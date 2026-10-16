Fear in the fields: Why ICE surge may be hitting the Central Valley now

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In California’s Central Valley, immigration agents have reportedly been detaining people at a feverish pace for the last two weeks, part of an apparent nationwide surge as the Trump administration labors to meet its stated goal of deporting a million people a year.

The increased enforcement has sent a fresh wave of fear through immigrant communities in the Valley, according to my colleagues Brittny Mejia and Ruben Vives , leading to empty farm fields, abandoned construction sites and declining attendance at public schools.

It’s no surprise that the administration is setting its sights on the Central Valley. Studies have consistently shown that more than half of farmworkers in California are undocumented. Many still pay sales, property and income taxes — contributing to federal safety-net programs like Social Security and Medicare that they never benefit from — but they don’t have legal permission to live in the United States.

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In June 2025, President Trump personally ordered a halt to arrests of farmworkers, meatpackers and restaurant workers, noting that they were essential to the economy and hard to replace.

He reversed himself a few days later, after ICE officials said that they would not be able to hit the aggressive deportation goal without going after easy targets like farmworkers.

As often happens when ICE picks up the pace of enforcement, some of the people being pulled over and detained in the recent surge turn out to be legal residents and American citizens.

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“These are not criminals. These are hard-working, long-term members of our communities being unlawfully targeted simply for looking Latino and working class,” Teresa Romero, president of United Farm Workers, said.

Why now?

Aside from meeting its self-imposed quota, the administration’s motive for the recent uptick in enforcement remains a mystery.

In a written response to my colleagues, an unidentified Department of Homeland Security spokesperson declined to discuss whether enforcement has increased citing “operational security.”

But the spokesperson sharply pushed back against allegations of racism, calling them “disgusting, reckless, and categorically FALSE,” adding that “what makes someone a target for immigration enforcement is if they are illegally in the U.S. — NOT their skin color, race or ethnicity.”

Based on the timing, some wonder if the surge is meant to send a message to Trump voters ahead of the midterm election.

“It seems like a reminder to the base that they’re doing what they promised to do, they’re arresting people, they’re deporting people,” Mejia told me.

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Another theory is that with the fall harvest nearly complete, now is a relatively safe time to deport farmworkers in the countryside without immediately worrying about empty shelves in supermarkets, Mejia said.

Aside from spreading fear and anxiety through the agricultural labor force — which might be the point, if the hope is many will self-deport — the surge is having some other bizarre and probably unintended consequences.

A strange ICE encounter

Last week, an off-duty ICE officer from Texas was found passed out on a lawn near Fresno’s Tower District, a neighborhood known for its nightlife.

The agent, David Gonzalez, 32, reportedly became combative when the homeowner’s 72-year-old dad tried to shoo the apparently drunk stranger away. Police say Gonzalez wound up physically attacking the older man and his daughter.

The 72-year-old pulled a gun — which police say he legally possessed — and fired a single shot into Gonzalez’s midsection.

The extent of Gonzalez’s injuries is unknown, but he was able to appear in court Wednesday to plead not guilty. He has been charged with assault and elder abuse, among other crimes.

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Top stories

(Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)

Fires

Crews are battling a fire in Malibu as SoCal braces for another day of Santa Ana winds. A large swath of Malibu is under evacuation warning.

A fire also erupted naer Camp Pendleton and briefly shut down the 5 Freeway.

The Santa Ana event will peak today, with wind speeds about 10 mph greater than yesterday, said meteorologist Mike Wofford with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

California vs. Trump

The Trump administration asked a federal court to immediately bar the state from counting ballots from about 20,000 voters statewide — many in Los Angeles County — whom the administration alleges are “likely noncitizens.”

“This is a sad, desperate attempt by Trump to use his politicized Justice Department to try to suppress California voters,” Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote on X.

Meanwhile, in the state’s 100th lawsuit against Trump, California challenged immigration arrests near courthouses.

This Saturday’s “No Kings Day” protests will be different.

El Niño stars aligning

Patrick Barnard explains why the coming weeks and months will bring extreme flooding like we’ve never seen before.

Barnard spent years leading the U.S. Geological Survey’s renowned coastal hazards team in California and now helms key climate adaptation research at UC Santa Cruz.

The future of L.A.

Bass vs. Raman: Who can make housing more affordable?

LAPD chief becomes polarizing figure as Bass and Raman diverge on handling of police.

Dodgers three-peat dream dies

More news

As one charismatic Venezuelan conductor leaves, another arrives: Meet L.A. Opera’s Domingo Hindoyan.

Vincent Thomas Bridge will close for 16 months, raising fears of traffic and pollution.

Two weeks after a student death on campus , Franklin High is struggling with grief, shock.

, Franklin High is struggling with grief, shock. The cause of death for Jackie the bald eagle has been revealed.

Trump’s got a diesel problem and not even Russia can save him. Columnist Anita Chabria asks: Could California be the answer?

Editor’s pick

Entertainment & Arts Janelle Monáe wants to be L.A.’s reigning Halloween queen Once again, Janelle Monáe brings Halloween festivities to Los Angeles, from Hollywood Forever to USC to a secret party location. Her hope is to bring people together over a shared love of creative expression.

More picks

Inside a Los Angeles County shopping center’s struggle to woo customers with mall food.

Things to do

Milanesa de Pollo with lemon pepper nata and tamarindo barbecue, arepa de jamon y queso, Venezuelan hot dog, apple and date pie, and the golfeado. (Tom McGovern/For The Times)

Today’s recipe

These hand-held, savory samosas are filled with a mixture of garam masala-spiced potatoes and peas and served with a sweet tamarind chutney and a mint chutney. For extra-crispy pastry, refrigerate the assembled samosa overnight. Bring to room temperature before frying the next day.

Question for you

What’s your favorite Halloween candy?

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

Photo of the day

A visitor stretches against the backdrop of the Los Angeles skyline while exercising during the cool morning at Griffith Park. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

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Games

Here’s today’s mini crossword, plus our other free, daily crossword puzzle, Sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jack Dolan, investigative reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.