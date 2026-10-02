Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Newsletter Newsletter

State of emergency, baby! Ski industry bets big on El Niño

A skier creating a plume of snow while going downhill
Despite California’s reputation for its beaches, the state is home to the most skiers and snowboarders in the nation, according to industry data. Above, a skier at Mammoth Mountain in January.
(Christian Pondella/For The Times)

Your morning catch-up: What El Niño means for skiers, California condo fees are soaring and more big stories

Jack Dolan.
By Jack Dolan
Staff Writer Follow

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

While many Californians are bracing for a miserable few months of rain and floods courtesy of the developing El Niño, millions of outdoor enthusiasts are celebrating the possibility of the greatest winter ever.

If you’re a skier or snowboarder, your social media feed is probably bursting with giddy predictions of a season for the ages. The parade of atmospheric river storms that could soak flatlanders could just as easily deliver record-breaking powder at higher, colder elevations.

Which means resorts like Mammoth Mountain, whose 11,000-foot summit makes it the highest ski area in California, stand a real chance of hitting the jackpot this season. In the Tahoe area, Heavenly, at 10,000 feet, could fare pretty well, too.

Advertisement

Cautious optimism gave way to unrestrained joy last month, when Gov. Gavin Newsom included snow-removal equipment on the long list of supplies to gather and have ready in his El Niño state of emergency declaration. Ski resort marketing directors across the state must have swooned: State of Emergency, baby!

It’s hard to blame them for going a little over the top.

Ski resorts hope to bounce back

Paltry snow across the American West last winter dealt a crippling blow to resort towns whose economies depend heavily on tourism.

The “snow famine” hit particularly hard in California which, despite its reputation as a beach destination, is home to the most skiers and snowboarders in the United States — more than 2 million, according to industry data.

Advertisement

And most of them understand that bad years are no longer isolated incidents: The overall warming of the planet poses serious long-term risks to their hobby and the multibillion-dollar industry it sustains.

All of which fuels the urge for resorts and an ever-growing legion of mountain lifestyle influencers to sell El Niño like it’s El Savior.

Things grew to such a fever pitch, even Powder Magazine, a publication that depends on ski industry advertisers, recently pumped the brakes with the headline, “Skiers beware, the El Niño hype train has officially left the station.”

In fact, the historical record is pretty slushy.

El Niño is not a sure thing for skiers

Two of the last three so-called Super El Niños — when the surface temperature of the water in the eastern and central Pacific Ocean rises exceptionally high and produces powerful storms — resulted in disappointing snow fall in California’s high Sierra.

The most recent one in 2015-16 — dubbed “Godzilla” at the time — generated the hoped-for storms but they veered off course dumping rain on the Pacific Northwest instead of snow in the California mountains.

And the best year on record? When the snow pack in the southern Sierra reached a record-shattering 300% of average and a June ascent of Mt. Whitney looked more like an Everest expedition than a California hike?

Advertisement

That was during a three-year La Niña — the opposite of El Niño — when Pacific Ocean temperatures were unusually cold.

You're reading the Essential California newsletter

L.A. Times reporters guide you through the most important news, features and recommendations of the morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Top stories

Aerial view of Vilamoura condominiums in San Clemente.
The Vilamoura at Rancho San Clemente condominiums, where residents received an emergency special assessment of $26,000 per unit for new roofing.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

California condo fees are soaring

  • Residents of one San Clemente condo community recently were levied an emergency assessment of $26,000 per unit.
  • Experts say it is becoming increasingly common as California’s condos age, the state’s insurance crisis worsens and homeowners associations comply with new safety standards for balconies, potentially leading to unanticipated costs that many condo owners cannot afford.

Bass and Raman court Latino voters

  • With mail-in voting just days away, Mayor Karen Bass and challenger Nithya Raman are stepping up their efforts to reach Latinos, whose votes are expected to be a decisive factor in the Nov. 3 election.
  • Raman leads Bass among Latinos 45% to 21%, with 34% undecided, the latest Berkeley IGS-L.A. Times poll shows. But in the primary, Bass carried 35 Latino majority neighborhoods compared with seven for Raman.

Details of medical chopper crash off Catalina emerge

  • Three people died after a medical transport helicopter flying from Santa Catalina Island to the mainland crashed into the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday; two others were rescued and stable.
  • The crash follows another fatal REACH Air Medical Services helicopter accident last October in Sacramento.

More news

Commentary and opinion

Editor’s pick

July 15, 2026 - Rafael Lopez Matos 9, and his horse, Original, 2. Lopez Matos participates in local horseback riding tournaments and competitions. Here, he rides home from a neighbor's house after a haircut in Majagua, Cuba. (Lisette Poole Gonzalez / Pulitzer Center)

World & Nation

Is Cuba on the brink of collapse? A photographer took a road trip to find out

The Trump administration’s oil blockade has plunged Cuba into crisis. A photographer hit the road to see how people were faring.

More picks

Things to do

Papercraft illustration of bat, skulls, bones and spiderwebs
(Helen Musselwhite / For The Times)

Today’s recipe

Pumpkin-faced quesadillas
Pumpkin-faced quesadillas.
(Los Angeles Times)

Welcome to October! Skip peeling “eyeball” grapes and making the kids scared to eat spaghetti and red sauce. These jack-o-lantern quesadillas with beans and cheddar are much easier — and less scary.

Question for you

What’s a television show that takes place in California that you’d recommend to friends?

David F. says, “While ‘Columbo’ may be the greatest character ever, for a show based in California, it’s definitely Jim Garner’s ‘Rockford Files.’ Case closed!”

Advertisement

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

Photo of the day

A person with a law enforcement badge walks past a row of flower bouquets and lighted candles
Investigators leave the campus following the death of a student who fell from a fourth-floor balcony at Franklin High School in Los Angeles.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Games

Mini Crossword Logo

Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.

Advertisement
CaliforniaNewsletter

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Jack Dolan

Jack Dolan is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times and lead writer of its Essential California newsletter. A winner of numerous national awards, he has twice been named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • L.A. Times Studios presents House of Troy

    Chapter 2: The Trojan Horse

    In 2005, there was no bigger show in L.A. than USC football. The players were household names, celebrities crowded the sidelines, and the wins kept piling up — until Texas came to town.

  • Boiling Point S2

    Can Offshore Wind Survive the Trump Administration?

    California once bet big on offshore wind to help power its clean-energy future, but the Trump administration is now paying developers billions to walk away from their projects. As California’s remaining offshore-wind leases hang in the balance, the state is fighting back in court.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

Advertisement