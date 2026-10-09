Can technology curb our love of speeding? The stunning results of a test in Malibu

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First, a confession: I almost never drive the speed limit.

Since moving to Los Angeles a couple of decades ago, it always feels like I’m crawling along at 10 mph in bumper-to-bumper traffic or making up for lost time on the open road.

I’m not talking about putting the pedal to the metal and treating my fellow drivers like expendable characters in a video game. I’m talking about a gentlemanly, attentive 10 (OK, maybe 15) mph over the posted limit under clear skies on a quiet freeway.

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I’m comfortable admitting this because the web is full of driver surveys from the likes of AAA and data from the U.S. Department of Transportation that show I’m far from alone. In many studies, I’m firmly in the majority.

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Which is why I’m not shocked by the story on today’s front page by my colleague Karen Garcia reporting that speed cameras recently installed on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu caught 100,000 speeders in nine days. I’ve probably drifted gently over the limit along that glorious stretch of coastal road a few times myself.

Fireball Tim Lawrence (that is his legal name) arrives in February 2024 for another Ghost Tire memorial in honor of every person killed along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu since 2010. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

So, as tactfully as possible, I asked Garcia if she speeds.

“It’s funny,” she said, ”I guess it depends on the car.”

Like many newer vehicles, her husband’s truck displays the speed limit on the dashboard and lets you know if you exceed it. “Quite often it will say I’m either five to 10 miles above,” she said, probably wishing she hadn’t answered my call.

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When she’s in her own car, which is older, she said she adheres to the “general rule of thumb” that you should go slow in residential areas because you don’t want to hurt anyone. “If I’m on the highway, I’m kind of following traffic, that kind of thing,” she said, with a guilty chuckle.

When you are just keeping up with traffic

Raise your hand if you’ve ever told a cop who pulled you over that you didn’t realize you were speeding because you were just “following traffic.”

To be clear, there’s no excuse for driving like a maniac and putting others at risk and Malibu public officials are absolutely right to feel a sense of urgency to slow people down.

As Garcia wrote, that 21-mile stretch of winding coastal road has claimed more than 60 lives since 2010, and repeated efforts to improve safety haven’t done enough.

Earlier this month, 51-year-old Ryo Uchimiya, a chef at the famous Japanese restaurant Nobu, was parked on the side of the road waiting for his morning shift when a 16-year-old in a Range Rover slammed into him and killed him. The kid appeared to be speeding, according to police.

And in 2023, a 22-year-old doing 104 mph in a BMW, according to prosecutors, slammed into a row of parked cars, killing four Pepperdine students. The driver has been charged with murder.

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There has to be some way to stem the carnage.

Are speed cameras the answer?

But public officials might get pushback from an AI-anxious public for relying so heavily on technology to enforce laws.

No violations have been issued based on the cameras in Malibu yet, but when the testing stage is over, the photos will be used to send tickets to those who exceed the limit by 11 mph or more. Fines will range from $50 to $500, depending on speed.

And it’s not just Malibu. The city of Los Angeles will start installing 125 speed cameras later this month and Long Beach has just put in more than a dozen.

Will speeders suddenly comply? Or will there be a popular revolt, similar to the backlash that has led local governments to abandon other types of surveillance cameras?

Personally, I’ve grown accustomed to the subtle game of cat and mouse with law enforcement on the open road. I’m amused when I see them parked behind cactuses on a lonely desert highway, like Wile E. Coyote waiting for the Road Runner. It feels like an essential part of the American experience. Dueling with ubiquitous cameras — possibly hooked up to soulless AI bots one day — doesn’t sound like nearly as much fun.

Top stories

Resident Michael O’Toole, with his dog, Mac, watches waves crash over the seawall on the Long Beach peninsula on Oct. 8. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

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Rain, winds and coastal dangers coming to SoCal

Tropical Storm Rachel, currently spinning out in the Pacific Ocean, is expected to raise the risk of coastal flooding in Southern California and could bring widespread rain to the region at some point this weekend and early next week.

Forecasters are warning that south-facing beaches such as the Long Beach peninsula, Santa Catalina Island and the coastline from Malibu to Ventura could be particularly at risk of flooding.

White House cracks down on student visas at Stanford and Caltech

The White House is expanding its campaign against international workers, targeting elite study and work visa holders with restrictions and a new investigation.

The White House’s concern is that schools and companies are too quick to bring in people from outside the U.S.

Poop-sniffing dogs are helping save Joshua Tree’s mountain lions

Rescue dogs are helping researchers track bobcat and mountain lion scat along State Route 62, where hundreds of animals are killed on the highway near Joshua Tree National Park.

The research could fill major information gaps as California moves ahead with dozens more wildlife crossings.

More news

Editor’s pick

More picks

This L.A. dance party is a rare “utopia” for trans women. But now it’s in danger of closing.

Things to do

Frozen Greek yogurt shops have become popular gathering spots among L.A.’s Gen Z, serving protein-packed bowls topped with fruits, nuts and sweets. (Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)

🍓🫐Frozen Greek yogurt is having a moment — and L.A. is leading the charge.

🍽️ This Brentwood rooftop show palace is pushing beyond kebabs, stews and pilafs and bringing regional Iranian cooking to a city with the largest Persian population outside Iran.

🥾Where to hike before the Angeles Crest Highway gets slammed by El Niño.

Today’s recipe

(Glenn Koenig/Los Angeles Times)

Pumpkin pie spice isn’t just for fall lattes. A homemade pumpkin pie spice blend gives this French toast a signature flavor beyond what you’ll achieve with only cinnamon. Add the pumpkin spice blend, along with some pumpkin purée to the custard base. Soak thick slices of brioche or challah in the mixture and fry the slices up. It almost tastes like you’re eating pumpkin pie for breakfast.

Question for you

What is your favorite Halloween candy?

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

Photo of the day

Waves crash against seawall boards and damaged beachfront homes along the Long Beach peninsula as a combination of high tide and high surf generated by distant Hurricane Rachel affects the Southern California coast on Thursday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Games

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Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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