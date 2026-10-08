A herd of wild donkeys has the Inland Empire kicking up a fuss
Your morning catch-up: Wild donkeys, El Niño threatens the coast again and more big stories
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Imagine you’re a student at UC Riverside listening to yet another dire lecture —the consequences of climate change, the origins of war in the Middle East — when a couple of donkeys stroll by the window.
It’s hot. They wandered down from the scorched hills to nibble the well-irrigated lawn. You smile at them and their sweet, insouciant faces gaze back at you.
Nice, right? Not so fast.
Like so much in our fractious public discourse these days, the Inland Empire’s mysterious wild donkey herds are sparking fierce, sometimes scary debate.
Dangerous donkeys
On one side is the public safety crowd, who insist the 500-pound beasts are a menace to the free flow of commerce. Five burros were killed and a driver was injured when a herd wandered onto the 215 Freeway in 2020. Six donkeys were killed when a train hit them in San Timoteo Canyon a year later.
And donkeys don’t just stroll around snarling traffic; they can be pretty surly.
While reporting on wolves attacking livestock in Northern California, I was stunned to learn some shepherds put donkeys in their pastures to ward off predators. The big, biting burros are more than a match for a wolf, or two. But their ire isn’t limited to predators. They don’t hesitate to send those heavy hooves flying at sheep or people who rub them the wrong way.
“And some people just think they’re pests,” said my colleague Clara Harter, who wrote a front-page story on the IE’s donkey-gate yesterday. “They don’t like them wandering into their backyards, or eating their plants or pooping on their lawns.”
That antipathy took a vicious turn last year, when donkeys started showing up around Moreno Valley with arrows buried in their flesh.
Blessed burros
But a plan to have a donkey rescue service relocate some of the burros to wide-open spaces in Texas fell apart when people branding themselves as donkey advocates likened the idea to human family separation.
“My whole family is gone,” read one well-circulated social media post, narrated in the first person from a donkey’s perspective. “Everyone was so scared and tried to run but they could not escape,” the writer continued. “Now I am all alone. Please help me find my family!”
Tensions escalated from there.
“As is sometimes the case with people in the animal rescue world,” Harter said diplomatically, “the passion can get loud and angry.” One local group started referring to a spot where donkeys have frequently been attacked as “The Triangle of Death,” Harter noted.
Mark Meyers, executive director of Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue, a Texas-based nonprofit that San Bernardino County officials hired to move some of the animals, was also taken aback by the passion in the advocate community. “I’d never received a death threat until I started rescuing donkeys,” he told one news outlet.
In the end, opposition to the plan got so fierce that county officials called it off.
Now, UC Riverside scientists are studying the animals, trying to learn where they came from, how they affect the local habitat and whether there are more humane measures — like physical barriers or wildlife overpasses — that would help keep them out of harm’s way.
And students can still enjoy the sight of them wandering around campus or snoozing in the shade of parking structures, as long as they keep a respectful distance.
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Question for you
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Games
Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jack Dolan, investigative reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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