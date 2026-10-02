State of emergency, baby! Ski industry bets big on El Niño

Despite California’s reputation for its beaches, the state is home to the most skiers and snowboarders in the nation, according to industry data. Above, a skier at Mammoth Mountain in January.

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While many Californians are bracing for a miserable few months of rain and floods courtesy of the developing El Niño, millions of outdoor enthusiasts are celebrating the possibility of the greatest winter ever.

If you’re a skier or snowboarder, your social media feed is probably bursting with giddy predictions of a season for the ages. The parade of atmospheric river storms that could soak flatlanders could just as easily deliver record-breaking powder at higher, colder elevations.

Which means resorts like Mammoth Mountain, whose 11,000-foot summit makes it the highest ski area in California, stand a real chance of hitting the jackpot this season. In the Tahoe area, Heavenly, at 10,000 feet, could fare pretty well, too.

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Cautious optimism gave way to unrestrained joy last month, when Gov. Gavin Newsom included snow-removal equipment on the long list of supplies to gather and have ready in his El Niñ o state of emergency declaration . Ski resort marketing directors across the state must have swooned: State of Emergency, baby!

It’s hard to blame them for going a little over the top.

Ski resorts hope to bounce back

Paltry snow across the American West last winter dealt a crippling blow to resort towns whose economies depend heavily on tourism.

The “snow famine” hit particularly hard in California which, despite its reputation as a beach destination, is home to the most skiers and snowboarders in the United States — more than 2 million, according to industry data.

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And most of them understand that bad years are no longer isolated incidents: The overall warming of the planet poses serious long-term risks to their hobby and the multibillion-dollar industry it sustains.

All of which fuels the urge for resorts and an ever-growing legion of mountain lifestyle influencers to sell El Niño like it’s El Savior.

Things grew to such a fever pitch, even Powder Magazine, a publication that depends on ski industry advertisers, recently pumped the brakes with the headline, “Skiers beware, the El Niño hype train has officially left the station.”

In fact, the historical record is pretty slushy.

El Niño is not a sure thing for skiers

Two of the last three so-called Super El Niños — when the surface temperature of the water in the eastern and central Pacific Ocean rises exceptionally high and produces powerful storms — resulted in disappointing snow fall in California’s high Sierra.

The most recent one in 2015-16 — dubbed “Godzilla” at the time — generated the hoped-for storms but they veered off course dumping rain on the Pacific Northwest instead of snow in the California mountains.

And the best year on record? When the snow pack in the southern Sierra reached a record-shattering 300% of average and a June ascent of Mt. Whitney looked more like an Everest expedition than a California hike?

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That was during a three-year La Niña — the opposite of El Niño — when Pacific Ocean temperatures were unusually cold.

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The Vilamoura at Rancho San Clemente condominiums, where residents received an emergency special assessment of $26,000 per unit for new roofing. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

California condo fees are soaring

Residents of one San Clemente condo community recently were levied an emergency assessment of $26,000 per unit.

Experts say it is becoming increasingly common as California’s condos age, the state’s insurance crisis worsens and homeowners associations comply with new safety standards for balconies, potentially leading to unanticipated costs that many condo owners cannot afford.

Bass and Raman court Latino voters

With mail-in voting just days away, Mayor Karen Bass and challenger Nithya Raman are stepping up their efforts to reach Latinos, whose votes are expected to be a decisive factor in the Nov. 3 election.

Raman leads Bass among Latinos 45% to 21%, with 34% undecided, the latest Berkeley IGS-L.A. Times poll shows. But in the primary, Bass carried 35 Latino majority neighborhoods compared with seven for Raman.

Details of medical chopper crash off Catalina emerge

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“Saved by the Bell” star Dennis Haskins was a staple at Burbank’s Dimples karaoke bar. Former patrons remember “America’s principal,” who died Sunday after an eight-year fight with Parkinson’s disease.

Forget your grandma’s matzo brei. Times restaurant critic Jenn Harris says Mish Delicatessen is the Jewish deli of her wildest dreams.

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Editor’s pick

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Nicolas Cage, who has played multiple Marvel characters, says the MCU has become a “glorified WWE.”

Things to do

(Helen Musselwhite / For The Times)

Today’s recipe

Pumpkin-faced quesadillas. (Los Angeles Times)

Welcome to October! Skip peeling “eyeball” grapes and making the kids scared to eat spaghetti and red sauce. These jack-o-lantern quesadillas with beans and cheddar are much easier — and less scary.

Question for you

What’s a television show that takes place in California that you’d recommend to friends?

David F. says, “While ‘Columbo’ may be the greatest character ever, for a show based in California, it’s definitely Jim Garner’s ‘Rockford Files.’ Case closed!”

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Photo of the day

Investigators leave the campus following the death of a student who fell from a fourth-floor balcony at Franklin High School in Los Angeles. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Games

Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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