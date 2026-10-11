A reporter on why the L.A. City Hall audio leak scandal should still matter
Your morning catch-up: The infamous L.A. City Hall racist audio leak scandal, L.A.’s most iconic house can’t find a buyer and more big stories
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Do you remember what you were doing when the infamous L.A. City Hall racist audio leak scandal broke four years ago?
I always will: I was naked.
Sunday morning, Oct. 9, 2022, around 8 a.m., I was about to take a shower when I decided to check my cellphone one more time. Thank God I did: If I hadn’t, I would’ve been half an hour late on assisting in one of the most explosive stories ever to hit L.A. politics.
Via Slack, Times assistant managing editor Steve Clow asked if I could serve as a second set of ears on audio that my colleagues had unearthed involving four of the most powerful L.A. políticos at the time: City Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León, and L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. I was still in my birthday suit (sorry for the visual, gentle readers, but I’m sworn to report the facts on this job) when I played the snippet Clow shared: Martinez describing the Black son of then-Councilmember Mike Bonin as “su negrito” — his darky.
I put on my shorts and told my wife I wouldn’t be helping at her restaurant that day.
Clow sent me more clips over the next hour, each crasser than the other — I remember gasping audibly at the part when the four were laughing as Martinez referred to Oaxacans as “ugly.” That morning, my colleagues Benjamin Oreskes, Dakota Smith, Julia Wick and David Zahniser published their first story on the fiasco, which turned out to be a secretly recorded conversation from a year earlier that someone had posted on Reddit just the day before.
The scandal quickly became a national sensation, with even then-President Joe Biden weighing in. L.A. wretched in collective disgust and demanded action, which definitely came: Martinez and Herrera quickly resigned, while Cedillo — who had already lost his reelection bid — would stay on until his bitter end, and De León wouldn’t leave until challenger Ysabel Jurado destroyed him in his 2024 reelection bid. The electoral repercussions of the audio leak can still be felt four years later in this election, as Nithya Raman stages a strong challenge against incumbent Karen Bass — a sentence no one would’ve believed in the fall of 2022, when Bass was on the cusp of winning her first term, and Raman was the lone democratic socialist on the council.
I would’ve figured the anniversary of something as titanic as all of the above would’ve sparked more commemorations than just my columna this week. Nope! L.A. has moved on to the point that Cedillo wasn’t booted from a group photo that included current District 9 council candidate Jose Ugarte, former Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo, former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and current Assemblymember Mark Gonzalez — because even Chicanosauruses can survive a political asteroid, I guess?
Having political leaders spew racist, homophobic nonsense now seems like the good ol’ days in an era where infernos destroy or stink up swaths of L.A., immigration agents terrorize immigrants from Westwood to the Eastside, and a spokesperson for a sitting American president denies that the commander in chief suggested Iran bomb the City of Angels, even though he said it during a campaign rally.
I shouldn’t really be surprised, I guess: L.A. infamously loves to forget its own history. But I would urge all you readers to read the great, Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage my colleagues did in the aftermath of the audio leak scandal, because it captured the city at its worst — but also its finest as residents fought back and demanded politicians do better.
Four years later, we can only hope this upcoming election shows more of the same.
The week’s biggest stories
Tropical Storm Rachel in SoCal
- A coastal flood warning covered beaches from Malibu to San Diego on Saturday as Tropical Storm Rachel moved toward Southern California.
- The National Hurricane Center warned that Rachel could pick up some strength before arriving on the West Coast — an unusual occurrence for storms in the tropical eastern Pacific.
- In the modern record, only two storms have passed through the state at tropical-storm strength.
California real estate
- L.A.’s most iconic house can’t find a buyer. The Stahl House has been on the market for nearly a year. Its asking price has dropped from $25 million to $20 million.
- While Beverly Hills and West Hollywood bounced back after the pandemic, Santa Monica continues to struggle with retail vacancies and lingering economic woes.
- Carmel-by-the-Sea just got numbered street addresses for the first time in its 110-year history.
California crime
- The LAPD busted a secret network of brothels — but hasn’t arrested the owner.
- A postal worker was charged with beating Sugar, a beloved Pasadena white peacock.
- An Iowa fugitive worked as a chef in San Diego under an alias for more than a decade.
In memoriam
- Fred Claire, former Dodgers GM whose team won the ’88 World Series, died Monday on his 91st birthday.
- Michael Kearns, a trailblazing AIDS activist and author credited as the first out gay actor, has died at 76.
- Jim Bakker, televangelist who rose to fame and fell from grace, has died at 86.
More news
- Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and challenger Nithya Raman will be on the same stage Tuesday night for their final debate before the Nov. 3 election.
- Souplantation will reopen in Orange County in 2027 following years of closure.
- A summit chaser took a fatal plunge after climbing a 13,000-foot Sierra peak.
- Chad Lowe shared a message of hope following the death of his 13-year-old daughter.
Editor’s pick
Walking 15 miles from Central Library to the beach was supposed to be solitary — then I met L.A.
What begins as a solitary quest to connect two historic public libraries turns into an unforgettable lesson on connection, human kindness and the heart of Los Angeles.
More picks
- Column: Public executions are the work of tyrants. Now, the U.S. is joining in.
- Column: They were homeless, but turned their lives around. Here’s how they did it.
Things to do
- 🛥️Have the best Sunday in L.A., according to midcentury pop culture expert Charles Phoenix, with clam chowder on a floating barge, thrifting on Retro Row and a ride on an electric Duffy boat in Long Beach.
- 🎟️Headed to Disneyland soon? You will have to pay more to experience the Happiest Place on Earth.
- 🎧In the latest episode of “The De Los Podcast,” hosts and Times editors Fidel Martinez and Suzy Exposito explore the Latino community’s fascination with horror and why the genre is popular with the demographic.
- 🎥Watch “Musk,” Oscar-winning documentarian Alex Gibney’s deeply researched four-hour profile on the world’s richest, most cult-powerful human.
Today’s recipe
This recipe makes apple butter that is less sweet than most; use more sugar if you like, but don’t use less or there won’t be enough to properly preserve the pureed apples.
Photo of the day
Games
Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jack Dolan, investigative reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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