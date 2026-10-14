Years of warning before the Arcadia ‘house of horrors’ case emerged

Silvia Zhang, left, and Guojun Xuan, right, appeared for an arraignment Oct. 6 for charges including multiple counts of conspiracy to commit child abuse at an Arcadia mansion. Here Xuan shows medical devices attached to his chest.

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Arcadia’s “house of horrors” is back in the news again.

The Chinese-born couple who paid other women to be surrogates to bear most of their children — they have more than 20 — had been accused of abuse and threats of violence long before a trip to the hospital with an infant who had a suspicious head injury brought police to their door in May of 2025.

Prosecutors say the couple operated a “house of horrors” at their nine-bedroom Arcadia mansion.

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My colleague James Queally reviewed civil lawsuits, restraining order applications and police records and discovered that the mother, Silvia Zhang, had been accused of leaving a child in a hot car and threatening to send gangsters to settle a property dispute with a tenant. The father, Guojun Xuan, had been accused of throwing rocks at another tenant and using a Taser on a dog.

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What’s more, officials at Los Angeles County’s Department of Children and Family Services had received more than half a dozen referrals about the family since 2019, but authorities did not take custody of the children until an infant was allegedly beaten so badly he suffered a brain bleed, Queally wrote.

It remains a mystery why the couple felt the need to have so many children, but defense attorney Mitchell Krems related it to growing up under China’s strict one-child policy, suggesting his clients were simply taking full advantage of the freedoms America has to offer.

Defense attorney blames the extra scrutiny on racism

And what about all of those abuse allegations? Krems seemed to think they were hardly a shock; it was just kind of a numbers game.

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“Anytime you have 21 kids you’re going to be a target for public speculation,” Krems told Queally. “The fact that there are seven referrals [to child welfare officials], I’m surprised there aren’t more with a family this large.”

Krems blamed much of the scrutiny the family has come under on racism and anti-China sentiment.

Among the most chilling evidence against the couple is video footage they recorded themselves.

After the raid at the home last year, authorities found that almost every room in the house was equipped with surveillance cameras that fed a series of monitors in the parents’ bedroom, Queally said.

“Literally thousands of acts of physical abuse”

Prosecutors have 10 days’ worth of footage from those cameras and, even within that limited sample, they found “literally thousands of acts of physical abuse,” according to court records, Queally said. All of it was allegedly inflicted by a group of about half a dozen nannies: spanking, punching, kicking the children and even hitting them with sticks, Queally said.

Authorities don’t know where most of the nannies are today, but prosecutors alleged the couple helped at least one flee to Tijuana, where she boarded a flight back to China, Queally said.

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China does not have a formal extradition treaty with the United States.

One room in the house wasn’t equipped with a camera, and prosecutors have described it as a “torture room,” Queally said.

Prosecutors can’t see what happened there, but they can hear it. The audio is full of children screaming, they said.

Prosecutors asked the judge to set bail at $100 million: a mind-boggling number given that the standard bail for someone accused of murder in Los Angeles County is about $2 million. The judge instead set bail at $20 million.

Xuan is the head of a substantial real estate empire, with bank records showing one account with $71 million and a series of other accounts that moved $250 million between 2023 and 2025, Queally said.

With such enormous assets at their disposal, and Chinese citizenship, prosecutors are arguing that the couple are an obvious flight risk.

Top stories

Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, left, and her challenger, City Councilmember Nithya Raman, face off in the NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Mayoral Debate Tuesday, Oct. 13. (Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)

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Bass and Raman trade blows in final debate of L.A. mayor’s race

Mayor Karen Bass and Councilmember Nithya Raman clashed in their only televised debate before the Nov. 3 runoff, trading accusations over leadership, public safety and emergency response.

Times columnists Lorraine Ali, Gustavo Arellano and Steve Lopez weighed in on the highlights and lowlights.

First Santa Ana winds of the season bring fire danger to L.A.

Southern California’s first Santa Ana winds of the season will intensify Thursday and Friday, with gusts reaching 60 mph — and up to 70 mph in mountain areas.

Although the region got some rain Sunday and Monday, most of it fell in areas south of Los Angeles County, leaving Los Angeles and Ventura counties very dry.

Burbank airport’s new $1.3-billion terminal

After 33 months of construction, Hollywood Burbank Airport’s new terminal opened on Tuesday morning.

The new building measures about 50% larger than the two old terminals combined, with higher ceilings and a pair of illuminated steel sculptures by Cliff Garten flanking the main entrance.

More news

Columnist Mark Z. Barabak explains how the Golden State lost its gleam, and what that means for 2028.

explains how the Golden State lost its gleam, and what that means for 2028. The U.S is in the death business. Gov. Newsom can change that, and win votes, argues columnist Anita Chabria.

Editor’s pick

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Things to do

The pumpkin spice latte and coffee cake from Homegirl Cafe in Chinatown. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s recipe

(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

This shaved apple and peanut salad is meant to be a showcase for apples, so get really good, sweet-tart varieties from the farmers market or your local grocery store. And for an added crunch, use roasted, sesame-scented peanuts.

Question for you

What is your favorite Halloween candy?

Scott E. says: “My favorite Halloween candy was not a particular brand or flavor. It was size that mattered. When I was a child, a few of our immediate neighbors who knew our family would have full-size candy bars for us. That gesture always made me feel special and privileged. I have never forgotten their kindness.”

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Games

Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team.

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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