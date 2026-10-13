Nowhere to run: She escaped wildfires, now the ocean is at her door

Waves crash against a home along E Seaside Walk on the Long Beach peninsula.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

As we stood on Long Beach’s now-infamous Peninsula, watching the waves crash over the boardwalk and down a side street, resident Genevieve Beals said she still has mild PTSD from the wildfires that chased her out of her condo in Corona.

“I had to be evacuated twice,” she said Monday, and now, whenever she sees anything as innocent as windows sparkling in the sunlight on a distant hillside, “I get an anxious reaction. I just get triggered.”

A firefighter keeps the ground wet behind homes as the Serrano fire burns in a field near Tampico Circle in Corona on June 24, 2024. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

She fled to the beach hoping to find a little peace.

What she has endured instead — waves crashing into the boardwalk a few feet in front of her rented apartment and shooting three stories into the air, the thump-thump-thump of TV news helicopters constantly circling overhead, seawater rushing past her front door with seemingly every high tide — hasn’t been quite the respite she had hoped for.

“It’s just, like, here I am again,” she said with a resigned shrug.

You're reading the Essential California newsletter L.A. Times reporters guide you through the most important news, features and recommendations of the morning. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

From one disaster to the next

Beals is like a modern California Odysseus, reeling from one era-defining disaster to the next, trying to maintain her sense of perspective and her sense of humor through it all.

“We’ve been getting warned about this for years,” she said as another wave slammed into the boardwalk, sending saltwater spray onto her neighbors’ balconies.

Advertisement

Indeed, nobody in 2026 can claim they didn’t know sea level rise is a threat.

In 2019, Long Beach city officials told residents of the Peninsula they could safely stay for another decade, or two, if they were willing to tolerate substantial flooding that would become more frequent over the years. But they shouldn’t expect an engineering miracle or government largess to bail them out.

The only real solution was “an orderly exit from the coast,” said Jerry Schubel, then-president and chief executive of the Aquarium of the Pacific.

Likewise, nobody living in California’s mountains can seriously claim they didn’t realize there’s an increased wildfire risk.

Before buying the Corona condo with her dad, Beals said they knew it was in potential wildfire country and they “looked at everything” to try to make sure they were making a good decision.

“Then, sure enough, the fire came and I had to be evacuated, twice,” she said.

Beals relocated to the Peninsula 18 months ago, hoping she’d found a safe haven.

Crews shovel sand on the Long Beach Peninsula after the storm damaged parts of the boardwalk on Sept. 11. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

The king tides came knocking

Then, in August, came the first big king tide that sent punishing waves slamming into houses along the boardwalk.

Advertisement

Since then, the beatings have been relentless.

A series of tropical storms and hurricanes, fueled by the unusually hot water in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean during this year’s El Niño, has sent round after round of powerful swells barreling toward the California coast.

The south-facing shorelines of Long Beach and Newport Beach have been hit particularly hard.

There’s not much hope of conditions improving in the near future: the El Niño is expected to last at least until February, and its effects could linger well into spring.

Where to escape California’s disasters

Beals showed me a notice the City of Long Beach sent residents warning of king tides expected to hit in late November, in December (on Christmas!) and again in late January.

Her lease is up, so she can leave anytime she wants with a month’s notice, but where would she go?

The mountains and coastlines — California’s most cherished landscapes — have both been a problem lately.

Advertisement

Besides, she said, when the sun is out and the street is dry, she still loves the beach.

Top stories

A lifeguard keeps watch along a closed boardwalk as a Pacific Ocean wave crashes over a seawall protecting homes in Long Beach. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Hurricane activity in the Pacific Ocean is battering the California coast

The exceptionally active hurricane season in the Pacific is influenced by a long-term ocean heating trend caused by global warming, and higher nearshore ocean temperatures and a decrease in wind shear from El Niño, which can significantly weaken hurricane activity.

Researchers at Colorado State University confirmed that storms this summer have generated the highest level of accumulated cyclone energy ever recorded, surpassing the previous seasonal record set in 2018.

El Niño shifts exotic ocean life to the California Coast

In the last few months, sea creatures such as whale and hammerhead sharks, devil rays, wahoo and other fish species have been spotted by beachgoers and amateur anglers from Orange County to Malibu.

“We’re seeing fish that should be in Cabo San Lucas right now,” National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration fish biologist Owyn Snodgrass said. “The entire ecosystem has shifted.”

Mel’s Drive-In faces demolition

For decades, the bold, mid-century building at Lincoln and Olympics boulevards in Santa Monica has been the end of the line — the last address on the 2,400-mile westward journey of Route 66.

But now its future is in doubt. A property owner has filed preliminary plans to replace the diner with an eight-story apartment building.

More news

Editor’s pick

More picks

Things to do

An anniversary exhibit for L.A. band System of a Down in honor of their seminal album, “Toxicity,” at Beyond the Streets gallery in Los Angeles. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s recipe

(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

If the idea of another pumpkin loaf doesn’t make your eyes roll out of your head, give this recipe for roasted pumpkin loaves a shot. It’s a lightly sweet, kind of savory loaf, with butter slathered over the side with a drizzle of honey or with a thwack of ricotta and some chopped thyme. The best part? It’s the type of pumpkin spice treat where the spices accent the pumpkin flavor, not overwhelm it.

Question for you

What is your favorite Halloween candy?

Michael L. says, “Nothing says a warm Halloween in California quite like a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. It’s the very perfect compliment for the taste buds. As a kid, nothing made me happier than to see a Reese’s being given out when we knocked on a door. They are even better in the fridge!”

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

Advertisement

Photo of the day

Games

Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.