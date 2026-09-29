With L.A. taxpayers on the line for the 2028 Olympics, a call for more transparency

The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic logos are displayed on a sign during a news conference.

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Ah, the Olympics. That once-every-four-years celebration of youth, beauty, national identity and athletic excellence that brings the world together for a huge party and almost always leaves the host with the mother of all financial hangovers.

It’s no secret. Researchers at England’s Oxford University studied every Olympics between 1960 and 2016 and found that every single one of them went over budget, by an average of roughly 150% to 170%.

The 1976 Summer Games in Montreal went 720% over budget, leading locals to rename the massive Olympic Stadium built for the event “The Big Owe.”

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Who gets stuck with the bill when that happens? Who do you think? You. Local taxpayers.

Which is why the run-up to every Olympics starts with a competition between rah-rah Chamber of Commerce chiefs, who spend years whispering sweet nothings into the ears of politicians to get them to roll out the welcome mat, and a few local Debbie Downers who struggle — usually in vain — to look out for their neighbors, many of whom probably don’t care that much about gymnastics or “artistic swimming.”

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Why LA28 administrators are less than forthright

As my colleague James Rainey wrote yesterday , those tensions are already bubbling to the surface as Los Angeles prepares to host the 2028 Summer Games.

The current beef is over promised disclosures by LA28, the private nonprofit that is organizing the Games. When they made the deal with L.A. city officials in 2021 to host, LA28 administrators vowed to keep the public informed on who got contracts worth more than $1 million and to offer regular updates on the preparation of dozens of venue sites chosen to host the events.

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In the early years, when there weren’t many contractors, LA28 disclosed that information freely in its annual reports. But recently, as the list of contractors has grown and the amount spent has ballooned to nearly $690 million, the committee has stopped being so forthright, Rainey wrote.

“LA28 seems pretty determined not to give up that information,” Rainey told me yesterday. “They’re saying it could harm some of their future negotiations with other contractors if they put out this information, and so right now there’s a bit of a stalemate on that point.”

Hmm. Surely LA28 honchos considered that possibility when they made the promise to disclose the amounts five years ago, right?

The public deserves that information because it’s the best way to prevent self-dealing — that ever-present temptation to funnel money straight into the pockets of local politicians’ friends and family.

City Controller Kenneth Mejia says ‘we’re on the hook’

Public disclosure also allows interested parties — including Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia — to monitor how much business is going to local companies, a reasonable expectation given that the local taxpayers are ultimately responsible for the bill.

But most of all, disclosure helps local leaders track the rapidly growing tab.

“If LA28 does not do well, then we as taxpayers, as the fiscal backstop, we’re on the hook,” Mejia said.

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For their part, LA28 administrators insist that the disclosure kerfuffle is much ado about nothing and nobody will even remember who disclosed what when the Games break even or generate millions in profits.

And although the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics technically cost slightly more than originally promised, according to the Oxford study, they turned a healthy profit. Mostly because they relied on existing stadiums — a practice LA28 is emulating.

If LA28 can also turn a profit, that money would go to support youth sports programs in Southern California, organizers have promised.

That’s a big if.

Top stories

In advance of effects of Hurricane Polo, a bodyboarder watches the surf at Aliso Beach in Laguna Beach on Sunday. (Scott Strazzante / For The Times)

Storms roil warm Pacific waters

Hurricane Polo and Tropical Storm Odalys are expected to affect ocean waters through the middle of the week

This swell is smaller than the one earlier this month, but some south-facing beaches are especially vulnerable because they have already sustained erosion.

A disappearing California beach

If the California Coastal Commission has its way, vehicle access soon will be nixed at Centerville Beach County Park — one of just a handful of beaches where driving is allowed.

Coastal Commission staff said motorized vehicles threaten sensitive vegetation and critical habitat for the federally threatened western snowy plover. The locals say its a power grab.

Lower mileage standards, higher pump costs

The Trump administration lowered the fuel-economy requirement for 2031 vehicles to 34.9 miles per gallon, down from 50.4 under Biden-era rules.

The rollback could mean more gas-guzzling vehicles, higher fuel costs and increased pollution.

California and environmental groups are likely to challenge the change in court.

The L.A. Times and LAist will co-host a forum with gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton next week.

You can help. What questions do you have for the candidates for California governor?

More news

Editor’s pick

More picks

After a bruising battle for Warner Bros., David Ellison faces daunting challenges in Hollywood

‘I’d rather die here than in Africa’: Migrants describe their violent deportation flight.

The Black Nile — a duo composed of Inglewood brothers — rewrites the L.A. jazz story for a new generation.

Things to do

Spaghetti vongole, left, with chicory salad and hamburger au poivre topped with mushroom and fried onion at Maree, a new Parisian-inspired wine bar in Los Angeles. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s recipe

Pumpkin maple drizzle cake. (Katrina Frederick / For The Times)

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This pumpkin maple drizzle cake combines pumpkin-spice warmth with a citrus brightness, thanks to a tart syrup that soaks into the loaves once they come out of the oven. A thick, rich maple icing finishes the cake off in show-stopping fashion, but you can always leave it off and enjoy the syrup-soaked cakes plain.

Question for you

What’s a television show that takes place in California that you’d recommend to friends?

Cherie H. says, “Hands down, ‘Shrinking.’ Set in Pasadena, the series films multiple Pasadena landmarks. Also, Jason Segel, the lead actor, lives in Pasadena!”

Monica G. says, “‘Gentefied,’ which is the most realistic portrayal of a Mexican American family on TV, in my opinion.”

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

Photo of the day

Games

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Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.