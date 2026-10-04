Claim that Anaheim mayor called staffer ‘dirty Mexican’ is old hat in O.C. politics
Your morning catch-up: Orange County’s long anti-Mexican political history, speed cameras coming to L.A. and more big stories
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Every fall, I teach a Latino History of Orange County course at Chapman University — from the Portola expedition all the way to Huntington Beach’s MAGA Latina councilmember, Gracey Van Der Mark. The lecture last week focused on how anti-Mexican politics have always worked in Orange County and usually go on to be copied nationwide.
I usually, sadly, have to update this lecture every year because the lowlights just keep coming. That’s why this time around, one of my PowerPoint slides ended with “2026: Anaheim?”.
Haven’t you heard? A lawsuit accuses Anaheim mayor Ashleigh Aitken of calling her chief of staff a “dirty Mexican.”
Stay classy, O.C.!
TimesOC writer (and my fellow Anaheimer) Gabriel San Román first reported on the allegation last month. He revealed that a lawyer for Aitken’s chief of staff Berenice Ballinas was seeking mediation from the city after his client suffered a “sustained pattern of harassment, discriminatory treatment and, most recently, retaliation” while doing her job. A legal claim filed soon after offered pages of alleged incidents detailing what Ballinas claimed she had to deal with when her boss supposedly had too much to drink while on city business.
It’s an ugly read, with incidents at Disneyland’s Club 33, Angel Stadium and other Anaheim landmarks. Yet no passage is more damning — yet more Orange County — than when Ballinas claimed Aitken once called her a “dirty Mexican” in front of then-city attorney Jim Vanderpool and said another time that the mayor didn’t want “a Mexican” like Ballinas to drive her car while Aitken was supposedly what the British satirical magazine Private Eye would call “tired and emotional.”
The mayor, a Democrat who’s running for reelection, has denied the explosive charge in an official statement and during a recent council meeting. And yet the allegation against her now enters Orange County’s long, sad spectrum of anti-Mexican political history.
Just part of the list: Proposition 187. Poll guards. Trying to give local police immigration-enforcement powers. When then-Orange County supervisor Ronald Caspers called a group of Mexican American county employees who demanded promotions “bandidos” during a 1972 supervisors meeting, then suggested the supes move the county seat away from Santa Ana because the city “does not have a normal ethnic balance” — in other words, it was too Mexican.
Or how about when a Newport Beach council member, Dick Nichols, opined during a 2003 council meeting that he opposed expanding the grassy areas of Corona del Mar State Beach because Mexicans “claim it as theirs, and it becomes their personal, private ground all day”? (Asked to apologize, Nichols doubled down by saying, “Where the hell am I in any way discriminating or being a bigot by making a statement that is blatantly true?”)
My hometown is not exempt from this sad parade. Anaheim’s schools, parks and swimming pool were segregated until the 1950s. In 1999, the Anaheim Union High School District board of trustees voted to sue Mexico for $50 million for educating the children of undocumented immigrants (The Times’ write-up was the first time I appeared in the paper, although the writer misspelled my last name).
Why all the O.C. anti-Mexican hate? You’ll have to enroll in my Chapman class for the full explanation. But the main reason is that Mexicans have long functioned as O.C.’s demonized minority. When millions of O.C. residents have grown up believing the powers that be that all Mexicans do is work low-paying jobs and underachieve in life, no wonder politicians bash them again and again — and no wonder many Anaheim residents aren’t giving Aitken the benefit of the doubt.
On Friday, the Anaheim City Council announced after a closed session that it would launch an independent investigation into Ballinas’ allegations. Aitken had an eventful Friday of her own. She admitted on Instagram that she has an “unhealthy relationship” with alcohol and sighed to CBS Los Angeles that Ballinas was “somebody who I thought was my right-hand person.” And while local activists have demanded she resign, O.C.’s ascending liberal machine isn’t asking for her head the way they would’ve if it were a Republican official: Mayor Anaheim gave the opening remarks at the Orange County Labor Federation’s annual Solidarity Awards gala on Friday night to cheers.
Stay classy, O.C.!
The week’s biggest stories
California politics
- A sexually suggestive ad from Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton has drawn millions of views — and condemnation from allies on the right and Democrats.
- Latino voters have shifted away from Karen Bass in the L.A. mayor’s race, according to a new poll.
- The poll’s findings contrast the results of the June 2 primary, in which Bass carried 35 Latino-majority neighborhoods compared with Raman’s seven.
Helicopter tragedy
- As federal investigators try to determine the cause of a helicopter crash off Catalina Island, residents are mourning the dead and confronting the trade offs of life so isolated from the rest of Southern California.
- All three victims of the crash have been publicly identified.
- There have been 42 accidents and crashes tied to the Catalina airport, claiming 30 lives since 1982.
Paramount-Warner Bros. merger
- David Ellison said the merged Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery will be called Skydance — the moniker he picked nearly two decades ago when he began building his Hollywood empire.
- Although the name of the corporate parent will change, the two historic studios will continue to operate under their names.
- As Ellison names his new empire, the message is clear: He owns Hollywood, writes news and culture critic Mary McNamara.
More news
- Speed demons, beware: Speed cameras are coming to Los Angeles by Halloween.
- Metrolink riders, brace yourselves: Fares will rise by up to 27% starting Monday.
- Chilling abuse allegations and a family meltdown preceded the killing of a New York Times director.
- The cause of death for Chad Lowe’s 13-year-old daughter Fiona was confirmed by the L.A. County coroner.
- Magic Mountain closed the X2 coaster permanently after a history of injuries.
- A camper is responsible for the deadly Yosemite National Park blaze, officials say.
Editor’s pick
L.A. Affairs: After breaking up with me, he asked for one more date at the Grove. Should I go?
Popcorn, a movie and some final kisses? It was a breakup date I’d never forget. But are we really over?
More picks
- Buying a home under $1 million? Here’s where, and how, to find one in L.A.
- Dodgers Dugout: It’s official — assistant sports editor Houston Mitchell says the Dodgers won’t win the World Series this year.
- Is Cuba on the brink of collapse? A photographer took a road trip to find out.
- Column: What the “Taco Stand Karen” fiasco says about right-wing Latinos.
Things to do
- 🧟♀️Find spooky snacks and photo ops at Burbank’s Horror Boodega.
- 🍊50 supremely fun things you probably haven’t done in Orange County.
- 🎟️More than 400 items from Paul Reubens’ career will be auctioned. Here are 6 highlights and how to participate in the auction.
- 🏈The ultimate SoCal college football sports bar guide: Where to watch your team.
Today’s recipe
For culinary content producer Owen Han, his nonna’s recipe for meatballs is as classic as they come. She does not brown the meatballs but instead poaches them in the copious tomato sauce (she called it salsa di pomodoro, or sugo, but you might know it as marinara) so they are extra tender.
Photo of the day
Games
Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jack Dolan, investigative reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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