots are properly validated and counted. 2, to increase public confidence in the voting process. “We have a perception problem,” he says. “Voters have low trust” in the election system.
Republicans mistrust a lot; Democrats not so much.
A California poll released last week by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies showed that 84% of Republican voters had a “major concern” about voter fraud. Only 21% of Democrats did.
Can anyone doubt who’s driving the Republicans’ anxiety? The bellicose president. “Mail-in voting means mail-in cheating,” Trump has reiterated. “It’s terrible what’s going on.”
This from the hypocrite who mails in his ballots.
Fortunately, Proposition 39’s crafters left mail ballots pretty much alone, except for requiring a nuisance PIN on the ballot envelope.
That “absolutely” will slow down vote counting, says Assemblywoman Gail Pellerin (D-Santa Cruz), who heads the Assembly Elections Committee and was the longtime chief elections official of Santa Cruz County. Under Proposition 39, officials not only would need to check voters’ signatures against those on file, but also their PINs.
And voting in person would drag while people dug for an ID and an official checked it, Pellerin says. Some people are bound to be denied their voting right by mistake, she asserts.
Tony Quinn, formerly a GOP redistricting consultant and a longtime political analyst, points out that a disproportionately high portion of in-person voters are Republicans. Proposition 39 is “imposing a burden on them,” he says. “I don’t think the authors realize who’s voting in person these days. They sense illegal aliens.”
The UC institute poll showed Proposition 39 being supported by 39% of likely voters and opposed by 52%. It was backed by 92% of Republicans, but Democrats were 80% against. And they outnumber Republicans by nearly 2-to-1 in California.
The proposition also trailed in a poll by the Public Policy Institute of California: 43% yes, 55% no.
In the PPIC poll, Republicans said 39 was by far the most interesting proposition on the ballot.
Trump’s influence? Among the paltry 27% of voters who approve of his job performance, 88% support Proposition 39. But of the 72% who disapprove of the president, 73% oppose the measure.
Trump is toxic.
Proposition 39 is more government regulation for no good reason.
What else you should be reading
The must-read: Tax the rich? California voters are divided, according to new poll
Law & Order: Ballot seizure by Riverside County sheriff was ‘unlawful,’ California Supreme Court rules
The L.A. Times Special: High cost of living tops voter concerns, Becerra remains front-runner in governor’s race, new poll shows
Until next week,
George Skelton
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Ideas expressed in the piece
- The column argues that Proposition 39 imposes new requirements without evidence of widespread voter fraud. It says California already checks voter eligibility at registration and verifies mail ballots through signatures, while the measure would add paperwork, slow counting and risk wrongly blocking eligible voters.
- The piece contends that the measure’s stated goals of cleaner voter rolls and greater public confidence do not justify the added burden, particularly because counties already maintain voter files. It also suggests the initiative is driven more by Republican anxiety about election integrity—and the politics surrounding President Trump—than by documented problems.
- The column points to polling that showed more likely California voters opposed the measure than supported it, with a pronounced partisan divide. Other recent polling likewise found a majority opposed, although support was much higher among Republicans.[1][2]
Different views on the topic
- Supporters, led by Assemblymember Carl DeMaio, argue that requiring identification and strengthening citizenship checks would improve election security, ensure voter rolls are accurate and increase confidence in elections. The measure would provide free identification cards to voters who need them.[3][4][5]
- DeMaio and other proponents describe the proposal as compatible with mail voting, which remains available under the measure. They argue that additional identity checks can strengthen trust without eliminating that option.[6]
- Supporters also dispute the claim that the proposal is simply a partisan response to Trump, saying it is a practical reform and that opposition injects partisan politics into the debate.[5] Polling shows strong Republican backing, though support is substantially lower among Democrats and overall voter opinion remains divided.[1][2]