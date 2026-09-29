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With L.A. taxpayers on the line for the 2028 Olympics, a call for more transparency

LA28 Olympic and Paralympic logos are displayed on a sign during a news conference.
The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic logos are displayed on a sign during a news conference.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Your morning catch-up: The need for transparency from LA28, storms roil warm Pacific waters and more big stories

Jack Dolan.
By Jack Dolan
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Ah, the Olympics. That once-every-four-years celebration of youth, beauty, national identity and athletic excellence that brings the world together for a huge party and almost always leaves the host with the mother of all financial hangovers.

It’s no secret. Researchers at England’s Oxford University studied every Olympics between 1960 and 2016 and found that every single one of them went over budget, by an average of roughly 150% to 170%.

The 1976 Summer Games in Montreal went 720% over budget, leading locals to rename the massive Olympic Stadium built for the event “The Big Owe.”

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Who gets stuck with the bill when that happens? Who do you think? You. Local taxpayers.

Which is why the run-up to every Olympics starts with a competition between rah-rah Chamber of Commerce chiefs, who spend years whispering sweet nothings into the ears of politicians to get them to roll out the welcome mat, and a few local Debbie Downers who struggle — usually in vain — to look out for their neighbors, many of whom probably don’t care that much about gymnastics or “artistic swimming.”

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Why LA28 administrators are less than forthright

As my colleague James Rainey wrote yesterday, those tensions are already bubbling to the surface as Los Angeles prepares to host the 2028 Summer Games.

The current beef is over promised disclosures by LA28, the private nonprofit that is organizing the Games. When they made the deal with L.A. city officials in 2021 to host, LA28 administrators vowed to keep the public informed on who got contracts worth more than $1 million and to offer regular updates on the preparation of dozens of venue sites chosen to host the events.

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In the early years, when there weren’t many contractors, LA28 disclosed that information freely in its annual reports. But recently, as the list of contractors has grown and the amount spent has ballooned to nearly $690 million, the committee has stopped being so forthright, Rainey wrote.

“LA28 seems pretty determined not to give up that information,” Rainey told me yesterday. “They’re saying it could harm some of their future negotiations with other contractors if they put out this information, and so right now there’s a bit of a stalemate on that point.”

Hmm. Surely LA28 honchos considered that possibility when they made the promise to disclose the amounts five years ago, right?

The public deserves that information because it’s the best way to prevent self-dealing — that ever-present temptation to funnel money straight into the pockets of local politicians’ friends and family.

City Controller Kenneth Mejia says ‘we’re on the hook’

Public disclosure also allows interested parties — including Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia — to monitor how much business is going to local companies, a reasonable expectation given that the local taxpayers are ultimately responsible for the bill.

But most of all, disclosure helps local leaders track the rapidly growing tab.

“If LA28 does not do well, then we as taxpayers, as the fiscal backstop, we’re on the hook,” Mejia said.

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For their part, LA28 administrators insist that the disclosure kerfuffle is much ado about nothing and nobody will even remember who disclosed what when the Games break even or generate millions in profits.

And although the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics technically cost slightly more than originally promised, according to the Oxford study, they turned a healthy profit. Mostly because they relied on existing stadiums — a practice LA28 is emulating.

If LA28 can also turn a profit, that money would go to support youth sports programs in Southern California, organizers have promised.

That’s a big if.

Top stories

A bodyboarder watches the surf at Aliso Beach in Laguna Beach on Sunday.
In advance of effects of Hurricane Polo, a bodyboarder watches the surf at Aliso Beach in Laguna Beach on Sunday.
(Scott Strazzante / For The Times)

Storms roil warm Pacific waters

  • Hurricane Polo and Tropical Storm Odalys are expected to affect ocean waters through the middle of the week
  • This swell is smaller than the one earlier this month, but some south-facing beaches are especially vulnerable because they have already sustained erosion.

A disappearing California beach

  • If the California Coastal Commission has its way, vehicle access soon will be nixed at Centerville Beach County Park — one of just a handful of beaches where driving is allowed.
  • Coastal Commission staff said motorized vehicles threaten sensitive vegetation and critical habitat for the federally threatened western snowy plover. The locals say its a power grab.

Lower mileage standards, higher pump costs

  • The Trump administration lowered the fuel-economy requirement for 2031 vehicles to 34.9 miles per gallon, down from 50.4 under Biden-era rules.
  • The rollback could mean more gas-guzzling vehicles, higher fuel costs and increased pollution.
  • California and environmental groups are likely to challenge the change in court.

Questions for the candidates for governor

More news

Commentary and opinion

Editor’s pick

RIALTO, CA - SEPTEMBER 22, 2026: Minerva Terrones Dominguez, left, embraces her daughter at the graveside service for her son Samuel Gonzalez Terrones, 21, of Rialto who died by suicide after his mental health deteriorated following his mother's arrest by ICE in June at Rialto Park Cemetery on September 22, 2026 in Rialto, CA. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

His mom was detained by ICE. Two months later, he died by suicide

Samuel Gonzalez Terrones, 21, struggled with depression and schizophrenia. His mom’s arrest by ICE became too much to bear.

More picks

Things to do

Spaghetti vongole, left, with chicory salad and hamburger au poivre topped with mushroom and fried onion
Spaghetti vongole, left, with chicory salad and hamburger au poivre topped with mushroom and fried onion at Maree, a new Parisian-inspired wine bar in Los Angeles.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s recipe

Pumpkin maple drizzle cake
Pumpkin maple drizzle cake.
(Katrina Frederick / For The Times)
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This pumpkin maple drizzle cake combines pumpkin-spice warmth with a citrus brightness, thanks to a tart syrup that soaks into the loaves once they come out of the oven. A thick, rich maple icing finishes the cake off in show-stopping fashion, but you can always leave it off and enjoy the syrup-soaked cakes plain.

Question for you

What’s a television show that takes place in California that you’d recommend to friends?

Cherie H. says, “Hands down, ‘Shrinking.’ Set in Pasadena, the series films multiple Pasadena landmarks. Also, Jason Segel, the lead actor, lives in Pasadena!”

Monica G. says, “‘Gentefied,’ which is the most realistic portrayal of a Mexican American family on TV, in my opinion.”

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

Photo of the day

Photo of artist Anida Yoeu Ali hangs on the wall at the Vincent Price Museum of Art in Monterey Park
A photo of artist Anida Yoeu Ali, featured in an exhibition of Ali’s work at the Vincent Price Art Museum in Monterey Park. Read why Ali wears a hijab and a 328-foot-long garment that looks like a millipede.
(Ariana Drehsler / For The Times)

Games

Mini Crossword Logo
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Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
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Jack Dolan

Jack Dolan is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times and lead writer of its Essential California newsletter. A winner of numerous national awards, he has twice been named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.

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